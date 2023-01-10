ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ben Platt to lead ‘Parade’ revival on Broadway

By Jack Hobbs
Ben Platt will lead the “Parade” as it marches its way to Broadway.

The Tony winner will star in the revival of the musical “Parade,” which announced its Broadway transfer on Tuesday following its run at the New York City Center, according to the Hollywood Reporter .

Based in the early 20th century, the musical follows Jewish factory boss Leo Frank, who is accused of murdering a young girl, and the following trial, which is plagued by prejudices.

Also starring in the show is Micaela Diamond, who played a younger version of Cher in “The Cher Show,” as Frank’s wife Lucille.

“Jason Robert Brown’s and Alfred Uhry’s masterpiece, ‘Parade’, is one of the most beloved musicals of the past 25 years,” said the producers of the show. “Whenever you mention the show to a theater fan, they light up talking about the first time they saw a production or heard a recording.

“At City Center, Michael Arden mounted a magnificent production with incandescent performances from Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond that had audiences enraptured. We are overjoyed that we can bring this to Broadway so more people can experience ‘Parade’ anew.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29Rmv2_0k9q3xhs00
Also starring in the show is Micaela Diamond (left) as Frank’s wife Lucille.
Bruce Glikas/WireImage

The show will be directed by Micheal Arden, who has previously directed a revival of “Once on This Island” and Deaf West’s “Spring Awakening.”

“Twenty-five years ago, we were honored to bring the story of Leo Frank to the musical stage, guided by our visionary director, Hal Prince,” Uhry and Brown said in a statement.

“It was an extraordinary gift to watch a whole new audience connect with ‘Parade’ at City Center under the thrilling direction of a new visionary: Michael Arden. We couldn’t be more grateful that this production is now moving to Broadway, where even more people will get to see Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond deliver phenomenal performances and lead this large and gifted cast.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jmo92_0k9q3xhs00
The revival is scheduled to play at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre starting March 16, 2023, and will run until Aug. 6, 2023.
Bruce Glikas/WireImage

“The story of Leo Frank is more important than ever to re-examine, and it is my hope that audiences are both inspired and activated to reflect on both the past failure and the enduring promise of the complicated tapestry we call America,” director Michael Arden said in a statement.

During the original Broadway run of the production, “Parade” received nine Tony nominations and two wins for both best book and best score.

The revival is scheduled to play at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre on 45th Street starting March 16, 2023, and will run until Aug 6, 2023.

Time Out New York

The former Carolines on Broadway will be transformed into a ping-pong bar co-founded by Susan Sarandon

News about the official closing of iconic comedy club Carolines on Broadway really saddened New Yorkers but we’re pretty excited about recent developments regarding the space. According to the New York Post, the destination will now be the home of Spin NYC Times Square, the ping-pong social club that was co-founded by actress Susan Sarandon and already operates a 14,000-square-foot outpost in the Flatiron.
New York Post

Steve Guttenberg mounts comeback after caring for sick dad: ‘He really wanted me to start working again’

Steve Guttenberg is picking up the pace of his career after some time spent focusing on helping his ailing father. The “Three Men and a Baby” star, 64, returns to TV on Saturday in the Lifetime flick “How to Murder Your Husband: The Nancy Brophy Story,” co-starring Emmy nominee Cybill Shepherd. Guttenberg got candid with People recently about how his dad, Stanley — who died at the age of 89 last July — hoped that his son would get back into acting more. The star had spent the last five years as a caregiver to his father, who faced health problems stemming...
