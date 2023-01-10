Read full article on original website
This might just be the scariest road in FloridaEvie M.Lady Lake, FL
Florida car dealer sees blue orb changing shape on security cameraRoger MarshOcala, FL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Some of the Best Homemade Pie in Florida is Hiding Inside a Gas StationTravel MavenFlorida State
Young Adults Celebrate Graduation With Help From CareerSourceModern GlobePasco County, FL
fox35orlando.com
Florida Missing Child alert for 12-year-old Aubrey lafelice canceled after girl is located
SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. - UPDATE: Authorities said a Florida Missing Child Alert Aubrey lafelice has been canceled, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) said. A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 12-year-old girl from Sumter County. Aubrey lafelice, 12, was last seen in the area of...
Florida car dealer sees blue orb changing shape on security camera
A Florida witness at Ocala reported capturing a round-shaped, blue orb on a car lot security camera at 7:17 p.m. on December 6, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
ocala-news.com
Ocala man accused of threatening woman with machete near Paddock Mall
A 26-year-old Ocala man was arrested after a woman claimed that he chased after her and threatened to harm her with a machete. On Monday, January 2, an Ocala Police Department officer responded to the 2800 block of SW 27th Avenue in reference to a male suspect who allegedly chased after a woman with a machete. Upon arrival, the officer made contact with a man on the north side of Applebee’s, and he was identified as Billy Ray Abney.
villages-news.com
Man who failed to pay child support arrested after unwelcome visit to woman’s home
A man who failed to pay child support was arrested after paying an unwelcome visit to a woman’s home in Lady Lake. Ernest Liam Gonzalez, 40, of Leesburg, showed up Monday night at the home of a woman on Lake Griffin Road, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. She called 911. Police found him in a bedroom at the home.
fox13news.com
Adorable! Rare manatee twins found at Blue Spring State Park in Florida
ORANGE CITY, Fla. - A January surprise at Florida's Blue Spring State Park!. Researchers have confirmed that a manatee momma is raising a rare set of twins. The Save the Manatee Club says that have been tracking the mother, Estelle, and her visits to the park since 2019. Manatee research...
WCJB
A veterinarian raises money for a horse rescue by living in a horse stall
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Since noon on Monday, veterinarian Dr. Bryan Langlois has been living in a horse stall. It’s all a part of a fundraiser for PARR which rehomes, rehabilitates and rescues horses. “A lot of people are always looking for different ways to raise money and I’ve...
A 7,000 lb Orca Whale Washed Up On A Florida Shore & She Was Transported To SeaWorld (PHOTOS)
A massive orca whale washed up on a Florida shore on January 11. The female was found dead at the south end of Jungle Hut Beach in Flagler County, located on the Palm Coast. Flagler County Sheriff's Office, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, as well as SeaWorld staff members, assisted the animal and transported her to Orlando.
WCJB
Veterinarian lives in horse stall for three days to raise funds for North Central Florida charity
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A veterinarian is living like a horse for three days in order to raise funds for a North Central Florida charity. Dr. Bryan Langlois will live in a horse stall for 72 hours in an effort to raise $20,000 for PA Race Horse re-homing, rehabilitation and rescue.
Marion County Sheriff Looking For Two Ocala Lumber Liquidators
OCALA, Fla. – Marion County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying two individuals who stole lumber from a construction site. According to MCSO, the two individuals pictured above drove their side-by-side to a home under construction in the 14800 block of SW
This might just be the scariest road in Florida
I don't know what it is about Florida, but one thing I've realized about this state is that it has a ton of roads with back stories attached. And there are many famous roads here, many of them with their own stories, but I think I might have found the mother-load. Yes, that is a bold statement when there are roads like the I-4 Dead-Zone to compete with. But when you hear this story, you'll understand where I'm coming from.
fox13news.com
Two men died after shooting each other in Brooksville, deputies say
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - Hernando County deputies say a second person has since passed away following a shooting that occurred last week. According to the sheriff's office, two men, who are relatives, started arguing at a home near Powell Road and Griffin Road in Brooksville. At one point, both men shot each other.
fox35orlando.com
21-foot Killer whale found dead on Florida beach a first for Southeast, NOAA spokesperson says
PALM COAST, Fla. - A 21-foot female orca, also known as a killer whale, died Wednesday morning after she apparently stranded herself on a beach in Florida, Flagler County officials said. The 7,000-pound whale was found along the shore of Jungle Hut beach, officials said. It's not clear how or...
WCJB
4-month-old baby is recovering after being hospitalized after parents were accused of abusing him
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The family of the mother whose 4-month-old baby was hospitalized is now coming to her defense after they say she is a victim herself. Emma Smithey,19, and the child’s father Timothy Smith were arrested after being accused of neglecting and abusing the 4-month-old. The baby was...
Citrus County Chronicle
Bell man arrested for June 2022 murder
BELL — A Bell man was arrested by the Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 5 following a six-month investigation by the sheriff’s office and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement relating to a June 2022 murder, according to a news release on the sheriff’s office Facebook page.
Florida witness reports three triangle-shaped objects went 'invisible'
A Florida witness at Orange City reported watching three, triangle-shaped objects that appeared to go invisible at 3:15 p.m. on December 8, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
WCJB
Motorcycle vs. pickup truck crash kills rider in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A biker was killed in Southwest Ocala on Tuesday night after his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck. Officers say around 8 p.m. a motorcycle was headed west on Easy Street near the intersection of Southwest 19th Avenue Road. The motorcycle was in the inside lane when a pickup truck in the eastbound turning lane crossed the motorcycle’s path.
Citrus County Chronicle
Williston Police Department continues investigation into missing runaway teenager
The Williston Police Department continues its investigation into a missing or runaway teenager. According to a Jan. 6 post on the department’s Facebook page, 17-year-old Kennedy Rose Potter was last seen on Dec. 31, 2022, at her place of employment at roughly 8 p.m. at Domino’s Pizza in Williston. She is around 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 195 pounds. She currently has shoulder length red hair.
DeSantis holds news conference with Florida’s Surgeon General in The Villages
THE VILLAGES, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference Thursday in The Villages. The governor spoke after 10 a.m. from the Eisenhower Regional Recreation Center on Buena Vista Boulevard. DeSantis was joined by Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo. Channel 9 will have a crew at the...
fox35orlando.com
2 dead in apparent murder-suicide at Longwood-area home, deputies say
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Two people are dead in what investigators are calling a murder-suicide incident at a home in the Wekiwa Springs area of unincorporated Longwood. Law enforcement officers with the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said they were called to a home on Jennifer Hope Boulevard for a reported shooting late Wednesday afternoon, which they believed to have stemmed from a domestic violence incident. After several hours of attempts to communicate with a person inside the home, deputies later confirmed the two deaths.
WESH
Longwood man accused of killing 3-year-old daughter expected to change plea
LONGWOOD, Fla. — A man accused ofkilling one of his daughters and trying to kill the other is expected in court in Seminole County Wednesday. Prosecutors are asking for the death penalty for Juan Bravo-Torres, but it looks like he will change his plea from not guilty, possibly a move to avoid going to death row.
