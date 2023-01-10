Read full article on original website
Margot Robbie’s Latest Red Carpet Look Contains an Unexpected Twist
At the Golden Globes on Tuesday night, Margot Robbie walked the red carpet in an intricate Chanel number that apparently took 750 hours to make and featured chantilly lace, silk tulle, bugle beads, and feathers. For the UK premiere of Babylon just a few days later, though, Robbie went in a completely differently direction. On Thursday night, the actress stepped out in London wearing one of the simplest looks we’ve seen her in to date, but the ensemble included an unexpected element, which brought it to a whole other level.
The Best Hair and Beauty Looks at the 2023 Golden Globes
All the chatter was around Rihanna’s custom Schiaparelli look at the 2023 Golden Globes, but her hair, worn in twisted pigtail buns, deserves a moment in the spotlight as well. Jenna Ortega. While Ortega ditched her usual gothic duds for a more ethereal Gucci dress, she stuck to her...
Jenna Ortega Traded in Her Gothic Duds For a Grecian Gucci Look at the 2023 Golden Globes
Scream queen Jenna Ortega usually dresses the part. As she’s been promoting her hitshow, Wednesday over the past few months, the actress has been tapping brands like Versace, Thom Browne, and Courrèges to dress her in gothic, preppy looks that even Wednesday Addams herself would begrudgingly wear. For the 2023 Golden Globes, however, the actress opted to mix things up, and bring a bit more traditional feminine energy to the event.
Eddie Murphy closes Golden Globes speech with unexpected Will Smith Oscars slap reference
It's not over yet: the moment Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at last year's Oscars lived on into 2023 thanks to an unexpected portion of Eddie Murphy's Golden Globes acceptance speech. As he accepted the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Cecil B. DeMille prize Tuesday night for his contributions to the...
Tracee Ellis Ross Plays With Color and Texture While Promoting Her Hair Care Line
Tracee Ellis Ross’ hair care brand, Pattern, just released its first-ever hot tool, which is exciting in itself, but that also means the company’s CEO and founder is now busy running around New York promoting the launch, giving us the pleasure of multiple ensembles curated by Ross and her stylist, Karla Welch. As always, the duo did not disappoint, and Ross managed to serve three high drama, colorful looks in just one day.
Tatjana Patitz's Cause of Death at 56 Confirmed by Agent
Tatjana Patitz, whose death at age 56 was announced by Vogue on Jan. 11, died of metastatic breast cancer, according to Vogue's Instagram tribute to her, and which her agent Corinne Nicolas confirmed to CNN. Patitz, one of the original "supermodels" alongside Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista and Christy...
The Best Dressed Stars at the 2023 Golden Globes
Long before the red carpet rolled out at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles for the Golden Globe Awards on January 10, there was a low hum of chatter moving around the Internet about what might happen at the 80th annual awards show. Last we heard of the Golden Globes back in 2022, controversy concerning the Hollywood Foreign Press Association led NBC to drop the telecast. Since then, the HFPA has been in crisis management mode, making diverse hires and attempting to right the ship. But even amid the headlines, there were whispers of who would attend—and, of course, what they would wear. Rihanna, Lady Gaga, and Taylor Swift are all nominated for awards this year; would they show? (In Rihanna’s case, yes: she and A$AP Rocky snuck into the auditorium, skipping the red carpet altogether before finding their seats.)
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Snuck into the Golden Globes When No One Was Watching
If you were watching the Golden Globes red carpet and wondering, “Where is Rihanna?” You weren’t alone. The singer was nominated for Best Original Song for “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, but the red carpet came and went with no sign of her. That’s because, Rihanna opted to skip the fanfare of the carpet and head right into the auditorium. A video from @PopBase on Twitter showed the singer arriving to the event with her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, as Jennifer Coolidge presented an award on stage. Unfortunately for Rihanna, just moments later, she would lose the Golden Globe to Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, and Rahul Sipligunj, who won for their song, “Naatu Naatu” from the film RRR.
Why Wasn't Zendaya At the 2023 Golden Globes?
Several major award winners at the 2023 Golden Globes weren’t present to accept their trophies live on stage. Cate Blanchett missed out on her Best Actress in a Drama honor, and Amanda Seyfried wasn’t there to take home the prize for Best Actress in a Mini-Series (she’s working on a mysterious musical, apparently?). The biggest absence, however, might have been Zendaya’s, as the actress won the award for Best Actress in a Drama TV Series for her role as Rue in Euphoria, but unfortunately, she was not in attendance at the event on Tuesday night.
The Best Social Media Reactions to the 2023 Golden Globes
From the moment Jerrod Carmichael opened the Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles on January 10 with the words “I’m here ‘cause I’m Black,” we knew the 80th annual ceremony would be filled with plenty of moments ripe for immortalization on the Internet. And, sure enough, the reactions came rolling in from the get-go: Jennifer Coolidge’s sprawling musings disguised as a presenter’s speech; discussion of Tom Cruise’s, er, religious leanings (just before his Top Gun costars Jay Ellis and Glen Powell took the stage); Austin Butler’s still-lingering Elvis impersonation. Every celebrity who did not attend the evening—of which there were a significant amount, no doubt due in part to the controversy still swirling around the Golden Globes—was fair game for jokes (not least among them: Cate Blanchett, with many noting that it was very Lydia Tár-esque to allow someone else to accept her Best Actress award on her behalf). It’s always a joy to see Angela Bassett’s stan army—which consists of celebrities and laypeople alike—come alive on Twitter, which it did, in spades, after she won Best Supporting Actress. And speaking of Jennifer Coolidge, the general consensus is that any awards show would do well to tap her as its host.
The Best Lunar New Year Gifts for the Year of the Rabbit
The Lunar New Year begins on January 22nd, marking the transition into the Year of the Rabbit in the Chinese Zodiac. Sweet, floppy-eared and bushy-tailed, the rabbit—one of the luckiest of the 12 animals in rotation—has proved an excellent muse for designers, who have incorporated it into just about everything: There are adorable bags with ears and tails from Loewe, rhinestone bunny earrings from Sandy Liang, rabbit key rings from Bottega Veneta and Louis Vuitton, Marni knitwear and more. Plenty of beauty companies have embraced the furry icon, too, pressing its image into compacts and onto bottles. If fluff and sweetness isn’t quite your thing, you can always embrace the color red this Lunar New Year, which is associated with good luck and prosperity in Chinese culture. Here, some of our favorite pieces for anyone looking to ring in the start of a new era in high style.
In Babylon, Diego Calva Gets His Big Break
Among the starry cast of Damien Chazelle’s new epic, Babylon, sits Hollywood newcomer Diego Calva, whose performance as Manny Torres—a man breaking into the glitz and glamour of 1920s Hollywood—has garnered him a Golden Globe nomination. After Chazelle discovered the 30-year-old actor online, Calva’s dive into his first-ever major motion picture was a domino effect of departures from the norm, from living with Chazelle to memorizing his co-star Brad Pitt’s lines in addition to his own. The commitment, married with Calva’s background in film direction and scriptwriting, paid off, as Calva effortlessly volleys with Pitt and Margot Robbie. As it stands, he might never be fully relaxed in rooms filled with his biggest idols, but with a potential Oscar nomination on the way, he’s definitely going to have to get used to it.
Danielle Deadwyler Takes on Her Biggest Role Yet
In the biographical drama Till Danielle Deadwyler plays Mamie Till-Mobley, the mother of 14-year-old Emmett Till, who was murdered by white supremacists in 1955. Out of Till-Mobley’s bereavement and anger comes a determination to keep her son’s memory alive in order to combat racial prejudice. As the pivotal center of the moving film, Deadwyler delivers much of the role’s intensity with her eyes alone, conveying a devastating range of emotions with just a few facial expressions. After critically acclaimed turns in Station Eleven and The Harder They Fall, the Atlanta native is predicted to receive her first Oscar nomination for the Chinonye Chukwu-directed film.
Aubrey Plaza Loves an Antihero
You may have spent the latter part of 2022 watching Aubrey Plaza as Harper battle it out with her husband, Ethan (Will Sharpe), in Sicily on The White Lotus. But this year, the Delaware native also participated in a quiet indie crime-thriller that showcases her range. Emily the Criminal follows a college graduate living in Los Angeles who’s saddled with student debt and cannot find work. She’s brought into a credit card scam, acting as a dummy shopper who makes increasingly risky purchases with stolen cards. Below, Plaza discusses learning how to commit credit card fraud for the role and why casting a woman as an antihero is a novel (and refreshing) idea.
