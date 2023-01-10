Read full article on original website
opb.org
As end to state aid looms, Eastern Oregon receives $1.7 million in federal funding for groundwater pollution
The federal government is sending $1.7 million to Eastern Oregon to handle ongoing nitrate contamination in the groundwater just as local and state government services meant to address the crisis are going into flux. Nitrate pollution in the Lower Umatilla Basin has affected drinking water across Umatilla and Morrow counties...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Prairie City Mayor to attend LOC training
PRAIRIE CITY – Prairie City Mayor Scott Officer said the League of Oregon Cities offer several special training opportunities for elected officials and city staff. Officer will attend, and he encourages other folks on the city council to go as well:. “I’ve encouraged the sitting councils to try to...
kbnd.com
Central Oregon Snowpack Declines In January
BEND, OR -- Winter storms have, so far, been kind to Oregon ski resorts and the stae's overall snowpack. The Deschutes and Crooked River basin is currently 109% of normal for this time of year. NRCS Hydrologist Matt Warbritton says the season started with lots of snow in the northern...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Crow’s nest to go in at GU softball field
JOHN DAY – Grant School District #3 Superintendent Louis Dix was in KJDY/News 102 Studios recently, and said the Grant Union Softball players will be getting an upgrade to their field soon:. “We are in the process of finalizing RFP’s for the crow’s nest at the softball field on...
elkhornmediagroup.com
One arrested on Grant County warrant
JOHN DAY – The Grant County Sheriff’s Office responded to Elkhorn Apartments in John Day on Monday afternoon, January 9th, 2023 at approximately 2:18 p.m. As a result, Karlie Nicole Farr, 27, of John Day was arrested on a Grant County warrant. Nothing further was released regarding the arrest.
elkhornmediagroup.com
OSP investigates a weekend crime spree
PENDLETON – The Oregon State Police acknowledges it has an active investigation into several crimes created in multiple jurisdictions over the weekend. They are looking for Joey Merritt, also known as Joey Nathan Ortega. “We have an unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and burglary investigations against Mr. Merritt,”...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Man convicted on stolen vehicle and theft charges
CANYON CITY – A man will spend nearly a year in jail on stolen vehicle and theft charges, according to Grant County Circuit Court documents. Jerod Lee Millard, 37, pleaded guilty to two separate counts of Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle and one count of Theft in the Second Degree. Millard was sentenced to a total of 364 days in Grant County Jail and 24 months on Post-Prison Supervision. One count was disposed with no conviction.
Authorities ID two Prineville men killed in head-on crash on Juniper Canyon Road
Crook County sheriff’s deputies on Tuesday released the names of two Prineville men killed in a fiery head-on crash on Juniper Canyon Road late Monday afternoon that closed the road for six hours. The post Authorities ID two Prineville men killed in head-on crash on Juniper Canyon Road appeared first on KTVZ.
