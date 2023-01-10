Read full article on original website
Charlotte dedicates new aviation museum to Captain SullyMint MessageCharlotte, NC
Lightning Strikes Truck in Mooresville & Battery Sparks Fly Leaving the Headlights on, & Dale Earnhardt Jr. is Co-ownerZack LoveMooresville, NC
This North Carolina Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the StateTravel MavenCharlotte, NC
Trending food chain set to open another North Carolina location this weekKristen WaltersCharlotte, NC
kiss951.com
Popular Burger Chain In N’ Out Getting Closer And Closer To North Carolina
I’m sure you’ve heard of the west coast burger chain In N’ Out. The restaurant’s animal-style burgers practically have a cult following. Despite going to the West Coast several times I’ve still not had a chance to taste them. So unfortunately I can’t offer my opinion on if In N’ Out lives up to the massive hype. Could In N’ Out ever make it to North Carolina? There’s Chick-fil-a in California so anything could happen. And it’s getting closer and closer to us. This week In N’ Out Burger announced that they will be opening a new location just one state away from North Carolina. That new restaurant will be in Franklin, Tennessee which is a suburb of Nashville. Unfortunately, it’s not expected to be open and operating until 2026.
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Hot Dogs in North Carolina
- This article will give some great suggestions if you love hot dogs and North Carolina. We've included the best hot dog spots in Charlotte, Greenville, Winterville, and Raleigh. Check out our picks for the best hot dogs in the state, and then get ready to start planning your next trip! There are so many great hot dog spots in North Carolina that we've only listed a handful of them!
Charlotte 'fish game' arcades stay open despite police warnings, court ruling
Drive around Charlotte and you'll see neon-splashed, casino-like arcades advertising something called the "fish game" in shopping centers, many in low-income areas, across the city. Some law enforcement agencies say they're illegal, and a recent court ruling reinforced that games of chance aren't allowed in North Carolina outside of a...
Finding premium bourbons in NC could get easier
Getting your hands on some hard-to-find bourbons in North Carolina could soon be easier. Ahead of the two-year state legislative session that began Wednesday, a spokesman for the state ABC Commission told the Charlotte Ledger Business Newsletter the distribution of high-end bourbons is a major focus, since there is not enough supply of certain brands. Senate Leader Phil Berger also addressed the issue during a preview of the legislative session on Monday.
WCNC
Feel better & become more active with The Good Feet Store
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by:. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. The season of making resolutions is in full affect. So many people want to feel better and be active. Here with more on how The Good Feet Store can help, is Store Manager, Melanie Thompson.
How TikTok helped a Charlotte chef recover his stolen grill
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you ask Kevin Bardge's followers on social media, they'd tell you his food packs a punch. “Turkey legs is my claim to fame," Bardge said. He has been cooking it up everyday at The Premiere Chef for the last two years. Recently, he took a step back.
wccbcharlotte.com
Two Charlotte Eateries Closing Their Doors
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two local eateries in Charlotte are closing their doors to customers. Popular farm-to-table restaurant Gus’ Sir Beef on Monroe Road in East Charlotte is closed until further notice. A note on the restaurant’s door Wednesday says: “Closed due to owner knee injury. Please excuse the...
addictedtovacation.com
20+ Awesome Day Trip Destinations Around Charlotte, North Carolina
Visiting Charlotte can be so much fun since there are lots to see and do. After you exhaust this city, you can take part in day trips from Charlotte. What are some great day trips to take around Charlotte?. Charlotte is a great place to stay while touring North Carolina...
Cabarrus County man ‘happily shocked’ after jackpot win
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Cedric Bass of Kannapolis said he couldn’t believe it when his $1 Cash 5 ticket produced a $182,073 jackpot in Friday’s drawing. “I was happily shocked,” he said. Bass purchased his lucky ticket from the Han-Dee Hugo’s on North Cannon Boulevard in Kannapolis....
Charlotte to dedicate new aviation museum to heroic pilot, Captain Sully
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Officials are preparing to dedicate Charlotte's new aviation museum to a heroic pilot. Captain 'Sully' Sullenberger is credited with saving more than 150 lives after safely landing a US Airways Flight 1549 on the Hudson River in New York City in 2009, a feat deemed the "Miracle on the Hudson". In fact, that same plane is among the more than 45 historic aircraft that will be featured on the campus.
Mecklenburg County man wins $182,073 playing NC lottery
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A Huntersville man is celebrating a big win following Friday's lottery drawing. Daniel Brandenburg took a chance on a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won a $182,073 jackpot in Friday’s drawing. Brandenburg purchased his lucky Quick Pick ticket with Online Play using the NC Lottery...
WCNC
Bacon Corn Chowder with Scallops
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Bacon Corn Chowder:. 4. 4 cups frozen corn kernals (thawed) 5. 1 small jar of pimentos drained. 9. Slurry as needed (corn starch and water) 5. Add White Wine and bring to boil to cook off alchohol and reduce by half. 6 Season with Cajun seasoning.
Search for missing North Carolina 11-year-old expands to mountains
Two and a half hours from Charlotte, off the long, winding Lonesome Mountain Road in Madison County, north of Asheville, neighbors say law enforcement knocked on doors in the investigation into the disappearance of 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari from Cornelius.
WBTV
Man reported missing after leaving Charlotte nursing facility
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who left a Charlotte nursing facility early Wednesday morning. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, 90-year-old Harold Markowitz Jr. left his skilled nursing facility on Sharon Road around 1:30 a.m. He was last seen driving...
East Spencer Police Department is down to just one employee
EAST SPENCER, N.C. — Law enforcement agencies across the country are struggling to recruit enough staff. It’s especially challenging for a small department in Rowan County. The East Spencer Police Department currently has one employee: the police chief. The Rowan County Sheriff’s Department is working to step in...
Senior residents in Charlotte still displaced after Christmas flood at Magnolia Senior Apartments
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — About 85 senior residents were displaced on Christmas Day after their apartment building flooded. Now, many of them worry they're on the brink of being on the street. The living facility, Magnolia Senior Apartments, and the city of Charlotte are paying for them to stay in...
'Whoever is doing these things please take heart' | Vandalism attacks at south Charlotte place of worship
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Gurdwara Sahib Khalsa Darbar is meant to be a welcoming place of worship, but over the past few months, Sikh leaders say the temple has been the target of vandalism in south Charlotte. Multiple windows were found shattered and cameras and lights were targeted too. Thankfully,...
'I'm so sorry' | Truck driver who hit, killed CMPD officer remorseful
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Daniel Morgan, the truck driver charged in the death of Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer Mia Goodwin, pleaded guilty to all charges Thursday. Morgan was indicted on charges of involuntary manslaughter, three counts of misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon, reckless driving, misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, felony failure to move over for stopped emergency vehicles and having a fictitious tag in connection with the December 2021 crash.
Just won the lottery? Here's what you should do next
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Did you just win the lottery? Great! Here are some tips from State Farm on what you should do next to protect yourself and your winning ticket!. State Farms says before you even turn your winning ticket in, make several copies of both sides to show your lawyer and/or accountant, and then lock the actual ticket away in a bank safe deposit box or a secure personal safe.
WBTV
CMPD: Woman waving knife struck and killed by car in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say a woman was killed Tuesday morning on The Plaza in east Charlotte, not far from Milton Road. According to police, they responded to a call around 7:02 a.m. for a woman that was waving a knife and threatening others in the area. When officers arrived at the scene, they attempted to talk to the woman but she walked backward toward The Plaza street.
