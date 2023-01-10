ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RadarOnline

TJ Holmes Estranged Wife & Amy Robach’s Ex Texting Each Other After Being Left By ‘GMA’ Co-Anchors, Sources Claim

By Radar Staff
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vulIj_0k9q2u5u00
MEGA

T.J. Holmes ' estranged wife Marilee Fiebig and his new lover Amy Robach ’s soon-to-be ex-husband Andrew Shue have become close and are supporting each other during their splits, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Sources close to the situation revealed that while T.J. and Amy are off being photographed making out on a tropical island — while ABC continues to investigate their romance for any potential violations of company polic y —Marilee and Andrew have become close.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=399HQ6_0k9q2u5u00
MEGA

An insider said the wronged spouses have become a source of support for each other. “They’ve spoken on the phone and have sent each other encouraging texts,” revealed the source. Marilee even “liked” a holiday photo of the Melrose Place star with his three sons from his first marriage to floral designer Jennifer Hageney.

A source said that Marilee “clearly wants Andrew — and the public — to know she’s on Andrew’s side.”

“There are two families destroyed by the affair, but Marilee and Andrew are holding up and leaning on each other,” said an insider.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, back in November, the Daily Mail published photos of Amy and T.J. getting cozy with each other on several dates. The problem was they were both still legally married. Sources close to the two claimed they broke things off with their spouses before getting romantic.

Last week, Marilee’s lawyer Stephanie Lehman released a statement trashing T.J. for flaunting his relationship with Amy while still married.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45mrfi_0k9q2u5u00
MEGA

“During the holiday season and in light of the challenging times, Marilee's sole focus has remained on the overall best interest of her 9-year-old daughter,” the lawyer said.

“To that end T.J.'s lawyer and I have been working together to move their divorce forward privately, expeditiously and as amicably as possible,” said Lehman. “Notwithstanding, we continue to be disappointed by T.J's lack of discretion, respect and sensitivity toward Marilee and the party's daughter.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17udXt_0k9q2u5u00
MEGA

“Marilee has been touched by the outpouring of support and looks forward to a new beginning in this new year,” the lawyer added.

Amy and T.J. have been spotted out and about in public ever since being yanked from the air. ABC has yet to update employees on the status of the investigation but we’re told staffers want them to face consequences.

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Amy Robach Steps Out Of T.J. Holmes’ Apartment After His Estranged Wife Breaks Silence: Photos

New year, same fling! Good Morning America anchor Amy Robach, 49, was seen leaving T.J. Holmes’ apartment in New York City on Jan. 4, just hours after his estranged wife broke her silence on their ongoing divorce. The blonde beauty rocked a blue puffer coat and black jeans for her while exiting the 45-year-old’s home on Wednesday. Amy accessorized her look with a black backpack, oversized sunglasses, and black sneakers. In addition, she opted to wear her blonde tresses in a messy updo for her commute in the Big Apple.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bossip

Sweet Day-Date Turns Sour: TJ Holmes And Amy Robach Spotted For The First Time Since Removal From ‘GMA3’

Kesyhia Cole once said, “I should have cheated” but after facing public harassment, TJ Holmes and Amy Robach may now hold contrasting sentiments. The twosome were spotted appearing pensive in New York amidst ABC’s investigation of their workplace romance. This is the first time the anchors have been pictured together since they were removed from GMA: What You Need To Know.
NEW YORK STATE
News Breaking LIVE

ABC News Journalist Dies Suddenly

Employees at ABC News are mourning the death of the executive producer of "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" after he passed unexpectedly late last week, The Hill reports. Dax Tejera, who had been executive producer for "This Week" since last December, reportedly died Friday night due to a heart attack at the age of 37. His death was first announced by ABC News' Rachel Scott during the Saturday episode of "World News Tonight."
TMZ.com

T. J. Holmes' Estranged Wife Marilee Calls Romance With Amy Robach Disrespectful

T.J. Holmes's estranged wife, Marilee Fiebig, certainly isn't giving her estranged husband the stamp of approval on his relationship with Amy Robach ... instead skewering him for what she believes is disrespectful conduct. Marilee's divorce attorney, Stephanie Lehman, spoke to us on her behalf, saying, "During the holiday season and...
Popculture

'Today' Show Anchors Announce Longtime Member's Exit on the Air

The Today show is getting a behind-the-scenes change soon, with a longtime show member set to exit the NBC morning program. During Monday morning's 3rd Hour Today broadcast, co-hosts Sheinelle Jones, Jacob Sobroff, and Dylan Dreyer bid farewell to longtime stagehand Sal Cacciato, who thankfully won't be venturing very far from Studio 1A.
Popculture

'Good Morning America': Movers Spotted at Amy Robach's Former Home

It looks like Amy Robach is on the move amid the scandal involving her Good Morning America co-anchor T.J. Holmes. Hello Magazine reported that Robach recently returned to the apartment that she previously shared with her estranged husband, Andrew Shue. The publication pointed out that movers also appeared at the residence and could be seen carrying out various pieces of furniture.
RadarOnline

Ricky Martin Settles $3 Million Battle With Ex-Manager Who Claimed To Help Hide ‘Career-Ending Allegations’ Against Singer

Ricky Martin and his ex-manager have reached a settlement in their bitter court battle where the singer was accused of stiffing his longtime pal, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Martin has informed the court he hashed out a deal with Rebecca Drucker as part of her lawsuit against him. Martin and Drucker asked the court to extend all deadlines in the case. They said an “agreement in principle to resolve the dispute” was reached. They are in the process of drafting and finalizing a long-form settlement. The deal will allow them to avoid a messy...
RadarOnline

NBC Execs Regret Paying Jimmy Fallon $80 Million Contract Extension As Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld Beats 'Tonight Show' In Ratings: Sources

Hapless host Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show is losing the ratings war to FOX News rival Greg Gutfeld — and the TV flop’s sinking number has left NBC brass with buyer’s remorse, RadarOnline.com has learned. Nearly 19 months after the Peacock Network handed Fallon a whopping $80 million five-year contract extension, The Tonight Show is drawing under 1.3 million eyeballs — less than half the audience of upstart Gutfeld! But that number is even more shocking when compared to Fallon’s celebrated debut! The Saturday Night Live alum, 48, chalked up an impressive 11 million viewers when he first took over for...
Page Six

Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes seen together for the first time since his divorce

“Good Morning America 3” anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes were seen together for the first time since the latter’s divorce from wife Marilee Fiebig was made public. In photos exclusively obtained by Page Six, Robach, 49, and Holmes, 45, appeared inseparable as they arrived back in New York City on Thursday after enjoying a holiday trip together. The duo — dressed in coordinating blue jeans, black outerwear and dark sunglasses — walked through the airport side by side after spending time in Atlanta and Miami over the Christmas holiday.  Robach and Holmes’ romance is heating up as he prepares to legally dissolve...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Popculture

'GMA': T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's Relationship Upset Major ABC Anchor

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's relationship has caused a major stir. Their alleged affair has even caused some behind-the-scenes drama at Good Morning America, as Page Six reported that Robach's 20/20 co-anchor David Muir is "upset" over the situation. This report comes as Robach and Holmes have been off the air as ABC decides its next course of action.
RadarOnline

RadarOnline

181K+
Followers
5K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

Gossip too good to wait for. We follow the stars so you don't have to.

 https://radaronline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy