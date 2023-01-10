ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cassville, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bransontrilakesnews.com

Young entrepreneurs bring rolled ice cream to Branson

A new ice-cream shop in Branson is not only preparing the most unique form of ice cream in the region, but is the latest accomplishment of a teen entrepreneur who has been creating businesses since she was 14. Laiken Avery and her fiance Cole Crutcher have opened YOLO Rolled Ice...
BRANSON, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

Missouri’s “Yellowstone Ranch” nestled in the Ozarks

CASSVILLE, Mo. — You’ve heard of “Yellowstone,” the incredibly popular television show on Paramount Network, featuring the “Dutton Family’s” beautiful, equestrian style home and the secluded property that surrounds the ranch. Even if you don’t watch the cowboy-themed program, you’ll still appreciate this Missouri ranch, with amenities that one could argue, trump its TV equivalent […]
CASSVILLE, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Seneca woman discusses cult experience, and breaking free in podcast

SENECA, Mo. — It’s a crisp Monday morning in January, and Abigail Hobbs can be found here. In her safe space… Surrounded by her horses… Recording a podcast. “This is my chance. I’m going to have to do something new and different, and so, I just kind of started exploring. I started my podcast. I started biking every week. I started blogging, just for personal growth and trying to work through my own life and my own struggles,” said Abigail.
SENECA, MO
kjluradio.com

Accumulating snowfall possible today across mid-Missouri, impacting morning commute

There could be some slushy road conditions on roads across mid-Missouri this morning, especially around the Lake area. The National Weather Service in Springfield says a band of snowfall is expected to move across the area this morning, with instances of moderate to heavy snowfall possible. Two to three inches of accumulation is possible. The timing of the snowfall could impact morning commutes.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Pineville Deputy Chris Pierce passes away

PINEVILLE, Mo. — The City of Pineville announced that a former deputy has passed away. Deputy Marshal, Sgt. Chris Pierce passed away on Sunday, January 8th, 2023, after fighting a long batter with kidney cancer while at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. “I mean he was always there...
PINEVILLE, MO
KYTV

Fact Finders: What’s going on with a cell tower south of Nixa?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The construction of a cell tower used to spark concern, and sometimes it still does. But this week’s Fact Finders has a different concern about a tower. Our viewer wants better cell service and wants to know, has Verizon abandoned this location before ever placing it into service?
NIXA, MO
Justina Price

What I love about Eureka Springs, Arkansas

We were married in a quaint gazebo at the top of a hill overlooking Eureka Springs Arkansas. Eureka Springs is one of our favorite towns to visit. We loved staying at the beautiful historic Crescent Hotel. This hotel is full of old-world charm. When you walk in the front doors you see a magnificent fireplace and overstuffed furniture, it's so cozy that makes you want to curl up with a book and get comfortable.
EUREKA SPRINGS, AR
KTTS

Several Inches Of Snow Reported North Of Springfield

(KTTS News) — Heavy snow fell during the morning rush hour, leaving slush on roads and sidewalks. The National Weather Service says Springfield got .7 of an inch at the airport. But the heavier amounts fell north of here. 3.5 inches of snow was reported in Macks Creek and...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KFVS12

Country music icon with ties to the Ozarks passes at the age of 86

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you’re not a traditional country music fan of a certain age, you may not immediately recognize the name, Stan Hitchcock. But no matter who you are or your taste in music, you’re probably familiar with his work or know some of the many country music artists he’s helped by launching their careers or increasing their popularity.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KICK AM 1530

KICK AM 1530

Quincy, IL
24K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KICK AM 1530 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kickam1530.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy