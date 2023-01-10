Read full article on original website
Related
studyfinds.org
Taking antibiotics regularly disrupts gut health, increases risk of developing IBD
NEW YORK — People over 40 who regularly take antibiotics are more likely to develop inflammatory bowel disease, a new study warns. Researchers from NYU Langone Health say the risk seems to be cumulative and reaches its greatest point one to two years after taking a course of medication, as well as after taking antibiotics which target gut infections. There is also growing evidence that environmental factors play a role in the development of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).
The Jewish Press
Treating Crohn’s Disease: Israeli Study Finds Nutrition More Effective Than Steroids
A 15-year study by Israeli researchers found that nutrition is a more effective treatment for children with Crohn’s disease than the steroids commonly used. Crohn’s disease and the more severe ulcerative colitis cause inflammation of the tissues in the digestive tract. Symptoms can include abdominal pain, severe diarrhea, fatigue, weight loss, malnutrition, loss of appetite and bloody stools. It is characterized by periods of relaxation and periods of flare-ups which are traditionally managed by steroids and avoiding foods that can cause new outbursts.
Medical News Today
Inflammatory bowel disease: Why antibiotic use can increase the risk for IBD
Inflammatory bowel disease is a chronic condition. Certain factors can increase someone’s chances of developing inflammatory bowel disease. Researchers are still working to understand inflammatory bowel disease risk factors and the steps people can take to modify potential risk factors. Data from a recent study found that antibiotic use...
Healthline
Crohn’s Disease and Granulomas: What You Should Know
Granulomas are white blood cell clusters that are sometimes found in people with Crohn’s disease. They can make a Crohn’s diagnosis more definitive. Treatments don’t necessarily change based on granulomas being present. Although. in the United States live with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), which includes Crohn’s disease...
Medical News Today
Type 2 diabetes: Metformin may significantly lower risk of joint replacement
Osteoarthritis is a common, chronic disorder causing pain and disability among older adults. Type 2 diabetes mellitus is a well-known risk factor for osteoarthritis regardless of body mass index. Metformin, the current leading type 2 diabetes medication, has shown the potential to improve insulin sensitivity, fight inflammation, and protect joints.
msn.com
5 Stomach Conditions Tied to Alzheimer’s Disease
If you have any of five disorders of the gut, you may be at higher risk for developing Alzheimer’s disease, according to a recent study. Researchers at Edith Cowan University’s Centre for Precision Health in Perth, Australia, found that the genes of people who have both Alzheimer’s and one of those five gastrointestinal disorders share certain characteristics in common.
Medical News Today
High doses of statins may impact bone health, mouse study finds
A new study examined the effects that higher doses of statins, drugs that can lower cholesterol, have on the body in terms of bone health. The researchers used mice in the study who were fed on a high fat diet and obese, and the female mice had their ovaries removed to simulate adults who take statins. Half the mice were given high dose of simvastatin for 5.5 months.
Signs and Symptoms of Ovarian Cancer
Ovarian cancer is characterized as the growth of malignant (cancerous) cells that form in or around the ovaries (the glands where the eggs—or ovas—form in the body and the hormones estrogen and progesterone are made) in people assigned female at birth. Common symptoms of ovarian cancer include abdominal discomfort, bloating, feeling full quickly, constipation, and frequent urination. In the past, ovarian cancer was called a “silent killer” because it was believed that symptoms only develop once the disease has reached an advanced stage. But research shows that nearly 90% of people with ovarian cancer experience symptoms, even in the early stages. Early...
KXLY
Three in 10 Adults With Chronic Pain Use Cannabis to Manage Condition
TUESDAY, Jan. 10, 2023 (HealthDay News) — Three in 10 adults with chronic pain in states with medical cannabis laws report using cannabis to manage their pain, according to a study published online Jan. 6 in JAMA Network Open. Mark C. Bicket, M.D., Ph.D., from the University of Michigan...
Healthline
In the News: FDA Approves Extended-Release Antidepressant for Major Depressive Disorder
Major depressive disorder (MDD) is a mental health condition featuring persistent low mood, reduced pleasure capacity, and a lack of interest in enjoyable activities. Living with depression means more than feeling sad or disengaged. It can also mean:. poor concentration. changes in appetite. sleep problems. fatigue. low self-esteem or feelings...
MedicalXpress
Genetic variant linked with increased risk of anthracycline-related cardiomyopathy
About 60% of childhood cancer survivors have a history of anthracycline exposure, a chemotherapy that is used in the treatment of multiple childhood cancer types. Studies have shown a strong dose-dependent association with anthracycline exposure and cardiomyopathy, a disease of the heart muscle that makes it harder for the heart to pump blood to the rest of the body. Cardiomyopathy can lead to heart failure.
ophthalmologytimes.com
Why patients with inflammatory bowel disease might need to see their ophthalmologist
Ocular involvement in IBD is a rare extraintestinal manifestation, but may be critical because of its potential sight-threatening complications if not treated promptly and accurately, according to researchers. Polish investigators who conducted a review of the occurrence of ophthalmic complications in inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) reported that ocular disorders are...
Healthline
Understanding the Symptoms of MIS-C
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) is a serious condition that can develop after a COVID-19 infection. It causes inflammation in multiple organs and systems of the body. Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) is rare. It’s an inflammatory condition that affects some children following a COVID-19 infection. There...
msn.com
Colitis Versus IBS: What's The Difference?
The digestive system is composed of several organs, including the small and large intestines. The longest part of the large intestine is the colon, which is responsible for absorbing water and electrolytes from undigested food and eliminating waste material from the body (via National Cancer Institute). The intestines play a...
hcplive.com
Gut Microbiota Forecasts Serological Response for COVID-19 Vaccines in IBD Patients
Gut microbiota diversity was lower in below average responders, while 39.5% of participants had a serological response below the geometric mean. Patients with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) who are treated with anti-tumor necrosis factor (anti-TNF) medications are at a risk of a lower serological response from COVID-19 vaccinations, largely because of a lack of diversity in the gut microbiota.
Medical News Today
Does irritable bowel syndrome cause pain?
Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) often causes pain, which may worsen before or during a bowel movement. The pain may feel similar to abdominal cramps. Treatment focuses on relieving symptoms. IBS is a group of symptoms that occur together. They include abdominal pain and changes in bowel movements. About 3 out...
AHA News: Uric acid may raise risk for irregular heartbeat later in life
High levels of uric acid in midlife may significantly raise the risk for a serious type of irregular heartbeat in the decades that follow, even in people without traditional risk factors, new research shows.
cancerhealth.com
How Chemotherapy Affects the Gut Microbiome
Thanks to research by Damon Runyon scientists Melody Smith, MD, Elizabeth Hughes, PhD, and many others, the impact of gut bacteria on cancer immunotherapy response is becoming clearer. The presence of certain bacteria, such as Akkermansia muciniphila, in patient stool samples has been shown to correlate with better response to immunotherapies, suggesting that these microbes play a pivotal role in stimulating immune response.
KXLY
Implementation of WHO Sodium Benchmarks Offers Considerable Health Impact
TUESDAY, Jan. 10, 2023 (HealthDay News) — Implementation of the World Health Organization sodium benchmarks for packaged foods in Australia could prevent about 1,770 deaths/year, according to a study published online Jan. 10 in Hypertension. Kathy Trieu, Ph.D., M.P.H., from the George Institute for Global Health at the University...
KXLY
Smartphone-Based Scleral Imaging Can ID Jaundice in Decompensated Cirrhosis
WEDNESDAY, Jan. 11, 2023 (HealthDay News) — Smartphone-based assessment of jaundice in patients with decompensated cirrhosis is feasible and accurate, mirroring levels of bilirubin and its correlations with clinical parameters, according to a study published online Dec. 27 in the Journal of Gastroenterology and Hepatology. Konstantin Kazankov, Ph.D., from...
Comments / 0