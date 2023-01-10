Read full article on original website
Related
Princess Tiana is getting a restaurant at Disneyland
Dreams do come true in Disneyland’s New Orleans Square! Tiana from Disney’s The Princess and the Frog is getting a new restaurant at Disneyland Park. The park’s current French Market Restaurant will be reimagined into Tiana’s Palace, like the Princess’ restaurant from the 2009 Walt Disney Animation Studios...
Popculture
Disney World Preparing to Shut Down Major Animal Kingdom Ride
Parkgoers heading to Walt Disney World's Animal Kingdom park now have one less attraction to add to their itinerary. The Orlando-based theme park on Monday, Jan. 9 officially closed the Kali River Rapids ride, sparking some fears that the closure could be permanent. News of the closure was first confirmed...
marthastewart.com
Stay Up to Watch the Rare Green Comet Shooting Across Tonight's Sky—It Was Last Seen 50,000 Years Ago
Beyond Earth's atmosphere, there is an entire cosmos filled with unimaginable discoveries—but every now and then, these phenomenons pass through our night sky on their epic journeys. If you time it right, you'll be able to see one of these monumental celestial sightings this evening: For the first time in 50,000 years, a rare green comet, formally known as C/2022 E3 (ZTF), will shoot across the sky, reports Space. The interstellar object will actually be closest to the sun tonight, but still visible from Earth. Come February 1, the comet will be closer to our planet, a mere 28 million miles away.
CNBC
Disney is making it easier for its most loyal customers to visit its theme parks
Disney is making a number of modifications to its reservation and ticketing system, as well as its annual pass membership perks, at its domestic theme parks. At Disneyland Resort, park hopper ticket buyers will be able to change parks at 11 a.m. At Walt Disney World Resort, annual passholders can...
TravelPulse
Disney World, Disneyland Announce Changes Coming Soon
Officials from the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and the Disneyland Resort in California announced changes being made in 2023. At Disney World, travelers can experience the return of the “Happily Ever After” nighttime spectacular, the opening of TRON Lightcycle / Run at Magic Kingdom on April 4 and the debut of Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana at EPCOT.
WDW News Today
New Pink Corduroy Ear Headband Now Available at Disneyland
A new Minnie ear headband has arrived to Disneyland! We found this pink corduroy ear headband at The Briar Patch in Critter Country at Disneyland Park. This headband is understated but adorable! The ears and the headband itself are both made out of pink corduroy. The bow on top is...
WDW News Today
New Disney100 MagicBand+ Now Available at Disneyland
The Walt Disney Company is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, and the celebrations will begin at Disneyland on January 27, 2023. Even though the official celebration is still a few weeks away, new Disney100 merchandise is showing up every day. Check out this Disney100 MagicBand+ we found in Disneyland!
ComicBook
Universal Studios Opening Year-Round Horror Attraction in Las Vegas
One of the most anticipated events of each Halloween season is Universal Studios' annual Halloween Horror Nights, with the only drawback being that the event only runs in the lead-up to October 31st. In a new report from Bloomberg, it was revealed that Universal Studios will be opening a horror-themed attraction in Las Vegas that will be available to fans all year. Details of the experience have yet to be unveiled, so it's entirely unclear what could be in store for fans, but given the impressive experiences the resorts have offered audiences, it will be sure to become a go-to destination.
disneytips.com
Planning a Trip to Walt Disney World This Year? Check Out These Resort Discounts First
Although Walt Disney World is known as ‘the Most Magical Place on Earth,’ it can’t be denied that some aspects aren’t so magical. Namely, the high prices. Everything from the food inside the Disney Parks to certain souvenirs to even Disney Park tickets saw price raises.
Disney Makes Notable Theme Park Policy Changes
Now that Bob Iger is once again Chief Executive Officer of The Walt Disney Company, theme park fans have been hopeful that certain Bob Chapek-era changes will be reversed at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida and Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California.
californiafamilytravel.com
Disney California Adventure Guide 2023
From thrill rides featuring Super Heroes and Pixar pals to rides and shows even toddlers can enjoy, Disney California Adventure in Anaheim has something for everyone! Here are all the details on rides, food, entertainment and tips to get the most out of your day at this Disneyland theme park.
WDW News Today
First-Ever Marvel Sighting at Tokyo Disney Resort: Limited-Time Hotel Room Coming to Disney Ambassador Hotel
Unlike the other five Disney resorts around the world, Tokyo Disney Resort has entirely stayed away from Marvel and its characters, with no character presence, no merchandise, no anything from the iconic comic book franchise having ever been available — until now. Starting next month, guests staying at the Disney Ambassador Hotel can enjoy a new Marvel-themed room for a limited time!
Before Splash Mountain, Another Disneyland Location Will Get A Princess And The Frog Re-Theme
Disneyland is going all-in on the Princess and the Frog with another location set to be re-themed.
WDW News Today
REVIEW: New Spicy Paloma Cocktail Heats Up Cocina Cucamonga Mexican Grill in Disney California Adventure
Cocina Cucamonga Mexican Grill has cooked up a new way to warm up the winter with the new Spicy Paloma cocktail! But does it heat up our taste buds? Let’s find out!. Tequila, Fresh Grapefruit, Serrano Simple Syrup, topped with Sprite and served with a Tamarind Chamoy Rim. This...
Comments / 0