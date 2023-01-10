CANYON CITY – A man will spend nearly a year in jail on stolen vehicle and theft charges, according to Grant County Circuit Court documents. Jerod Lee Millard, 37, pleaded guilty to two separate counts of Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle and one count of Theft in the Second Degree. Millard was sentenced to a total of 364 days in Grant County Jail and 24 months on Post-Prison Supervision. One count was disposed with no conviction.

GRANT COUNTY, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO