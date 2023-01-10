Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New IRS tax changes means hundreds or even thousands more in your pocketR.A. HeimChicago, IL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Why are egg prices so high in the Midwest? Will the cost come down soon?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Lori Lightfoot received the best news from Jared Polis: What is that?Mark StarColorado State
Prolific discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Illinois this monthKristen WaltersNorth Riverside, IL
Related
hcdevilsadvocate.com
Wrestling team continues their season
On Saturday, Jan. 7, Hinsdale Central’s Wrestling Team went to Plainfield East High School for a meet. They competed against Hoffman Estates, Bolingbrook, and Plainfield East. As the players are well into their season, their matches are significant for a various reasons. “Weekend duals are always a great experience...
WSPY NEWS
Oswego 308 Superintendent Dr. John Sparlin will retire
At Monday’s Oswego School District 308 Board of Education meeting, Dr. John Sparlin announced that he is retiring effective at the conclusion of the 2022-23 school year. For Oswego 308, Sparlin began as executive director for administrative services around 10 years ago, then was selected as 308 superintendent in 2016.
fox32chicago.com
Suburban Chicago college changing its name as it starts a new semester
DES PLAINES, Ill. - A northwest suburban two-year college is changing its name as it starts a new semester. Effective Jan. 17, Oakton Community College will be known as Oakton College. Faculty and staff celebrated the transition this week at an event on its Des Plaines campus. College leaders say...
959theriver.com
Get Your laughs in Naperville This Saturday!
Hi this is Leslie Harris, and I’ll be performing once again this Saturday night with the Incognito Mode Improv troop. I’m really looking forward to this show. I always look forward to our shows, but this one has me a little more excited than some of the others.
thereporteronline.net
Downtown Naperville to be home to 3 new restaurants, cookie shop
Three new restaurants and a cookie bakery are setting up shop in downtown Naperville. Sweetgreen, a fast-casual restaurant serving salads, is scheduled to open this spring at 223 S. Main St. in the former Gap Kids location. The restaurant chain was launched in 2007 in Washington, D.C., by three college...
Lightfoot Campaign Asks CPS Teachers to Encourage Students to Help Her Win Reelection in Return for Credit
Video: The WTTW News Spotlight Politics team breaks down the biggest headlines of the day. (Produced by Alexandra Silets) Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s reelection campaign sent an email to Chicago Public Schools teachers Wednesday asking them to encourage their students to volunteer to help Lightfoot win a second term as mayor – and earn class credit.
k12dive.com
5 superintendents to watch in 2023
Perhaps now more than ever, the superintendency has become a veritable hot seat. Between 2018-2020 and 2020-2022, turnover for the top job at the nation’s largest school districts spiked 46%. The most recent results from the National Assessment of Educational Progress highlighted how deeply the COVID-19 pandemic impacted learning. Additionally, 2022 saw school shooting incidents reach an unprecedented high.
wgnradio.com
Meteorologist Cheryl Scott on Dancing into the New Year and The Great Chicago Blood Drive
WGN’s Dave Plier welcomes ABC7 Chicago’s Cheryl Scott to talk about her work with the American Red Cross and the Great Chicago Blood Drive on Wednesday, January 11th and Thursday January 12th. Make an appointment to give blood as soon as possible by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
wgnradio.com
John Williams on his parents in a senior living center
John’s parents recently moved into a senior living center. John shares his thoughts about the experience and reads from his piece in the Chicago Tribune describing a chance encounter he had at the Chicago Botanic Garden’s “Lightscape” show that put some things in perspective. Read an...
Pickwick Theatre in Park Ridge finalizing deal with new owners to reopen
A historic movie theater in Park Ridge will reopen now that it has found new ownership.
Experts Say for the Best Illinois BBQ, Go Here Instead of Chicago
Our Midwestern standards for BBQ are so much higher than the rest of the country, it's not even funny. That's why a declaration that one is superior to all the rest gets my attention. That being said, food experts (really) say for the best BBQ in Illinois, you need to not go to Chicago, but a completely different destination instead.
napervillelocal.com
Francesca’s Passaggio Closes After 17 Years In Naperville: Report
NAPERVILLE, IL — After 17 years serving up Italian cuisine to Naperville residents, Francesca’s Passaggio has closed its doors for good, Chicago Tribune reports. The restaurant first opened in 2005 at 3124 Route 59 under the Scott Harris Hospitality umbrella. Continue Reading on Patch.
5 Indoor Water Parks in the Chicago Area to Visit This Winter
Now that the holidays are over and winter has begun to set in, families across the Chicago area may already be dreaming of warm weather and summer trips to the water park. But with spring break up first, why not try one of the many indoor water parks close to Chicago?
Highly-anticipated new restaurant opens in Illinois, drawing a crowd
A highly-anticipated new restaurant held its grand opening in Illinois this week, drawing a large crowd of eager patrons on opening day, according to local reports. Read on to learn more.
Elmhurst mom diagnosed with eye cancer while pregnant shares impact of blood donations
Jill Wrobel's diagnosis put her in a tough position to choose between her eye or her child.
Shake Shack Planning to Open Drive-Through Location in Bloomingdale
The new corporate-owned location is planned to open sometime in 2024
Glenview board approves Willows Crossing Shopping Center
After four years, seven site plans, a couple of lawsuits and numerous municipal hearings, on Jan. 5 the Glenview Village Board approved rezoning and a site plan for the Willows Crossing Shopping Center. The bulk of the 8.37-acre site at the southwest intersection of Willow and Pfingsten roads would be...
Schaumburg mayor again urges business owners to bring workers back to offices
For the second year running, Schaumburg Mayor Tom Dailly used his annual state of the village address to urge the business community to reverse the pandemic's remote-working trend and bring employees back to offices. "One of the things I would like to see this year is a return of the...
southblueprint.com
Alla Vita offers an elevated take on traditional Italian cuisine
Alla Vita, located on W Randolph St in Chicago, is a traditional Italian restaurant that exudes a stylish and elevated atmosphere. Although the restaurant is fairly new, having opened in late 2021, it has already established itself as one of Chicago’s top Italian spots and seems to gain popularity each day.
Highly-rated restaurant to host grand opening event in Illinois next week
A highly-rated restaurant in Illinois is hosting its grand opening event next week with special prizes, live music, and great food. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 19, 2023, Krafted Burger Bar + Tap, located at 641 E. Boughton Road in Bolingbrook, will be hosting a grand opening event for its new restaurant, which recently opened.
Comments / 0