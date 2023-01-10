The ‘intimidating’ Kang will beat the comedy right out of the ‘Ant-Man’ franchise in ‘Quantumania’

Read full article on original website
epicstream.com
Scarlett Johansson Will Reportedly Return as Black Widow in Avengers: Secret Wars
The Avengers films are marked to be the biggest crossovers across the marvel cinematic universe ever since Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame happened. With Avengers: The Kang Dynasty set for release in 2025, one year before Avengers: Secret Wars, we are sure to expect big names to be included in the picture. In this case, a report has been brought up that Scarlett Johansson will reportedly return as Black Widow in the aforementioned film!
wegotthiscovered.com
The best ‘Fantastic Four’ movie ever made isn’t even a Marvel project, but the MCU still has a lot to live up to
When the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Fantastic Four reboot finally comes to theaters in February 2025, it isn’t going to have to work very hard to go down in the history books as the team’s best-ever cinematic outing. In fact, WandaVision director Matt Shakman’s stab at the iconic...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Sci-Fi News: Ryan Reynolds could be Dwayne Johnson’s ticket into the MCU as ‘Doctor Who’ dabbles in its own Marvel crossover
As further proof that Marvel is dominating everything in the entertainment world these days, the biggest sci-fi news of the day has a superhero flavor to it. For starters, one of last year’s most popular genre movies that we can almost guarantee you haven’t thought about since it came out may hold the key to getting Dwayne Johnson into the MCU. Meanwhile, Doctor Who is already starting to tease Marvel tie-ins of its own ahead of its Disney takeover that’s on the horizon.
epicstream.com
Tim Burton Criticizes Jack Nicholson's Joker Performance Over 30 Years After Starring in Batman
Tim Burton solidified himself as a box-office-generating director following the success of 1989's Batman which took the caped crusader in an entirely different creative direction that prioritized a darker and grittier take on the character, removing the overabundance of camp that was somewhat the norm for Dark Knight back in the day.
wegotthiscovered.com
A steamy spy story that found tepid box office success tries and fails to titillate its targets on streaming
As the old saying goes, sex is one of the easiest things to sell to a mainstream audiences, which is probably one of the main reasons why the unstoppably uninteresting Red Sparrow proved to be such a sleeper hit at the box office after releasing in March of 2018. It...
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel may have just confirmed that a cosmic hero is finally making their MCU debut in ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’
Now that the Marvel Cinematic Universe is moving on to the first film of Phase Five with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, it’s safe to assume that the whole MCU chess board is about to be shaken up big time. And what better way to shake things up than to introduce a character almost no one saw coming and someone who could have a huge impact on the future of the Guardians of the Galaxy?
wegotthiscovered.com
Robert Downey Jr. personally urged Gerard Butler to keep churning out ‘Fallen’ sequels
Things could have turned out very differently for Gerard Butler had Olympus Has Fallen ended up losing the battle of 2013’s twin films to spiritual contemporary White House Down. It was the former that emerged victorious in the end, giving rise to a pair of sequels, with fourth installment Night Has Fallen remaining in active development.
Batgirl's Leslie Grace Reveals Upgraded Costume From Axed HBO Max Movie
Leslie Grace rang in the new year by sharing a few new peeks at what was to be her big DCU debut, as Batgirl. Grace on Sunday posted a video to Instagram (embedded down below) which recapped her year-gone-by, and it included several BTS photos/clips of her time filming Batgirl, which in August wound up getting unceremoniously removed from Warner Bros. Discovery’s schedule — forever. “thank u for teachin’ me, 2022. you were singular in many ways that will stay with me,” Grace wrote, presumably alluding to the roller coaster ride that was to be her superhero debut. “my gratitude and love...
EW.com
Eddie Murphy closes Golden Globes speech with unexpected Will Smith Oscars slap reference
It's not over yet: the moment Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at last year's Oscars lived on into 2023 thanks to an unexpected portion of Eddie Murphy's Golden Globes acceptance speech. As he accepted the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Cecil B. DeMille prize Tuesday night for his contributions to the...
Complex
Explosive ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ Trailer Promises ‘New Dynasty’ Led by Jonathan Majors’ Kang
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’s latest trailer is bombastic and revealing, promising the birth of “a new dynasty” inevitably led by Kang the Conqueror. The compelling, here-to-stay über-villain played by Jonathan Majors opens the fresh glimpse from Marvel Studios with a voiceover. “You have a daughter—but you’ve lost a lot of time, like me. We could help each other with that,” he tells Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang, who was snapped-slash-blipped by Thanos while young Cassie grew five years older.
Margot Robbie and Tobey Maguire cause chaos in new Babylon 'Naughty' and 'Nice' trailers
A new pair of Babylon trailers have been released
Turns Out Spider-Man: No Way Home Considered Using A Tom Holland-Era Villain
Spider-Man: No Way Home featured five villains from the previous Spidey film series, but it turns out a rogue from the Tom Holland era was considered to be included.
wegotthiscovered.com
Nobody loved Jerrod Carmichael’s Scientology joke at the Golden Globes more than Leah Remini
Golden Globes host Jerrod Carmichael did not shy away from making uncomfortable jokes during the 80th annual awards show on Tuesday night, tackling everything from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for its historic lack of diversity in his monologue to later taking aim at the infamous slap heard ’round the world.
Marconews.com
10 upcoming movies to watch in 2023, from Harrison Ford's final 'Indiana Jones' to 'John Wick'
Tom Cruise in a fighter jet brought audiences back to the movies in a big way. So just imagine what might happen when Harrison Ford puts on that familiar fedora. Indiana Jones makes his return to the big screen in 2023 and is bringing a bunch of fellow icons with him. Are you a "Barbie" girl? Just wait for Margot Robbie as a living doll. For Disney fans, a new live-action musical "The Little Mermaid" will probably be part of your world, and now's the time to start preparing for fresh installments in the "Hunger Games," "Fast and Furious" and "Mission: Impossible" franchises.
ComicBook
James Gunn's Superman Movie Confirmed to Include "Major Characters"
Yesterday brought bittersweet news for DC fans as it was confirmed that a brand new Superman movie was in the works at DC with James Gunn already writing the script, the unfortunate side being that Henry Cavill wouldn't be reprising the role. According to The Suicide Squad filmmaker, the new Superman film, one of the first movies that is being developed by his newly formed DC Studios, is "focusing on an earlier part of Superman's life." Gunn went on to note that the movie isn't an "origin story," with reports revealing that it will focus on Superman/Clark Kent living in Metropolis and working at The Daily Planet. Now Gunn has offered a new cryptic tease for the film, its supporting cast.
wegotthiscovered.com
As expected, ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ has already been labeled as transphobic because of J.K. Rowling’s views
We have some sympathy for the developers over at Avalanche Studios. In the mid-2010s it scored the license for Harry Potter, one of the hottest properties in entertainment history, and set out to create the dream game for fans. Hogwarts Legacy gives players their very own invitation to the magical school and an opportunity to chart their own course through the Wizarding World.
wegotthiscovered.com
A nightmarishly nail-biting sci-fi survival thriller runs out of breathing room on streaming
A lot of people have such intense feelings of claustrophobia that they can’t even watch a movie that deals almost entirely with confined spaces, meaning that even the most hardened sci-fi aficionados will actively be missing out on Meander, one of the most unsung genre gems to emerge in the last couple of years.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Wednesday’ star Jenna Ortega stuns in Gucci gown at the Golden Globes
Jenna Ortega had possibly one of the greatest breakout years of any actress in recent memory during 2022 and now has absolutely wowed on the Golden Globes red carpet. The Wednesday star made a dramatic and elegant entrance to the carpet, with the young actress giving Gucci a very good name at the awards ceremony. Ortega wore a Gucci gown with tendril-like qualities as she look to not just pick up awards tonight, but also high praise for one of the finest serves.
wegotthiscovered.com
Ant-Man may repeat Spider-Man’s greatest error in ‘Quantumania,’ and it could have even graver consequences
The latest trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania proved to be illuminating in all kinds of ways. Not only did it unveil our first glimpse at the MCU’s MODOK (for better or worse), it also gave us our best indication yet at what the incoming threequel’s storyline will be, as Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang faces off against the franchise’s newest big bad, Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror. Unfortunately, for the astonishing shrinking hero, it looks like he’s about to repeat the biggest mistake of one of his fellow Avengers, only with potentially even direr results.
CNET
'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' Drops Time-Bending Trailer
We got another taste of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania on Monday, as a fresh trailer for the Marvel Cinematic Universe movie landed. It's the third solo adventure for Paul Rudd's size-changing hero Scott Lang, the 31st MCU film overall and the first part of MCU's Phase 5. The movie...
