Barton County, MO

Cherokee County Clerk Rebecca Brassart

Cherokee County Clerk Rebecca Brassart renewed her oath of office for her next term. Judge Maradeth Frederick issued the oath Monday in the District Courtroom. After renewing her oath of office as Cherokee County Clerk, Rebecca Brassart administered the oath to County Attorney Nathan Coleman Monday. Cherokee County Commissioner Myra Carlisle-Frazier reaffirmed her oath of office Monday in the…
CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS
koamnewsnow.com

KDoT announces upcoming projects in Southeast Kansas

KDoT - The Kansas Department of Transportation announced recent approvals for local highway construction and maintenance projects. The following counties can expect projects to begin during the year:. Crawford County - $1,666,387.63 for bridge replacement in Frontenac, Kan. Neosho County - $21,666,231.40 for grading and surfacing various roads in the...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, KS
The Daily Yonder

Rural Missouri District Will Be One of First to Help Electric School Buses Get Rolling

In rural Missouri, it’s much more likely to find a diesel truck on the road than an electric vehicle. But come this fall, dozens of electric school buses will hit Missouri roads thanks to a new federal rebate program that enables school districts to switch their diesel-powered bus fleets to electric. A Missouri school district superintendent says the electric buses will lower fuel costs, allowing them to invest the savings elsewhere.
MISSOURI STATE
fortscott.biz

New Electric Transmission Line Will Travel Through Bourbon County

An electric utility business wants to get feedback on a proposed transmission line that will going through the county. NextEra Energy Transmission Southwest (NEET Southwest) is hosting a public meeting in Fort Scott on Jan. 10 from 6-8 p.m. at the Empress Event Center, 7 N. Main. “A series of...
BOURBON COUNTY, KS
921news.com

Drug House Closed in Butler by Bates County Law Enforcement

On 1/10/2023 the Bates County Sheriff’s Office executed a narcotics search warrant at 100 N Olive Butler Mo 64730. During the execution of the search warrant two people who live at the residence were detained at the residence. Illegal items were recovered from multiple locations in the residence to include; a loaded syringe, spoons and glass containers with methamphetamine residue, straws with methamphetamine residue, Tin with methamphetamine residue, baggies with methamphetamine residue and multiple digital scales with methamphetamine residue.
BATES COUNTY, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Zora Street faces improvements

Joplin, Mo. - Zora Street in Joplin is getting some big improvements thanks to a $4 million State of Missouri award. The grant is in a partnership with the State of Missouri Department Transportation and Jasper County. Joplin Public Works Director Dan Johnson says the use of Zora Street drove...
JOPLIN, MO
Lamar Democrat

EARL ROGER SEELEY

ASBURY- Masonic services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Schowengerdt Funeral Chapel in Butler for Earl Roger Seeley, 81, Asbury, who died Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Cox Barton County Hospital in Lamar. Burial with military honors will be in Oak Hill Cemetery in Butler. A visitation will...
ASBURY, MO
kjfmradio.com

Growing lavender in Missouri

MISSOURI — A team of MU Extension Field Specialists received a Missouri Department of Agriculture Specialty Crops Block grant in January 2021, to fund a lavender research project at three sites in Missouri: Kirksville, Springfield, and Ste. Genevieve. The purpose of the project is to learn which cultivars of lavender are best suited for each site based on flower production, winter hardiness, drought hardiness and overall vigor of the plant, and provide this information to producers and home gardeners.
MISSOURI STATE
kjluradio.com

Accumulating snowfall possible today across mid-Missouri, impacting morning commute

There could be some slushy road conditions on roads across mid-Missouri this morning, especially around the Lake area. The National Weather Service in Springfield says a band of snowfall is expected to move across the area this morning, with instances of moderate to heavy snowfall possible. Two to three inches of accumulation is possible. The timing of the snowfall could impact morning commutes.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOLR10 News

Springfield locals react to Mega Millions jackpot

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Some serious cash could soon be in someone’s pockets. As the Mega Millions jackpot has now reached one billion. The drawing will happen on Tuesday. And many are looking to win. Tuesday’s jackpot is the third largest of all time. There hasn’t been a winner since October, which has driven the jackpot up. […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Springfield man seriously injured in Polk County crash

POLK COUNTY, Mo. — A Springfield driver was seriously injured in a car crash in Polk County on Jan. 10. David U. Reeder, 78, of Springfield, was taken to Mercy Hospital to be treated for serious injuries due to a two-vehicle crash around 4:10 p.m. on Jan. 10. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol […]
POLK COUNTY, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Can you I.D.? Pickup involved in First Degree Burglary

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Detectives with the Newton County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a crime of First Degree Burglary which occurred in their county the morning of January 11, 2022. They are seeking assistance from the public to locate the pickup in security images. “The vehicle was involved...
fourstateshomepage.com

Expect Lane Closure on Southbound I-49 Near Nevada for Crash Clean-Up

VERNON COUNTY, Mo. — Drivers can expect a lane closure on Tuesday (1/09) along southbound I-49 as contractor crews work to clean up a recent crash. The southbound I-49 lane between Vernon County routes D & M near mile marker 108 north of Nevada will be closed between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.
NEVADA, MO

