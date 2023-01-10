Read full article on original website
Hank Williams Jr. to perform in two Alabama amphitheaters this spring
Iconic country music star Hank Williams Jr. will hit two major Alabama venues this spring, according to a newly released list of 2023 tour dates. Williams will be touring with Old Crow Medicine Show “and a few more friends,” according to Tuesday’s announcement. The new dates start...
The story behind a Birmingham ice cream fave’s name and their new Huntsville location
Some business names are more than just that. There’s a story in there, too. Growing up, Ryan O’Hara spent much of his summers at his grandmother’s house in Rock Mountain Lakes, a community between Birmingham and Tuscaloosa. After every lunch and dinner together there, they’d have some kind of ice cream. It might be store-bought or hand-churned. In sundaes or milkshakes.
Unique local retail store opening in Alabama this weekend
A unique local retail store in Alabama is hosting its grand opening event this weekend with fun giveaways and discounts. Read on to learn more. If you love shopping for cute, trendy outfits but often have a difficult time finding your size or prefer to shop at local boutiques, then you may be excited to learn about a new women's clothing boutique opening in Alabama this weekend.
Bham Now
John Cassimus announces return of Zoës Kitchen in Crestline
In a surprise announcement, the Cassimus family, the founders of Zoës Kitchen, posted on social media their intention to reopen the popular Mountain Brook Crestline location ( 225 Country Club Park) which closed last month. It’s Back!. Declaring on the @zoeskitchenbham Instagram page:. Original Zoës. Same owners.
wvtm13.com
Former Crimson Tide running back Ahmaad Galloway passes at the age of 42
The eighth graders at Compton-Drew Middle School in St. Louis, Missouri are in mourning today. They have shut the door of a popular teacher’s classroom. It’s out of respect for their English teacher, a teacher they loved so much. Former Bama running back Ahmaad Galloway has died. School...
Alabama witness attempting identification of spinning disc lights
An Alabama witness at Hoover reported watching and photographing a spinning disc of lights at 5:48 p.m. on December 7, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Tuscaloosa Seafood Joint Closes, Will Re-Open As Alabama’s First KPOT
One of several same-but-different crab restaurants that recently opened in Tuscaloosa is permanently closed but will re-emerge as the first Alabama location for a fast-growing hot pot meets Korean barbeque joint. The Juicy Seafood opened in the old Ryans building off Skyland Boulevard in front of the CMX Hollywood 12...
Krystal opens first store in Alabama after six years
On Tuesday, the popular southern classic, Krystal, will open its first Alabama store in six years.
PHOTOS: Severe weather leaves damage throughout central Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Areas across central Alabama experienced severe damage as strong storms and a confirmed tornado made their way across the state. Watch continuing live coverage of severe weather here.
Former Alabama Star Making Progress In Cancer Recovery
2022 was a rough year for John Metchie III but 2023 promises to be a lot better. Metchie was diagnosed with Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia after he was drafted by the Houston Texans, which is a form of cancer. He was a second-round pick in last year's draft. He wasn't able to play ...
wbrc.com
Woman killed on U.S. 31 near Carraway Blvd.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A woman died over the weekend after being struck by a vehicle near the U.S. 31 ramp near Carraway Blvd. The woman has been identified as 34-year-old Procha Patrice Williams. It happened Sunday night around 2:28 a.m. Williams was driving along the Elton B. Stephens Expressway...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Fans flame Arkansas-Alabama officials for multiple phantom fouls, slow pace of play
College basketball officiating is not revered for its excellency, to put it nicely. And for those watching the top 15 matchup between Alabama and Arkansas, it’s hard not to notice the officials’ impact on the game thus far at Bud Walton Arena. Both Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman and Alabama coach Nate Oats have said something to the officials at some point, but fans from both sides are roasting them online Wednesday night.
tdalabamamag.com
OPINION: The 2023 CFP National Championship Game will bring back old Nick Saban
DISCLOSURE: This is an opinionated piece. Experience is always the best teacher: a thought shared by the masses. However, another teacher is about to restore Nick Saban to what he was as Alabama’s head football coach from 2009 to 2017. Friction has a way of pulling the best out...
‘A beautiful human being’: US Army vet among 2 found shot to death in Tuscaloosa County
One of two men found shot to death in Tuscaloosa County was recently honorably discharged from the U.S. Army because of an injury, and his family believes he was set up to be robbed when he was killed. Justin Michael Whitfield, 23, and Destin Rashard Holley, also 23, were found...
otmj.com
Home Made: Family-Tested Menu Drives Diners to Helen
Open the menu at Helen, Emily and Rob McDaniel’s downtown Birmingham restaurant, and you’re likely going to see items that are literally family-approved. Creamer peas and middlins, a type of heirloom rice grown in South Carolina, is a dish he created with help from his staff but tested on his family at their Vestavia Hills home. It’s served with a black walnut, vinegar-like sauce with bay leaf. McDaniel, Helen’s chef, said his family, which includes the couple’s 5-year-old twin girls, liked it and it’s been popular on the menu since it debuted in September.
saturdaytradition.com
Stephen A. Smith congratulates wrong team as national champion on ESPN’s ‘First Take’
Stephen A. Smith made sure to congratulate the winner of the national championship on Tuesday’s show. The only problem was that it was the wrong team. Smith talked about how much of a disgrace the matchup between TCU and Georgia was, but praised Alabama instead of the Bulldogs. Here’s...
bestofarkansassports.com
Musselman’s Frustration with Refs Evident in Postgame Comments + Other Insights from Bama Loss
FAYETTEVILLE — As if his body language on the sideline wasn’t enough evidence, Eric Musselman made sure his opinion of Wednesday’s officiating was clear in his postgame comments to the media. Although he never directly mentioned the referees, likely to avoid a fine from the SEC, the...
alabamawx.com
Alabama NewsCenter — This white chocolate bread pudding is one of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama
When you’re enjoying a great Italian meal like they serve at DePalma’s Italian Café in Tuscaloosa, your tendency might be to go for a classic Italian dessert like the tiramisu or the cannoli. DePalma’s has those on the menu and they’re great, but you might notice something...
Shootout at Birmingham McDonald’s leaves 1 injured, 2 detained
An afternoon shootout at a Birmingham fast-food restaurant left at least one person injured. The gunfire erupted just before 4 p.m. Wednesday at McDonald’s at 1700 Finley Boulevard. According to police radio communications, multiple shots were fired. A caller described people running from the scene. Police said it appeared...
Heads Up Alabama: Potentially Strong to Severe Weather Thursday
The Townsquare Media Weather Center is continuing to monitor a storm system that could bring our coverage area the possibility of some strong to severe thunderstorms on Thursday, January 12. The counties that our collective radio stations cover are Bibb, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Lamar, Perry, Pickens, Sumter, Tuscaloosa, and Walker.
