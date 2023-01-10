ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

In-N-Out Burger expanding to Tennessee, to open in Nashville by 2026

By Adam Tamburin
Axios Nashville
Axios Nashville
 5 days ago

Fast food chain In-N-Out Burger is coming to Tennessee.

Why it matters: For fast food lovers, In-N-Out is the holy grail. And Middle Tennessee will play a prominent role in the California-based chain's ongoing expansion efforts.

  • The company plans to invest $125.5 million to create an eastern territory office in Franklin, with restaurant locations "in and around Nashville" to follow by 2026, according to an announcement from Gov. Bill Lee.
  • This marks the chain's first expansion east of Texas, officials said.

Driving the news: In-N-Out's corporate hub in Franklin, which will be located off Interstate 65, will oversee operations management, human resources, information technology and other corporate functions.

  • It is expected to create 277 jobs in Williamson County.
  • Construction on the 100,000-square-foot office building is set to begin later next year.

What they're saying: "This expansion is significant for our company," Lynsi Snyder-Ellingson, In-N-Out owner and president, said in a statement.

  • "For many years, we’ve heard requests from our customers in Tennessee to consider opening locations near them, further east than we’ve ever been."

Between the buns: There is clearly ample demand for In-N-Out's famous burgers, fries and secret menu in Middle Tennessee.

Axios Nashville

Axios Nashville

