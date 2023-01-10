Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WWMT
Crews battle house fire in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Firefighters in Kalamazoo battled a house fire that broke out Friday night. Kalamazoo Public Safety responded to reports of a structure fire on Douglas Avenue near Blakeslee Street around 10:10 p.m. When firefighters arrived, they saw smoke and fire coming from the home, according to police.
WWMT
Ionia County man dead after crashing into a tree
BOWNE TOWNSHIP, Mich — A 60-year-old man from Ionia County has died after a crash, according to the Kent County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to the single-vehicle crash on 92nd Street, west of Alden Nash Avenue in southern Kent County at 7 p.m. Friday, according to the sheriff's office.
WWMT
Dive team searching for missing Heather Kelley in area near Sprinkle Road
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A dive team is searching an area near Sprinkle Road, close to where Michigan State Police helicopters patrolled for missing Kalamazoo County mother, Heather Kelley. The team began searching around noon Friday near East Michigan Avenue. Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller confirmed the search was for...
WWMT
Michigan State Police seek civilian volunteers for training exercises
LANSING Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Michigan State Police have created a Civilian Actor Program and are looking for volunteers who'll serve as actors in scenario-based training with trooper recruits. Volunteers will work with members of the 143rd Trooper Recruit School and their instructors with the goal of creating realistic training experiences.
WWMT
One man dead in early morning Grand Rapids shooting
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead in the city's south side. Officers heard gunfire in the area of Division St. near Burton Street SE, around 1:45 Saturday morning, according to GRPD. Police found an adult male. The...
WWMT
Otsego High School National Honor Society collects donations for the homeless
OTSEGO, Mich. — The Otsego High School National Honor Society is sponsoring a Share the Warmth Campaign to collect winter wear for the homeless. National Honor Society members are collecting new hats, gloves, mittens, scarves and socks. Donation boxes are located at the entrances of each school in the...
WWMT
Get to know Kalamazoo's new Public Safety Chief David Boysen
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — 27 years of service at the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety has landed David Boysen as the new chief. Boysen, a graduate of Western Michigan University, started with the department after graduation in June 1995. Ceremony: Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety swears in David Boysen as...
WWMT
One injured in Kentwood Shooting
KENTWOOD, Mich. — Police in Kentwood are investigating a shooting that left one injured Friday evening. Officers were dispatched to an apartment on Breton Rd SE near N Breton Ct SE around 5:45 p.m. They found a victim that had been shot in the leg, police said. Officers provided...
WWMT
Animal remains left on the Kalamazoo Nature Center's property
KALAMAZOO COUNTY. Mich. — The Department of Natural Resources opened an investigation into animal remains that were found on the Kalamazoo Nature Center property Wednesday. A neighbor in the community took a video displaying over a dozen geese, five deer and five rabbits that were cut open and left on the side of the road.
WWMT
Teens arrested after break-ins at AccessVision, Battle Creek school building
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek police arrested two teenagers for allegedly breaking into AccessVision and the Battle Creek Central High School Fieldhouse Thursday morning. Officers were patrolling the downtown area after an uptick in recent complaints regarding illegal activity overnight, according to the Battle Creek Police Department. Kalamazoo...
WWMT
Laketown Township halts solar power plan due to resident comments
LAKETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Plans to bring solar panels to an Allegan County Township are on hold while the Laketown Township board takes additional time to review the proposal, according to a Thursday press release. The taxpayer-funded project would install 48 solar panels next to the township hall on...
WWMT
Garvin Roberson cause of death released
New details have been released about the death of the Elkhart mayor's brother. Garvin Roberson's death has been ruled a drowning. The 70-year-old disappeared in late November, and was found several days later dead in his car submerged in water near Sturgis. Garvin is the brother of Elkhart Mayor Rod...
WWMT
Man found dead near Aquinas College, police investigating
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — An investigation is underway after a dog walker discovered the body of a man in the Wilcox Park woods near Aquinas College Thursday. Lockdown: 'Gunshots' noises triggered brief lockdown at Aquinas College, spokesperson says. On Wednesday, the college went into lockdown after gunshots were heard...
WWMT
Search continues for two suspects who robbed gas station in Grand Rapids, police say
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are searching for two suspects who fled on foot from a Citgo gas station after allegedly stealing beer from the store, according to the Wyoming Department of Public Safety. Upgrade: Athens Township Fire Department to receive over $300,000 to purchase equipment. A firearm was...
WWMT
Portage Secretary of State office to close for remodeling until Jan. 23
PORTAGE, Mich. — The Portage Secretary of State office is expected to be closed next week for a remodeling project, according to state officials. The office, located at 603 Romence Rd., will be closed for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Monday. It's expected to return to normal service at 9 a.m. Jan. 23.
WWMT
Faster internet service coming to thousands in Allegan County
A 70 million dollar project will bring faster broadband internet services to some 12,000 homes in Allegan County. The County Board of Commissioners voted Thursday to pay Southfield-based broadband infrasture provider 123.NET, nearly 18 million dollars to complete this project within two years. The money is coming from a variety...
WWMT
Holland Hospital increases care for women with new gynecologic oncologist
HOLLAND, Mich. — January is Cervical Health Awareness Month, and Holland Hospital celebrated by welcoming a brand new gynecologic oncologist to their staff. In collaboration with University of Michigan Health - West, Dr. Kevin Brader, M.D., joined Holland Hospital Women's Specialty Care staff, bringing a vast amount of cancer treatment experience to the West Michigan lakeshore area, according to Holland Hospital in a release.
WWMT
Two suspects charged in Grand Rapids fatal 2022 shooting
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two suspects were charged in the August 2022 murder of Dacarri Brown, 22, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department Friday. Tiesean Hatchett, 29, and Leonard Young, 33 were arraigned on the following charges:. Homicide, felony murder. Assault with intent to rob while armed. Carrying...
WWMT
Start to 2023 ranks among warmest on record at several West Michigan locations
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The start of 2023 hasn't felt much like January in West Michigan. Above average temperatures have dominated, leading to minimal snow in the first couple weeks of the new year. 2023 ranked as the warmest Jan. 1-11 on record at a couple locations in West Michigan,...
WWMT
Berrien County schools take action against vaping
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WSBT) — School districts in Berrien County are working to crack down on in-school vaping. Lakeshore Public Schools is installing vape detectors to try and help curb this issue. This is a growing problem, and that is where these detectors come into play. The Berrien County...
Comments / 0