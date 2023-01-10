ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegheny County, PA

Coucilman calls for Hallam to be censured after she called judge a 'pr**k'

By Kdka News Staff
KDKA News Radio
KDKA News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jPqpj_0k9q85OC00

Sam DeMarco is calling for the censure of fellow Allegheny County Council member Bethany Hallam for her words during a jail oversight board meeting.

In a heated exchange regarding the recent arrest of a corrections officer for allegedly bringing drugs into the Allegheny County Jail, Hallam was heard using an offensive word directed toward Allegheny County Court of Commons Pleas Judge Elliott Howsie.

“With that being done, thank you for your presentations, we’ll now move on,” said Howsie, before Hallam was heard saying, “pr**k.”

“Pardon me, did you just call me a pr**k?” asked Howsie.

“Yes I called you a pr**k,” responded Hallam. “It’s like the nicest word I can say right now, the way you talk to me.”

“Fair enough, hope everyone heard that,” responded Howsie.

Hallam said the focus should be on the issues, not her language.

“There are atrocities going on in the jail and if this is how I need to get people to paid attention to what’s going on in there, I wish I would’ve done it sooner,” Hallam told The Big K Morning Show.

But fellow County councilmember Republican Sam DeMarco is calling for consequences - and says he plans to motion to censure Hallam in Tuesday's meeting.

“I want council to go on record saying that the 14 other members of Allegheny County Council object to her lack of respect and decorum,” said DeMarco.

Comments / 21

Bomb Burgh Katfish
2d ago

I like her,all she did was say the truth about a prick...Good for her,if he would have said it,it would have been no big deal...

Reply(1)
8
mark may
2d ago

Freedom of speech doesn’t work there! She should be punished for her lack of professionalism and respect! This cannot happen on any elected board! This shows her lack of maturity

Reply(1)
2
Related
cranberryeagle.com

Business owner defends billboard; others weigh in

The man who built the billboard along Route 422 in Summit Township defended his messages, which many say are inappropriate. John Placek, who owns a business in Butler County, said he paid $150,000 to erect the electronic billboard on leased property at the intersection with Bonniebrook Road that began displaying his messages on Monday, Jan. 9.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Former Allegheny County Jail officer gets 18 months in federal prison for possessing illegal shotgun

A former Allegheny County Jail corrections officer already convicted of selling illegal drugs there will serve 18 months in federal prison for possessing a sawed-off shotgun. Lewis Bagnato, 33, of Kennedy, pleaded guilty to the federal charge before U.S. District Judge Christy Criswell Wiegand in August. He was sentenced on Thursday. In addition to the prison term, he must also serve three years of supervised release.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

DA claims Pa. activist posted threats after police chief’s killing: report

The Allegheny County District Attorney’s office has filed a motion to detain a Pittsburgh woman for a Facebook post they claim was threatening to police officers. According to TribLive, Nicky Jo Dawson, a well-known activist in Pittsburgh, made the post following the Jan. 2 killing of Brackenridge police chief Justin McIntire. The suspect was also shot and killed during the incident.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Butler County residents say hateful billboard has no place in community

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An electronic billboard in Butler County is upsetting a lot of people.The billboard along Route 422 in Summit Township features a swastika. People who live in the area say this type of hate and negativity isn't welcome in their community, and they're working to do something about it."To me, what's on the sign is just not acceptable, it's hate speech," Heidi Priest said.The billboard is privately owned and sits on private property. Some people who live in the area said it doesn't represent their community, but they do believe it does represent the need for a deeper conversation."I...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

New Alexandria man to serve probation for scuffle with Jeannette police

A New Alexandria man who claimed he was a victim of excessive force during an incident last year with Jeannette police was ordered Monday to serve one year on probation. David Vucish, 50, was charged with resisting arrest, obstruction of justice, disorderly conduct and other offenses in connection with an incident May 11 in Jeannette as police attempted to tow his mother’s sports utility vehicle from an accident scene on Lowery Street.
JEANNETTE, PA
The Center Square

Pittsburgh schools' overpayments to vendors skyrocket

(The Center Square) – Pittsburgh Public Schools overpaid its vendors by at least $500,000 in 2019 and 2021, a dramatic increase from other recent years. According to city documents, the district states its overpayments were $573,065 in 2019, $160,628 in 2020 and $523,244 in 2021. The district called those totals "net recovery" and has for years worked with the vendor Disbursement Review LLC to recover over payments it has made...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pittsburgh native Blake Hounshell, New York Times editor, dies at 44

WASHINGTON — Blake Hounshell, a well-known journalist who edited The New York Times’ “On Politics” newsletter and formerly held several leadership positions at Politico, died Tuesday of an apparent suicide. He was 44. Joe Kahn, the Times executive editor, and Carolyn Ryan, the newspaper’s managing editor,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
KDKA News Radio

KDKA News Radio

Pittsburgh, PA
12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from Pittsburgh.

 https://www.audacy.com/kdkaradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy