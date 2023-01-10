Two people were killed and two others were injured in a crash involving two vehicles and a semi-tractor trailer Monday night in Galena. The names of those involved have not been released yet. The crash happened on U.S. Highway 20 just west of William Drive at about 11 p.m. Monday. The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department reported that a car traveling east on U.S. Highway 20 crossed into the westbound lane and collided head-on with a westbound car. A release states that the westbound car then collided with a trailer attached to an eastbound semi. Two occupants of the westbound car were pronounced dead at the scene. One occupant of the westbound car and the sole occupant of the eastbound car were taken by ambulance to Midwest Medical Center in Galena for treatment. One lane remained open as authorities responded to the crash. The Illinois Department of Transportation cleared the scene at about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. Authorities continue to investigate the crash.

