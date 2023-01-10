Stanford reportedly in good standing with 2024 forward Jaxon Johnson

Stanford is looking ahead to the 2024 class and have already made some progress

Stanford may not be having the season they had hoped this year, but one things for certain, and that is the fact they are hitting the recruiting trail hard.

Jerod Haase already has one of the best classes in the country for 2023, and he is now looking to match that with the class of 2024. The Cardinal may not have to travel too far to land what would be their first commitment of the 2024 class, as three-star forward Jaxon Johnson out of Utah is extremely high on Stanford.

In an interview with On3 's Jamie Shaw, the Utah native expressed he hopes to visit the farm soon, and how high on Stanford saying:

“I got on a Zoom call with all their coaches. They showed me what Stanford was like, and some slides of their campus and facilities and everything. They offered me on the Zoom call. I love the way they play and how they stretch the floor. They play hard, too; they battle.”

As it stands right now, the only other schools that have officially offered Jonson are Weber State and Utah State. Johnson has gotten off to a great start this season putting up 14 points, 7 rebounds, nearly 4 assists, 1.8 steals, and 1.1 blocks per game.

Johnson touched on what he is looking for in a school and what he brings to the table saying:

“I am going to be looking at how the coaches interact with everyone,” Johnson said. “When I go on my visits, I’ll want to see what type of brotherhood the plays have with one another.

“I want to be able to stretch the floor, use my versatility on both ends like I do now. I just want to get a good education and play at the highest level I can.”

Stanford certainly checks those boxes, and should really push hard for Johnson before his recruitment heats up.