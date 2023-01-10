ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WLWT 5

Crash with injury reported on Linn Street in West End

CINCINNATI — Crash with injury reported on Linn Street in West End. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Two lanes are blocked on I-71 in Mason due to a crash

MASON, Ohio — UPDATE:. All lanes have been reopened. Crash has been cleared and traffic is back to normal. The two left lanes are blocked on southbound I-71 in Mason after a crash Thursday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning/afternoon/evening headlines from WLWT News 5.
MASON, OH
WLWT 5

Police close Zoar Road in Hamilton Township due to a crash

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — UPDATE:. Officials have reopened Zoar Road after an earlier crash. Hamilton Township police have closed Zoar Road after a crash Thursday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Police closed the road at 7:49 a.m. at the...
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Grand Boulevard in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Grand Boulevard in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
HAMILTON, OH
WLWT 5

ODOT: Crash closes stretch of State Route 32 in Brown County

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A crash has closed a stretch of State Route 32 in Washington Township, Thursday evening. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, State Route 32 is closed between Stieman Road and Five Points Mowrystown Road due to a crash. Click the video player above to...
BROWN COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

I-275 in Erlanger is closed due to a crash

ERLANGER, Ky. — UPDATE:. All lanes are reopened after an earlier crash closed eastbound I-275 in Erlanger. The crash has been cleared and all lanes are reopened. A crash on eastbound I-275 in Erlanger has caused the interstate to be shut down Thursday morning. Click the video player above...
ERLANGER, KY
WLWT 5

Crash cleared on north I-71 in downtown Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes on northbound I-71 in downtown Cincinnati has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking lanes on the interstate in downtown Cincinnati, Thursday evening. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, a crash is blocking the...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Crash cleared, ramp from west I-74 to Dry Fork Road now open

HARRISON, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash that prompted police to close the ramp from west I-74 to Dry Fork Road has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash has prompted a second ramp closure on Interstate 74 this Friday evening. According to the Ohio...
HARRISON, OH

