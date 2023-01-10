ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coweta County, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Man found dead in a field, South Fulton police searching for leads

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - Police in South Fulton are searching for the person responsible for the deadly shooting of a 41-year-old man last month. Police said officers found 41-year-old David Gadson dead with multiple gunshot wounds on Dec. 3. Police said his body was discovered in a field near Rock Hill Road.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Fight between roommates ends in deadly shooting in DeKalb County

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person is dead after a fight between roommates overnight in DeKalb County. It happened around 1:30 a.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Meadowlark Drive in Decatur. The male victim was taken to the hospital where he later died. He is believed to...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

FBI issues alert about wanted man with Gwinnett County ties

The Federal Bureau of Investigation issued an alert to the public Thursday as they search for a man with Gwinnett County ties who is wanted for healthcare fraud. According to the FBI, Khalid Ahmed Satary is wanted for violating pre-trial release. The FBI said he may be in the Atlanta area. He previously lived in Lawrenceville and owned a Gwinnett County medical lab in 2019.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
WTVM

Troup County Sheriff’s Office urges driver to avoid travel in area

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Troup County Sheriff’s Office urges drivers to avoid traveling in the area due to severe storm damage. Officials announced via Facebook that there are various road shutdowns because of fallen trees and other structural damages blocking the roadway. According to Georgia State Patrol, there...
TROUP COUNTY, GA
wrganews.com

Bartow County Inmate charged with Murder

30-year-old Cheyenne Denise Snopek of Cartersville received a murder charge while in the Bartow County Jail last week. A state warrant alleges that sometime from January 1st through 2nd at 104 Zena Drive (the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office), Snopek murdered Tiffany Gail Kimbrell during the commission of a felony. The warrant states that Snopek knowingly and intentionally caused Kimbrell’s death by distributing a substance suspected to be fentanyl. Snopek also received a charge of distribution of a controlled substance from the incident.
BARTOW COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Mug shots of men arrested in Perimeter Mall shooting released

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office released mugshots of Raymon Pierre and Roykell Holder, the two men involved in the Perimeter Mall shooting. The two men were arrested and charged in connection to a shooting at Perimeter Mall in Dunwoody on Friday, according to Dunwoody...
DUNWOODY, GA
henrycountytimes.com

Barnesville man sentenced to life for murder at barbecue

A Barnesville man pleaded guilty to shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend in Locust Grove and will spend the rest of his life in prison. A plea was entered December 19 in Henry County Superior Court by Raphael Kelley, 22, on charges of malice murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, according to the Henry County District Attorney’s Office. The negotiated plea deal included a sentence of life plus five years in prison.
BARNESVILLE, GA

