PA (WOLF) — Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS) Acting Secretary Meg Snead is warning PA residents of a potential EBT card scam. Snead says the scammers will text individuals, regardless of whether they are recipients of the SNAP program, a message stating that an EBT card is about to expire or that there is a pending benefit transfer for their EBT card with a reference number attached.

1 DAY AGO