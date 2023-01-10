In-N-Out Burger expanding to Tennessee, to open in Nashville by 2026

Fast food chain In-N-Out Burger is coming to Tennessee.

The company announced plans to open locations and a corporate office here in a statement on Tuesday .

Why it matters: For fast food lovers, In-N-Out is the holy grail. And Middle Tennessee will play a prominent role in the California-based chain's ongoing expansion efforts.

The company plans to invest $125.5 million to create an eastern territory office in Franklin, with restaurant locations "in and around Nashville" to follow by 2026, according to an announcement from Gov. Bill Lee.

This marks the chain's first expansion east of Texas, officials said.

Driving the news: In-N-Out's corporate hub in Franklin, which will be located off Interstate 65, will oversee operations management, human resources, information technology and other corporate functions.

It is expected to create 277 jobs in Williamson County.

Construction on the 100,000-square-foot office building is set to begin later next year.

What they're saying: "This expansion is significant for our company," Lynsi Snyder-Ellingson, In-N-Out owner and president, said in a statement.

"For many years, we’ve heard requests from our customers in Tennessee to consider opening locations near them, further east than we’ve ever been."

Between the buns: There is clearly ample demand for In-N-Out's famous burgers, fries and secret menu in Middle Tennessee.