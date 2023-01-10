Read full article on original website
HyLife weaning ramp wins F. X. Aherne Prize
Two employees of HyLife sow farms in La Broquerie, Man. have won the F. X. Aherne Prize for Innovative Pork Production at the 2023 Banff Pork Seminar. Robert Lafrenière and Barak Doell developed what they have called the "HyLife weaning ramp", an innovation that improves working conditions, animal well-being and productivity. They were presented with their award in front of conference delegates by Ben Willing chair of the Seminar awards committee.
Farm Progress America, January 13, 2023
Max Armstrong shares a look at different ways that grain gets moved from covered hopper cars to day, to box cars in the past. There is also the work by the DeLong Company in Wisconsin to put grain in shipping containers, a first for the industry. The days of using box cars to load grain may be over, thanks to those hoppers, but shipping containers are still used today to move product overseas.
Nutreco, BiomEdit partnership seeks to transform feed additives
Nutreco and BiomEdit announced Jan. 12 a ground-breaking, long-term strategic research and commercial partnership to bring livestock producers innovative and truly novel feed additives developed through microbiome technology. The partnership aligns Nutreco Exploration (NutEx), Nutreco’s team tasked with developing proprietary ultra-specialty ingredients to promote its purpose of “Feeding the Future,” with animal health’s most advanced microbiome biotech company, BiomEdit.
