Charlotte, NC

kiss951.com

Popular Burger Chain In N’ Out Getting Closer And Closer To North Carolina

I’m sure you’ve heard of the west coast burger chain In N’ Out. The restaurant’s animal-style burgers practically have a cult following. Despite going to the West Coast several times I’ve still not had a chance to taste them. So unfortunately I can’t offer my opinion on if In N’ Out lives up to the massive hype. Could In N’ Out ever make it to North Carolina? There’s Chick-fil-a in California so anything could happen. And it’s getting closer and closer to us. This week In N’ Out Burger announced that they will be opening a new location just one state away from North Carolina. That new restaurant will be in Franklin, Tennessee which is a suburb of Nashville. Unfortunately, it’s not expected to be open and operating until 2026.
CHARLOTTE, NC
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Hot Dogs in North Carolina

- This article will give some great suggestions if you love hot dogs and North Carolina. We've included the best hot dog spots in Charlotte, Greenville, Winterville, and Raleigh. Check out our picks for the best hot dogs in the state, and then get ready to start planning your next trip! There are so many great hot dog spots in North Carolina that we've only listed a handful of them!
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE

Finding premium bourbons in NC could get easier

Getting your hands on some hard-to-find bourbons in North Carolina could soon be easier. Ahead of the two-year state legislative session that began Wednesday, a spokesman for the state ABC Commission told the Charlotte Ledger Business Newsletter the distribution of high-end bourbons is a major focus, since there is not enough supply of certain brands. Senate Leader Phil Berger also addressed the issue during a preview of the legislative session on Monday.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Feel better & become more active with The Good Feet Store

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by:. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. The season of making resolutions is in full affect. So many people want to feel better and be active. Here with more on how The Good Feet Store can help, is Store Manager, Melanie Thompson.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Two Charlotte Eateries Closing Their Doors

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two local eateries in Charlotte are closing their doors to customers. Popular farm-to-table restaurant Gus’ Sir Beef on Monroe Road in East Charlotte is closed until further notice. A note on the restaurant’s door Wednesday says: “Closed due to owner knee injury. Please excuse the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
addictedtovacation.com

20+ Awesome Day Trip Destinations Around Charlotte, North Carolina

Visiting Charlotte can be so much fun since there are lots to see and do. After you exhaust this city, you can take part in day trips from Charlotte. What are some great day trips to take around Charlotte?. Charlotte is a great place to stay while touring North Carolina...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Cabarrus County man ‘happily shocked’ after jackpot win

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Cedric Bass of Kannapolis said he couldn’t believe it when his $1 Cash 5 ticket produced a $182,073 jackpot in Friday’s drawing. “I was happily shocked,” he said. Bass purchased his lucky ticket from the Han-Dee Hugo’s on North Cannon Boulevard in Kannapolis....
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WCNC

Charlotte to dedicate new aviation museum to heroic pilot, Captain Sully

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Officials are preparing to dedicate Charlotte's new aviation museum to a heroic pilot. Captain 'Sully' Sullenberger is credited with saving more than 150 lives after safely landing a US Airways Flight 1549 on the Hudson River in New York City in 2009, a feat deemed the "Miracle on the Hudson". In fact, that same plane is among the more than 45 historic aircraft that will be featured on the campus.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Bacon Corn Chowder with Scallops

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Bacon Corn Chowder:. 4. 4 cups frozen corn kernals (thawed) 5. 1 small jar of pimentos drained. 9. Slurry as needed (corn starch and water) 5. Add White Wine and bring to boil to cook off alchohol and reduce by half. 6 Season with Cajun seasoning.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Man reported missing after leaving Charlotte nursing facility

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who left a Charlotte nursing facility early Wednesday morning. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, 90-year-old Harold Markowitz Jr. left his skilled nursing facility on Sharon Road around 1:30 a.m. He was last seen driving...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

East Spencer Police Department is down to just one employee

EAST SPENCER, N.C. — Law enforcement agencies across the country are struggling to recruit enough staff. It’s especially challenging for a small department in Rowan County. The East Spencer Police Department currently has one employee: the police chief. The Rowan County Sheriff’s Department is working to step in...
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
WCNC

'I'm so sorry' | Truck driver who hit, killed CMPD officer remorseful

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Daniel Morgan, the truck driver charged in the death of Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer Mia Goodwin, pleaded guilty to all charges Thursday. Morgan was indicted on charges of involuntary manslaughter, three counts of misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon, reckless driving, misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, felony failure to move over for stopped emergency vehicles and having a fictitious tag in connection with the December 2021 crash.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Just won the lottery? Here's what you should do next

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Did you just win the lottery? Great! Here are some tips from State Farm on what you should do next to protect yourself and your winning ticket!. State Farms says before you even turn your winning ticket in, make several copies of both sides to show your lawyer and/or accountant, and then lock the actual ticket away in a bank safe deposit box or a secure personal safe.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

CMPD: Woman waving knife struck and killed by car in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say a woman was killed Tuesday morning on The Plaza in east Charlotte, not far from Milton Road. According to police, they responded to a call around 7:02 a.m. for a woman that was waving a knife and threatening others in the area. When officers arrived at the scene, they attempted to talk to the woman but she walked backward toward The Plaza street.
CHARLOTTE, NC

