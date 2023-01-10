TJ Holmes Estranged Wife & Amy Robach’s Ex Texting Each Other After Being Left By ‘GMA’ Co-Anchors, Sources Claim

MEGA

T.J. Holmes ' estranged wife Marilee Fiebig and his new lover Amy Robach ’s soon-to-be ex-husband Andrew Shue have become close and are supporting each other during their splits, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Sources close to the situation revealed that while T.J. and Amy are off being photographed making out on a tropical island — while ABC continues to investigate their romance for any potential violations of company polic y —Marilee and Andrew have become close.

An insider said the wronged spouses have become a source of support for each other. “They’ve spoken on the phone and have sent each other encouraging texts,” revealed the source. Marilee even “liked” a holiday photo of the Melrose Place star with his three sons from his first marriage to floral designer Jennifer Hageney.

A source said that Marilee “clearly wants Andrew — and the public — to know she’s on Andrew’s side.”

“There are two families destroyed by the affair, but Marilee and Andrew are holding up and leaning on each other,” said an insider.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, back in November, the Daily Mail published photos of Amy and T.J. getting cozy with each other on several dates. The problem was they were both still legally married. Sources close to the two claimed they broke things off with their spouses before getting romantic.

Last week, Marilee’s lawyer Stephanie Lehman released a statement trashing T.J. for flaunting his relationship with Amy while still married.

“During the holiday season and in light of the challenging times, Marilee's sole focus has remained on the overall best interest of her 9-year-old daughter,” the lawyer said.

“To that end T.J.'s lawyer and I have been working together to move their divorce forward privately, expeditiously and as amicably as possible,” said Lehman. “Notwithstanding, we continue to be disappointed by T.J's lack of discretion, respect and sensitivity toward Marilee and the party's daughter.”

“Marilee has been touched by the outpouring of support and looks forward to a new beginning in this new year,” the lawyer added.

Amy and T.J. have been spotted out and about in public ever since being yanked from the air. ABC has yet to update employees on the status of the investigation but we’re told staffers want them to face consequences.