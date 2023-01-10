Liam Coen Officially Announced As Kentucky Offensive Coordinator

The Rams have officially lost their offensive coordinator, Liam Cohen, to the Kentucky Wildcats.

The Los Angeles Rams will be on a hunt for a new play caller over the next few weeks, with offensive coordinator Liam Coen being officially announced for the same position at the college level with the Kentucky Wildcats.

The announcement comes just two days after the end of a disastrous regular season for the Rams, in which they went 5-12 and had one of the worst offenses in the NFL.

Coen spent just one season and now heads back to Lexington, where he was the offensive coordinator & quarterbacks coach for the Wildcats in 2021.

Before his first stint with the Wildcats, Coen was an assistant wide receivers coach with the Rams in 2018 and 2019 and the assistant quarterbacks' coach in 2020.

Under Coen's direction in 2022, the Rams largely struggled offensively, ranking as the league's worst offense in yards per game (280.5) and have ranked as the sixth-worst rushing offense (97.7 yards per game).

The Rams also ranked 24th in the NFL in scoring offense at 18.1 points per game, and ranked 24th in passing offense, averaging 182.8 yards per game.

