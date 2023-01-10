ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tickets sell out for Finalissma clash between England and Brazil with rivals set for pre-World Cup test

By Sandra Brobbey
 2 days ago
TICKETS for the Lionesses’ clash with Brazil at Wembley have sold out with the match set to attract a huge crowd.

The Euros winners will take on the eight-time Copa America champions in April in the first-ever Women’s Finalissima.

Sarina Wiegman's Lionesses will test themselves against Copa America Feminina champions Brazil in April Credit: PA
Brazil are currently ranked the ninth best international side in the world Credit: AFP

The contest between England and Brazil on April 6 will see the two sides go head to head three months before they compete in this summer’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The game could see Arsenal centre-backs Leah Williamson and Rafaelle Souza play against each other in an international fixture for the first time since the Brazil ace’s Gunners move last January.

Last July Sarina Wiegman’s stars set a new record for a crowd turnout at a Euros final when they beat Germany 2-1.

A total of 87,192 fans flocked to Wembley for that clash - the highest attendance at a European Championship final to date in the women’s and men’s game.

And England’s friendly against the United States at the stadium was the highest attended friendly match in US women’s football history.

A crowd of 76,893 turned out to watch Wiegman’s side beat the USA 2-1 last October.

Tickets for the game sold out less than 24 hours after going on sale.

The Women’s Finalissima will take place three months after the first title tussle in the WSL between Arsenal and league leaders Chelsea.

And the Gunners could be on course to set a new record they for the largest crowd turnout at a WSL fixture.

Arsenal's WSL game against Chelsea at the Emirates on January 15 could see crowd turnout of at least 40,000 Credit: Getty

Arsenal have so far sold 40,000 tickets for their derby clash with the Blues at the Emirates this Sunday at midday.

The record for the highest number of fans attending a Women’s Super League game stands at 47,367.

This was set when the Gunners beat Tottenham 4-0 at the stadium last September.

