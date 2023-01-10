ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

Comments / 7

Donna Ray
2d ago

I am so proud of you. and just how much you Love your child. Amazing simply Amazing you are.

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ocala-news.com

Ocala man accused of threatening woman with machete near Paddock Mall

A 26-year-old Ocala man was arrested after a woman claimed that he chased after her and threatened to harm her with a machete. On Monday, January 2, an Ocala Police Department officer responded to the 2800 block of SW 27th Avenue in reference to a male suspect who allegedly chased after a woman with a machete. Upon arrival, the officer made contact with a man on the north side of Applebee’s, and he was identified as Billy Ray Abney.
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Man who failed to pay child support arrested after unwelcome visit to woman’s home

A man who failed to pay child support was arrested after paying an unwelcome visit to a woman’s home in Lady Lake. Ernest Liam Gonzalez, 40, of Leesburg, showed up Monday night at the home of a woman on Lake Griffin Road, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. She called 911. Police found him in a bedroom at the home.
LADY LAKE, FL
Evie M.

This might just be the scariest road in Florida

I don't know what it is about Florida, but one thing I've realized about this state is that it has a ton of roads with back stories attached. And there are many famous roads here, many of them with their own stories, but I think I might have found the mother-load. Yes, that is a bold statement when there are roads like the I-4 Dead-Zone to compete with. But when you hear this story, you'll understand where I'm coming from.
LADY LAKE, FL
fox13news.com

Two men died after shooting each other in Brooksville, deputies say

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - Hernando County deputies say a second person has since passed away following a shooting that occurred last week. According to the sheriff's office, two men, who are relatives, started arguing at a home near Powell Road and Griffin Road in Brooksville. At one point, both men shot each other.
BROOKSVILLE, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Bell man arrested for June 2022 murder

BELL — A Bell man was arrested by the Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 5 following a six-month investigation by the sheriff’s office and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement relating to a June 2022 murder, according to a news release on the sheriff’s office Facebook page.
BELL, FL
WCJB

Motorcycle vs. pickup truck crash kills rider in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A biker was killed in Southwest Ocala on Tuesday night after his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck. Officers say around 8 p.m. a motorcycle was headed west on Easy Street near the intersection of Southwest 19th Avenue Road. The motorcycle was in the inside lane when a pickup truck in the eastbound turning lane crossed the motorcycle’s path.
OCALA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Williston Police Department continues investigation into missing runaway teenager

The Williston Police Department continues its investigation into a missing or runaway teenager. According to a Jan. 6 post on the department’s Facebook page, 17-year-old Kennedy Rose Potter was last seen on Dec. 31, 2022, at her place of employment at roughly 8 p.m. at Domino’s Pizza in Williston. She is around 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 195 pounds. She currently has shoulder length red hair.
WILLISTON, FL
fox35orlando.com

2 dead in apparent murder-suicide at Longwood-area home, deputies say

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Two people are dead in what investigators are calling a murder-suicide incident at a home in the Wekiwa Springs area of unincorporated Longwood. Law enforcement officers with the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said they were called to a home on Jennifer Hope Boulevard for a reported shooting late Wednesday afternoon, which they believed to have stemmed from a domestic violence incident. After several hours of attempts to communicate with a person inside the home, deputies later confirmed the two deaths.
LONGWOOD, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy