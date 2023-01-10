The Federal Bureau of Investigation issued an alert to the public Thursday as they search for a man with Gwinnett County ties who is wanted for healthcare fraud. According to the FBI, Khalid Ahmed Satary is wanted for violating pre-trial release. The FBI said he may be in the Atlanta area. He previously lived in Lawrenceville and owned a Gwinnett County medical lab in 2019.

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA ・ 7 HOURS AGO