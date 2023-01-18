Read full article on original website
Related
columbusnews-report.com
Cherokee County Clerk Rebecca Brassart
Cherokee County Clerk Rebecca Brassart renewed her oath of office for her next term. Judge Maradeth Frederick issued the oath Monday in the District Courtroom. After renewing her oath of office as Cherokee County Clerk, Rebecca Brassart administered the oath to County Attorney Nathan Coleman Monday. Cherokee County Commissioner Myra Carlisle-Frazier reaffirmed her oath of office Monday in the…
Dollar General Opens DG Market in Missouri
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: News Leaderand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.
koamnewsnow.com
KDoT announces upcoming projects in Southeast Kansas
KDoT - The Kansas Department of Transportation announced recent approvals for local highway construction and maintenance projects. The following counties can expect projects to begin during the year:. Crawford County - $1,666,387.63 for bridge replacement in Frontenac, Kan. Neosho County - $21,666,231.40 for grading and surfacing various roads in the...
Rural Missouri District Will Be One of First to Help Electric School Buses Get Rolling
In rural Missouri, it’s much more likely to find a diesel truck on the road than an electric vehicle. But come this fall, dozens of electric school buses will hit Missouri roads thanks to a new federal rebate program that enables school districts to switch their diesel-powered bus fleets to electric. A Missouri school district superintendent says the electric buses will lower fuel costs, allowing them to invest the savings elsewhere.
fortscott.biz
New Electric Transmission Line Will Travel Through Bourbon County
An electric utility business wants to get feedback on a proposed transmission line that will going through the county. NextEra Energy Transmission Southwest (NEET Southwest) is hosting a public meeting in Fort Scott on Jan. 10 from 6-8 p.m. at the Empress Event Center, 7 N. Main. “A series of...
921news.com
Drug House Closed in Butler by Bates County Law Enforcement
On 1/10/2023 the Bates County Sheriff’s Office executed a narcotics search warrant at 100 N Olive Butler Mo 64730. During the execution of the search warrant two people who live at the residence were detained at the residence. Illegal items were recovered from multiple locations in the residence to include; a loaded syringe, spoons and glass containers with methamphetamine residue, straws with methamphetamine residue, Tin with methamphetamine residue, baggies with methamphetamine residue and multiple digital scales with methamphetamine residue.
koamnewsnow.com
Zora Street faces improvements
Joplin, Mo. - Zora Street in Joplin is getting some big improvements thanks to a $4 million State of Missouri award. The grant is in a partnership with the State of Missouri Department Transportation and Jasper County. Joplin Public Works Director Dan Johnson says the use of Zora Street drove...
koamnewsnow.com
3rd Grade Quapaw Elementary (01/09/23)
3rd Grade Quapaw Elementary (01/09/23) COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BR…
Lamar Democrat
EARL ROGER SEELEY
ASBURY- Masonic services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Schowengerdt Funeral Chapel in Butler for Earl Roger Seeley, 81, Asbury, who died Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Cox Barton County Hospital in Lamar. Burial with military honors will be in Oak Hill Cemetery in Butler. A visitation will...
koamnewsnow.com
Co-workers set up a Go-Fund-Me account for local Walmart employee to retire
JOPLIN, Mo - Bruce Winch or "Padre" as he's known -- is a Joplin Walmart door greeter. He has been working at Walmart almost two years now. Co-workers say he puts a smile on everyone's face. The 75 year old's coworkers set up a go-fund-me to help him retire because...
koamnewsnow.com
$2,000 Reward: Man wanted in Jasper County, Mo. on Active Felony Warrants
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — A $2,000 reward is being offered for information to locate Geoffrey Allen Ramsey, 35. He is wanted on Active Felony Warrants in Jasper County, Mo. Ramsey is being sought by authorities related to charges of DWI-CHRONIC OFFENDER. Ramsey is known to work for cash in...
kjfmradio.com
Growing lavender in Missouri
MISSOURI — A team of MU Extension Field Specialists received a Missouri Department of Agriculture Specialty Crops Block grant in January 2021, to fund a lavender research project at three sites in Missouri: Kirksville, Springfield, and Ste. Genevieve. The purpose of the project is to learn which cultivars of lavender are best suited for each site based on flower production, winter hardiness, drought hardiness and overall vigor of the plant, and provide this information to producers and home gardeners.
kjluradio.com
Accumulating snowfall possible today across mid-Missouri, impacting morning commute
There could be some slushy road conditions on roads across mid-Missouri this morning, especially around the Lake area. The National Weather Service in Springfield says a band of snowfall is expected to move across the area this morning, with instances of moderate to heavy snowfall possible. Two to three inches of accumulation is possible. The timing of the snowfall could impact morning commutes.
Springfield locals react to Mega Millions jackpot
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Some serious cash could soon be in someone’s pockets. As the Mega Millions jackpot has now reached one billion. The drawing will happen on Tuesday. And many are looking to win. Tuesday’s jackpot is the third largest of all time. There hasn’t been a winner since October, which has driven the jackpot up. […]
Springfield man seriously injured in Polk County crash
POLK COUNTY, Mo. — A Springfield driver was seriously injured in a car crash in Polk County on Jan. 10. David U. Reeder, 78, of Springfield, was taken to Mercy Hospital to be treated for serious injuries due to a two-vehicle crash around 4:10 p.m. on Jan. 10. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol […]
A Website says 3 Missouri Towns are ‘Likely’ for a Tornado strike
One website ranked the cities most likely to be hit by a tornado, and the list features 3 cities from the Show-Me State. Which cities made their list, and why do they say you need to be extra prepared for tornados if you live there?. Thetravel.com has released a list...
koamnewsnow.com
Tractor trailer crashes off I-44 into the woods near Missouri / Oklahoma state line
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. - About 1:45 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, January 11, 2023, reports along I-44 east at 2.8 MM of a tractor trailer crash alerted Newton County Central Dispatch and Missouri State Highway Patrol. On scene we learn an eastbound tractor trailer was approaching the weigh station, made contact with...
koamnewsnow.com
Fire crews stop rural grass fire from spreading near Kansas / Missouri line
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — Shortly after noon on Monday, January 9, 2023, Cherokee County 911 were alerted to a grass fire near NE80th and NE Coalfield Road. Galena Fire Dept north engine on Bethlehem Road responded and mutual aid depts included: Cherokee Township Fire, Asbury-Mo. Fire and Carl Junction-Mo. Fire.
koamnewsnow.com
Can you I.D.? Pickup involved in First Degree Burglary
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Detectives with the Newton County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a crime of First Degree Burglary which occurred in their county the morning of January 11, 2022. They are seeking assistance from the public to locate the pickup in security images. “The vehicle was involved...
fourstateshomepage.com
Expect Lane Closure on Southbound I-49 Near Nevada for Crash Clean-Up
VERNON COUNTY, Mo. — Drivers can expect a lane closure on Tuesday (1/09) along southbound I-49 as contractor crews work to clean up a recent crash. The southbound I-49 lane between Vernon County routes D & M near mile marker 108 north of Nevada will be closed between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Comments / 0