Vote now: Who should be SBLive Pennsylvania's high school athlete of the week (January 1-7)?

Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Pennsylvania high school athlete of the week January 1-7

Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Pennsylvania high school athlete of the week for January 1-7. Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email athleteoftheweek@scorebooklive.com.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Evan Berger, Thomas Jefferson boys basketball

Poured in a game-high 43 points in a 105-100 overtime win over Peters Township.

Belle Bosch, Chestnut Ridge girls basketball

In a 69-60 win over Bishop McCort, she accounted for more than half of her team’s scoring out put with 35 points.

Story Buchanan, Girard wrestling

At the Tool City Tournament, he was named the outstanding wrestler. He won the title at 152 with a pair of tech falls and a 40-second pin.

Shea Champine, Bishop Canevin boys basketball

Led all scorers with 35 points as the Crusaders defeated Nazareth Prep 71-58.

Kelly Cleaver, Union girls basketball

In a 55-48 win over Aquinas Academy, Cleaver stuffed the stat sheet with 24 points, 10 rebounds, six steals and a pair of assists.

Vinnie Cugini, Aquinas Academy boys basketball

Cugini entered the week averaging 43 points per game and bettered that on Tuesday night with a 47-point performance in an 87-75 win over Summit Academy. He was even better the next time out, scoring 55 in a win over Neighborhood Academy.

Hope Hawkins, Woodland Hills girls basketball

Recorded a double-double with 23 points and 12 rebounds in a 62-47 win over Plum.

Davion Hill, Neumann Regional Academy boys basketball

Recorded a pair of game with 30+ points this week, as he had 34 points in a win over Wellsboro and 31 points in a victory over Montgomery.

Ty Keffer, Southmoreland boys basketball

Scored a game-high 44 points in a 73-66 win over Elizabeth Forward.

Nick Krahe, Harbor Creek boys basketball

Had 31 points and 15 rebounds to help Harbor Creek defeat Fort LeBoeuf.

Peter Kramer, Hampton boys basketball

Scored a season-high 37 points while knocking down seven 3-pointers in a 73-58 win over Highlands.

Taylor Kretz, McDowell girls bowling

Rolled a 264 game and a 682 series in a win over Mercyhurst Prep

Royce Parham, North hills boys basketball

In a win over Mars, he scored 32 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and had four blocked shots.

Lauren Raimy, Erie Cathedral Prep indoor track and field

Won three events at the Northeast Ohio Indoor Track Conference Meet at SPIRE Institute. She took home top honors in the 800 meter and was part of the winning relay teams in the 4x400 meter and 4x800 meter events.

Joseph Roth, Ellwood City boys basketball

Had a monster game in a 71-67 win over Mohawk Area, scoring 38 points and pulling down 15 rebounds. He has recorded a double-double in each game so far this season.

Makhai Valentine, Steel Valley boys basketball

Despite a loss to Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, Valentine scored a game-high 39 points and had 14 of those in the fourth quarter to keep the game close.

Iyanna Wade, Clairton girls basketball

Scored 32 of her Clairton’s 59 points in a win over Steel Valley and then scored 47 points in a 77-39 win over Springdale.

Tiffany Zelmore, Mt. Pleasant girls basketball

As these are in alphabetical order, this last spot each week shall be named after Zelmore as she found her way on the list again with a 41-point performance in a 59-44 win over Burrell.