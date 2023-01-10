ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hinsdale, IL

hcdevilsadvocate.com

Wrestling team continues their season

On Saturday, Jan. 7, Hinsdale Central’s Wrestling Team went to Plainfield East High School for a meet. They competed against Hoffman Estates, Bolingbrook, and Plainfield East. As the players are well into their season, their matches are significant for a various reasons. “Weekend duals are always a great experience...
HINSDALE, IL
WSPY NEWS

Oswego 308 Superintendent Dr. John Sparlin will retire

At Monday’s Oswego School District 308 Board of Education meeting, Dr. John Sparlin announced that he is retiring effective at the conclusion of the 2022-23 school year. For Oswego 308, Sparlin began as executive director for administrative services around 10 years ago, then was selected as 308 superintendent in 2016.
OSWEGO, IL
959theriver.com

Get Your laughs in Naperville This Saturday!

Hi this is Leslie Harris, and I’ll be performing once again this Saturday night with the Incognito Mode Improv troop. I’m really looking forward to this show. I always look forward to our shows, but this one has me a little more excited than some of the others.
NAPERVILLE, IL
thereporteronline.net

Downtown Naperville to be home to 3 new restaurants, cookie shop

Three new restaurants and a cookie bakery are setting up shop in downtown Naperville. Sweetgreen, a fast-casual restaurant serving salads, is scheduled to open this spring at 223 S. Main St. in the former Gap Kids location. The restaurant chain was launched in 2007 in Washington, D.C., by three college...
NAPERVILLE, IL
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Lightfoot Campaign Asks CPS Teachers to Encourage Students to Help Her Win Reelection in Return for Credit

Video: The WTTW News Spotlight Politics team breaks down the biggest headlines of the day. (Produced by Alexandra Silets) Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s reelection campaign sent an email to Chicago Public Schools teachers Wednesday asking them to encourage their students to volunteer to help Lightfoot win a second term as mayor – and earn class credit.
CHICAGO, IL
k12dive.com

5 superintendents to watch in 2023

Perhaps now more than ever, the superintendency has become a veritable hot seat. Between 2018-2020 and 2020-2022, turnover for the top job at the nation’s largest school districts spiked 46%. The most recent results from the National Assessment of Educational Progress highlighted how deeply the COVID-19 pandemic impacted learning. Additionally, 2022 saw school shooting incidents reach an unprecedented high.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
wgnradio.com

John Williams on his parents in a senior living center

John’s parents recently moved into a senior living center. John shares his thoughts about the experience and reads from his piece in the Chicago Tribune describing a chance encounter he had at the Chicago Botanic Garden’s “Lightscape” show that put some things in perspective. Read an...
CHICAGO, IL
napervillelocal.com

Francesca’s Passaggio Closes After 17 Years In Naperville: Report

NAPERVILLE, IL — After 17 years serving up Italian cuisine to Naperville residents, Francesca’s Passaggio has closed its doors for good, Chicago Tribune reports. The restaurant first opened in 2005 at 3124 Route 59 under the Scott Harris Hospitality umbrella. Continue Reading on Patch.
NAPERVILLE, IL
southblueprint.com

Alla Vita offers an elevated take on traditional Italian cuisine

Alla Vita, located on W Randolph St in Chicago, is a traditional Italian restaurant that exudes a stylish and elevated atmosphere. Although the restaurant is fairly new, having opened in late 2021, it has already established itself as one of Chicago’s top Italian spots and seems to gain popularity each day.
CHICAGO, IL

