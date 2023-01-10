Read full article on original website
WOLF
Shapiro nominates secretaries to serve in his cabinet, including Democrat from Luzerne Co.
PA (WOLF) — Democratic Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro announced four key cabinet appointments. Rick Siger was nominated to be Secretary of Community and Economic Development, and former state Rep. Michael Carroll - a Democrat from Luzerne County - was nominated to be Secretary of Transportation (PennDOT) Shapiro also nominated Sarah...
WOLF
Case being waived against former teacher, administrator at Hazleton Area SD
HAZLETON, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — We have an update regarding a former teacher and administrator at the Hazleton Area School District who is facing felony charges of sexual contact with a student and corruption of minor charges. 60-year-old James Hudock appeared in front of a Luzerne County judge on...
WOLF
Luzerne County and Beyond...Got Talent
LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — The Northeast Pennsylvania Music Teachers Association is hosting the second annual Luzerne County and BeyondGot Talent. This year's talent show will include more areas of Northeast PA. The association is a non-profit group of music teachers looking to showcase the talent of Luzerne County and...
WOLF
Luzerne County Govt. Study Commission
LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A special meeting was called in Luzerne County on Tuesday involving citizens of the county to comment their views on the Government Study Commission. This was meant to determine if the form of government needed to be changed. Two Luzerne County Council members spoke with...
WOLF
Pennsylvania wines on full display at the Farm Show
Harrisburg, PA — Besides food and animals, Pennsylvania wines are playing a major role at the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show. “The Farm Show is just full of great people who want to help local wineries and support PA agriculture in general. People are looking for the great Pennsylvania wine,” said Lynn Day, President of the Vineyard at Hershey.
WOLF
Pennsylvania State Police are Looking for Two Missing People in Luzerne County
LEHMAN TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — Pennsylvania State Police confirm they are looking for two missing people around the Pike Creek Reservoir on Silkworth Place Lane in Lehman Township, Luzerne County. Neighbors in the area tell FOX 56's Jake Sarwar they noticed the police presence being around midnight and...
WOLF
Brothers found dead in Luzerne County reservoir
LEHMAN TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Two brothers who were reported missing on Monday were found dead in the Pikes Creek Reservoir in Luzerne County on Thursday. State Police say 67-year-old Daniel Fisk and his brother, 58-year-old Kris Fisk, were reported missing Monday night after last being heard from on January 4th.
WOLF
Getting an education on agriculture
PA (WOLF) — More than one million dollars is going to help kids in PA access fresh, healthy foods and agriculture education. Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding announced the $1.5 million in awards to schools and other agriculture programs created from the PA Farm Bill. Redding explains young people are...
WOLF
Former Old Forge Borough Council President Sentenced for Bribery
OLD FORGE, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — The former Old Forge Borough Council President has been sentenced to jail time for committing bribery. The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced today that Robert Semenza, Jr., age 47, of Old Forge, Pennsylvania, was sentenced by United States District Judge Malachy E. Mannion, to 12 months of imprisonment for committing bribery.
WOLF
Third-Largest Mega Millions Drawing Held Tonight
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — Tonight, is another big Mega Millions lottery drawing FOX56’s Jake Sarwar caught up with some players and even a pool of college employees earlier who are excited for the drawing. The Mega Millions jackpot surpassed one billion dollars earlier today, which gives winners...
WOLF
Man stopped with gun at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Int. Airport
AVOCA, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — TSA officers at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport prevented a New Milford man from bringing his handgun onto his flight on Monday. The .380 caliber gun, which was not loaded, was tucked into the man’s laptop bag and was detected when the bag entered the checkpoint X-ray machine.
WOLF
Kingston woman charged with criminal homicide
KINGSTON, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A woman who allegedly set fire to her Kingston apartment that took the life of her husband last week was back in court for additional charges. 59-year-old Lisa Starruick-Smalls was charged on Tuesday with criminal homicide. Additional charges for her include reckless burning, arson...
WOLF
Contractor turns himself in, charged for alleged $154K home improvement fraud
POCONO SUMMIT, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — The Monroe County District Attorney's Office announced Thursday that a contractor wanted on multiple charges related to contractor fraud and theft turned himself in to Detectives around 9 AM. Anthony Valera, of Pocono Summit, turned himself in to Detectives with the Monroe County...
WOLF
Potential EBT card scam targets Pennsylvnians
PA (WOLF) — Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS) Acting Secretary Meg Snead is warning PA residents of a potential EBT card scam. Snead says the scammers will text individuals, regardless of whether they are recipients of the SNAP program, a message stating that an EBT card is about to expire or that there is a pending benefit transfer for their EBT card with a reference number attached.
WOLF
Luzerne Co. man acquitted on criminal attempted murder charge
PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Clayton Leroy Knorr, a man accused of attempting to kill his ex-girlfriend in September 2021, was found not guilty of criminal attempt to commit homicide. According to our newsgathering partners at the Times Leader, the 42-year-old from Plymouth was also acquitted on the other...
WOLF
Woman transported to hospital after being hit by a train
WHITE HAVEN, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A woman was transported to the hospital after being hit by a train inside Lehigh Gorge State Park on Wednesday afternoon. According to Reading & Northern Railroad Police, officers responded to an access point in the park, near White Haven, for a report that a female had been hit by a train.
WOLF
Rayna's Community Calendar January 13th-January 15th!
PA (WOLF) — Check out the events happening in your community this weekend!. This weekend, it’s Boarding for Breast Cancer at Camelback Ski Resort a fun weekend to advocate early detection and a healthy lifestyle. There will be a ski-style poker run, wellness exhibitions, raffles, and more with live music in the evening.
WOLF
One dead, 61 displaced following fire at Blakely high-rise
BLAKELY, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — One person died and 61 others have been displaced following a fire at a senior high-rise on Tuesday morning. The Blakely High Rise on Railroad Avenue went up in flames shortly after midnight on Tuesday. The Lackawanna County Coroner says a 72-year-old woman was...
WOLF
Caught on video: Fire hydrant hit, stolen in Shenandoah
SHENANDOAH, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — Shenandoah Police are investigating two incidents involving a fire hydrant that was hit and stolen early last month. According to Skook News, on December 10th around 11 PM, an unknown person driving a Kia Soul hit and broke off a fire hydrant at Centre and Bridge Streets. The vehicle then fled the scene without reporting the incident.
WOLF
Man accused of stealing golf cart, setting fire inside warehouse
RANSOM, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — A man is facing multiple charges in Lackawanna County after police say he admitted to stealing a golf cart and starting a fire at a warehouse. According to Reading & Northern Railroad Police, officers were called to the Ransom warehouse around 3:45 AM on...
