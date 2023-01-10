Read full article on original website
PHOTO: Gorgeous Leucistic Red-Tailed Hawk Spotted in Missouri
A stunning red-tailed hawk was photographed in Missouri today, one that lacks that signature red tail due to leucism. Instead she’s nearly all-white, which is typically an indicator of a leucistic or piebald condition rather than albinism. Taken by Steve Jaeger, the photo shows how this gorgeous hawk still...
Young entrepreneurs bring rolled ice cream to Branson
A new ice-cream shop in Branson is not only preparing the most unique form of ice cream in the region, but is the latest accomplishment of a teen entrepreneur who has been creating businesses since she was 14. Laiken Avery and her fiance Cole Crutcher have opened YOLO Rolled Ice...
Missouri’s “Yellowstone Ranch” nestled in the Ozarks
CASSVILLE, Mo. — You’ve heard of “Yellowstone,” the incredibly popular television show on Paramount Network, featuring the “Dutton Family’s” beautiful, equestrian style home and the secluded property that surrounds the ranch. Even if you don’t watch the cowboy-themed program, you’ll still appreciate this Missouri ranch, with amenities that one could argue, trump its TV equivalent […]
Seneca woman discusses cult experience, and breaking free in podcast
SENECA, Mo. — It’s a crisp Monday morning in January, and Abigail Hobbs can be found here. In her safe space… Surrounded by her horses… Recording a podcast. “This is my chance. I’m going to have to do something new and different, and so, I just kind of started exploring. I started my podcast. I started biking every week. I started blogging, just for personal growth and trying to work through my own life and my own struggles,” said Abigail.
Tractor trailer crashes off I-44 into the woods near Missouri / Oklahoma state line
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. - About 1:45 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, January 11, 2023, reports along I-44 east at 2.8 MM of a tractor trailer crash alerted Newton County Central Dispatch and Missouri State Highway Patrol. On scene we learn an eastbound tractor trailer was approaching the weigh station, made contact with...
Netflix show interviews Joplin, Missouri killer
A Netflix program highlighting convicted killers who are sentenced to death features a 1998 Joplin murder in Season 4, titled "The Bogeyman."
Accumulating snowfall possible today across mid-Missouri, impacting morning commute
There could be some slushy road conditions on roads across mid-Missouri this morning, especially around the Lake area. The National Weather Service in Springfield says a band of snowfall is expected to move across the area this morning, with instances of moderate to heavy snowfall possible. Two to three inches of accumulation is possible. The timing of the snowfall could impact morning commutes.
Second-leading cause of lung cancer could come from your home; how to check for radon
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer. And it could be in your house. January is National Radon Action Month and a good time to add it to your list of things to check out before buying a home. Radon is an odorless gas...
A Website says 3 Missouri Towns are ‘Likely’ for a Tornado strike
One website ranked the cities most likely to be hit by a tornado, and the list features 3 cities from the Show-Me State. Which cities made their list, and why do they say you need to be extra prepared for tornados if you live there?. Thetravel.com has released a list...
Woman accused of breaking Springfield worker’s shoulder with shopping cart, stealing
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A woman was arrested on suspicion of hitting a Walmart employee with a shopping cart while trying to steal, resulting in breaking the employee’s arm. Sky Bailey Gray, 24, of Galena, Missouri, was in a Springfield Walmart when the altercation took place, according to a police report. Around 9:10 p.m. on Dec. […]
Pineville Deputy Chris Pierce passes away
PINEVILLE, Mo. — The City of Pineville announced that a former deputy has passed away. Deputy Marshal, Sgt. Chris Pierce passed away on Sunday, January 8th, 2023, after fighting a long batter with kidney cancer while at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. “I mean he was always there...
Fact Finders: What’s going on with a cell tower south of Nixa?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The construction of a cell tower used to spark concern, and sometimes it still does. But this week’s Fact Finders has a different concern about a tower. Our viewer wants better cell service and wants to know, has Verizon abandoned this location before ever placing it into service?
Where did they go? Story of a Springfield mom, teens who disappeared decades ago
Sherrill Levitt, 47, her daughter Suzanne, 19, and Stacy McCall, 18, went missing on June 7, 1992, without a trace from a home in Springfield. The women became known as "The Springfield Three."
What I love about Eureka Springs, Arkansas
We were married in a quaint gazebo at the top of a hill overlooking Eureka Springs Arkansas. Eureka Springs is one of our favorite towns to visit. We loved staying at the beautiful historic Crescent Hotel. This hotel is full of old-world charm. When you walk in the front doors you see a magnificent fireplace and overstuffed furniture, it's so cozy that makes you want to curl up with a book and get comfortable.
Several Inches Of Snow Reported North Of Springfield
(KTTS News) — Heavy snow fell during the morning rush hour, leaving slush on roads and sidewalks. The National Weather Service says Springfield got .7 of an inch at the airport. But the heavier amounts fell north of here. 3.5 inches of snow was reported in Macks Creek and...
Country music icon with ties to the Ozarks passes at the age of 86
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you’re not a traditional country music fan of a certain age, you may not immediately recognize the name, Stan Hitchcock. But no matter who you are or your taste in music, you’re probably familiar with his work or know some of the many country music artists he’s helped by launching their careers or increasing their popularity.
Highest-rated restaurants for special occasions in Springfield, according to Tripadvisor
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants for special occasions in Springfield from Tripadvisor. Maybe you’ve gone to the same restaurant for every special occasion over the last decade. Perhaps your favorite spot shut its doors during the COVID-19 pandemic. Or maybe you’re just on the lookout for a new dining […]
Green Forest, Ark., high school teacher arrested for inappropriate relations with a student
GREEN FOREST, Ark. (KY3) - Police arrested a Green Forest High School teacher accused of inappropriate relations with a student. Dustin Lee, 45, faces sexual assault, internet stalking of a child, and endangering the welfare of a child charges. A judge set his bond at $75,000. Lee taught English in...
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Springfield
Springfield might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Springfield.
Utility bills in the Ozarks rose during December; some wondering payment options
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - With the high cost of natural gas and the record-low temperatures in December, some people are getting sticker shock when they open their mail. Many utility bills are looking higher than usual, and places like City Utilities are hearing about it. “We’re starting to get a...
