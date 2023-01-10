ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

uga.edu

Jeanette Taylor named vice provost for academic affairs

Following a nationwide search, the University of Georgia has named Jeanette Taylor the next vice provost for academic affairs, effective April 1. Taylor is currently the associate dean of the College of Arts and Sciences and a professor of psychology at Florida State University. “Throughout her years at Florida State...
ATHENS, GA
uga.edu

Singer-songwriter Leyla McCalla explores her Haitian roots at UGA

For many people in the U.S., radio is light entertainment, even background noise. But in countries with fewer resources, radio can be a lifeline, a beacon that builds community. “Breaking the Thermometer to Hide the Fever” is a multidisciplinary work by Leyla McCalla, a singer-songwriter and former member of the...
ATHENS, GA
uga.edu

Barrett shares her work as visiting artist

The University of Georgia Hugh Hodgson School of Music, with support from the Willson Center for Humanities and Arts, welcomes composer Natasha Barrett as a visiting artist Jan. 26-28. All residency events will be in the Hugh Hodgson School of Music, and all events are free and open to the...
ATHENS, GA
uga.edu

UGA mourns the loss of two members of campus community

“The entire Georgia family is devastated by the tragic loss of football student-athlete Devin Willock and football staff member Chandler LeCroy. Two other members of the football program were injured in the accident. They are both in stable condition, and we will continue to monitor their status with medical personnel.
ATHENS, GA
uga.edu

Another great day to be a Georgia Bulldog

A year ago, when we all packed into Sanford Stadium on a cold January afternoon to celebrate the Georgia football team’s first national championship since the 1980 season, it was with a sense of awe and elation. The Bulldogs, so close for so long, had finally done it. On...
ATHENS, GA

