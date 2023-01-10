ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kimberly, OR

elkhornmediagroup.com

Prairie City Mayor to attend LOC training

PRAIRIE CITY – Prairie City Mayor Scott Officer said the League of Oregon Cities offer several special training opportunities for elected officials and city staff. Officer will attend, and he encourages other folks on the city council to go as well:. “I’ve encouraged the sitting councils to try to...
PRAIRIE CITY, OR
kbnd.com

Central Oregon Snowpack Declines In January

BEND, OR -- Winter storms have, so far, been kind to Oregon ski resorts and the stae's overall snowpack. The Deschutes and Crooked River basin is currently 109% of normal for this time of year. NRCS Hydrologist Matt Warbritton says the season started with lots of snow in the northern...
OREGON STATE
elkhornmediagroup.com

Crow’s nest to go in at GU softball field

JOHN DAY – Grant School District #3 Superintendent Louis Dix was in KJDY/News 102 Studios recently, and said the Grant Union Softball players will be getting an upgrade to their field soon:. “We are in the process of finalizing RFP’s for the crow’s nest at the softball field on...
JOHN DAY, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

One arrested on Grant County warrant

JOHN DAY – The Grant County Sheriff’s Office responded to Elkhorn Apartments in John Day on Monday afternoon, January 9th, 2023 at approximately 2:18 p.m. As a result, Karlie Nicole Farr, 27, of John Day was arrested on a Grant County warrant. Nothing further was released regarding the arrest.
GRANT COUNTY, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

OSP investigates a weekend crime spree

PENDLETON – The Oregon State Police acknowledges it has an active investigation into several crimes created in multiple jurisdictions over the weekend. They are looking for Joey Merritt, also known as Joey Nathan Ortega. “We have an unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and burglary investigations against Mr. Merritt,”...
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

Man convicted on stolen vehicle and theft charges

CANYON CITY – A man will spend nearly a year in jail on stolen vehicle and theft charges, according to Grant County Circuit Court documents. Jerod Lee Millard, 37, pleaded guilty to two separate counts of Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle and one count of Theft in the Second Degree. Millard was sentenced to a total of 364 days in Grant County Jail and 24 months on Post-Prison Supervision. One count was disposed with no conviction.
GRANT COUNTY, OR

