Read full article on original website
Related
fox5atlanta.com
Man found dead in a field, South Fulton police searching for leads
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - Police in South Fulton are searching for the person responsible for the deadly shooting of a 41-year-old man last month. Police said officers found 41-year-old David Gadson dead with multiple gunshot wounds on Dec. 3. Police said his body was discovered in a field near Rock Hill Road.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Fight between roommates ends in deadly shooting in DeKalb County
DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person is dead after a fight between roommates overnight in DeKalb County. It happened around 1:30 a.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Meadowlark Drive in Decatur. The male victim was taken to the hospital where he later died. He is believed to...
Inmates set fire inside of dorm within Fulton County Jail, officials say
ATLANTA — Fulton County Jail officials say inmates set a fire inside of their dorm Thursday morning. Officials say a small, contained fire, was intentionally set by two inmates within the jail. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Deputies moved the inmates from that dorm,...
Fulton Co. teacher charged with 3 counts of child molestation in Cobb Co., jail records show
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A former Fulton County Schools teacher is facing charges in connection with a Cobb County sex abuse case involving a child, Cobb County jail records show. Charges against Holly McQueen include child molestation and enticing a child. 11Alive is reaching out to Cobb County police...
accesswdun.com
FBI issues alert about wanted man with Gwinnett County ties
The Federal Bureau of Investigation issued an alert to the public Thursday as they search for a man with Gwinnett County ties who is wanted for healthcare fraud. According to the FBI, Khalid Ahmed Satary is wanted for violating pre-trial release. The FBI said he may be in the Atlanta area. He previously lived in Lawrenceville and owned a Gwinnett County medical lab in 2019.
WTVM
Troup County Sheriff’s Office urges driver to avoid travel in area
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Troup County Sheriff’s Office urges drivers to avoid traveling in the area due to severe storm damage. Officials announced via Facebook that there are various road shutdowns because of fallen trees and other structural damages blocking the roadway. According to Georgia State Patrol, there...
wrganews.com
Bartow County Inmate charged with Murder
30-year-old Cheyenne Denise Snopek of Cartersville received a murder charge while in the Bartow County Jail last week. A state warrant alleges that sometime from January 1st through 2nd at 104 Zena Drive (the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office), Snopek murdered Tiffany Gail Kimbrell during the commission of a felony. The warrant states that Snopek knowingly and intentionally caused Kimbrell’s death by distributing a substance suspected to be fentanyl. Snopek also received a charge of distribution of a controlled substance from the incident.
Police release photos of suspects wanted in shooting that left teen dead outside DeKalb gas station
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects who have been linked to a shooting that left a teenage boy dead moments after he walked out of a gas station. Officers responded to a person shot call at the...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Mug shots of men arrested in Perimeter Mall shooting released
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office released mugshots of Raymon Pierre and Roykell Holder, the two men involved in the Perimeter Mall shooting. The two men were arrested and charged in connection to a shooting at Perimeter Mall in Dunwoody on Friday, according to Dunwoody...
Family releases dashcam video, calls for justice in 12-year-old's death following 2021 chase
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — The family of a 12-year-old boy killed in a PIT maneuver wreck at the end of a chase in 2021 released dashcam video of the pursuit on Wednesday. They are making calls for a special prosecutor in the case as they hope to see charges for the law enforcement officers who were involved.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Marietta Police urge residents to register with camera network to help solve crimes
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Every second counts when your family’s safety is in jeopardy. It’s why Marietta police are pleading for your help with solving crimes. Police departments across the metro rely on surveillance video to catch suspects but getting their hands on footage takes time.
Georgia deputy suspended after posting racist comments on Facebook, officials say
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Newton County Sheriff’s Office deputy was suspended after being accused of posting inappropriate online comments. Officials told Channel 2 Action News that Deputy Clay Stevens was suspended after he made racist comments on Facebook regarding residents in the Newton County community. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
Man found shot to death in middle of Clayton road, police say
Police are investigating after a man was recently found shot to death in the middle of a Clayton County road, authorities confirmed Tuesday.
Luggage theft suspect chased through Atlanta airport carrying stolen suitcases, police say
ATLANTA — A man is now facing charges after police said he snatched two bags from a luggage carousel and took off running. Police say officers at Hartsfield Jackson International Airport saw a man grab two bags on Dec. 20. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
Atlanta and former mayor, police chief sued in 2020 shooting that killed 8-year-old
The family friend who was driving in Atlanta when shots were fired, killing an 8-year-old girl, has filed a lawsuit agai...
newyorkbeacon.com
‘You Didn’t Have to Kill Him’: Family of Black Atlanta Man Question Why He Was Shot In the Back By Police While Driving Away
Three generations of women are calling for transparency and justice surrounding the death of Eric Holmes, a young man fatally shot by a Clayton County Police officer last November. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has agreed to secure body-camera video of the incident, offering to sit with the family as...
henrycountytimes.com
Barnesville man sentenced to life for murder at barbecue
A Barnesville man pleaded guilty to shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend in Locust Grove and will spend the rest of his life in prison. A plea was entered December 19 in Henry County Superior Court by Raphael Kelley, 22, on charges of malice murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, according to the Henry County District Attorney’s Office. The negotiated plea deal included a sentence of life plus five years in prison.
fox5atlanta.com
Mother of teen gunned down in front of DeKalb County food mart: 'It was a random act'
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police say a 18-year-old man was shot and killed in the parking lot of a gas station and strip mall along Snapfinger Woods Drive on Tuesday evening. A large section of the parking lot directly in front of the Shell gas station and adjoining...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Deputy Eric Tolbert indicted in connection with heat-related deaths of three dogs
CONYERS — A Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office deputy who allegedly left his three American bully dogs to die in an overheated shed in June has been indicted by the District Attorney’s Office. Deputy Eric Tolbert faces three counts of felony aggravated cruelty to animals and two counts...
Video shows Coweta County deputy performing CPR on man who collapsed at YMCA
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — It was before lunch on Jan. 6, when a Coweta County Deputy jumped in to save a life. Deputy Christian Spinkx responded to a 911 call at the YMCA off of East Highway 34. “They advised that there was a male that had passed out...
Comments / 0