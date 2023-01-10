ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
goholycross.com

Men’s basketball falls at Lehigh

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Senior forward Gerrale Gates posted 24 points, 11 rebounds and two blocked shots, but the Holy Cross men's basketball team was defeated by Lehigh 76-58 at Stabler Arena. The Crusaders fall to 6-12 overall and 3-2 in the Patriot League, while the Mountain Hawks improve to 8-8 on the year and 3-2 in the conference.
Women’s basketball rallies from 13 point deficit to beat Lehigh

WORCESTER, Mass. – The Holy Cross women's basketball team trailed by 13 points with 4:07 left in the third quarter and mounted a furious comeback to defeat Patriot League opponent Lehigh 66-64 Wednesday evening in the Hart Center Arena. The Crusaders (13-3, 5-0 PL) trailed by 13 twice. They...
