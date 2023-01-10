Read full article on original website
msn.com
CDC Study: Reports of Serious Adverse Events After Updated COVID-19 Booster Shot Among Children Rare
A new review of safety data by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found just two incidents of serious adverse events following the nearly 1 million updated COVID-19 booster shots administered to children ages 5-11 since October. The study, which was published Thursday by the CDC, examined more than...
8 infectious diseases that made a comeback in 2022 unexpectedly — and illnesses that could surge in 2023
Polio, cholera, monkeypox, RSV, and measles all surged in communities that hadn't dealt with major outbreaks in years — or ever before.
WebMD
Outbreak of Potentially Deadly Bacteria Reported in Four States
Dec. 15, 2022 – An outbreak of potentially deadly bacteria in at least four states has federal officials on alert. The bacteria, called strep A, has killed 13 children in the United Kingdom. In the United States, cases are up in Arizona, Colorado, Texas, and Washington, NBC News reported.
10 most common Covid symptoms in last month as new variant spreads
Fears have been raised as new offshoots of the highly-transmissible Omicron variant have caused cases to surge in countries around the world. Omicron relatives XBB and XBB.1.5 have been reported in several nations, including the UK, leading British health officials to urge the take-up of Covid vaccines and other protections against the virus. On Tuesday, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) advised Britons to stay at home when feeling unwell or wear face coverings when going outside in a bid to stem the risk of a new Covid wave.The UKHSA warned that Covid and flu are currently “circulating at...
Long COVID Can Kill, CDC Study Says
More than 3,500 Americans died of long COVID-related illness in the first two and a half years of the pandemic, according to a study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released Wednesday. Figures from the CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics also show that while women are more likely to develop long COVID, men slightly make up a slightly higher percentage of long COVID deaths. Although the 3,500 number is just a fraction of the 1 million COVID deaths clocked in the U.S., experts say the finding underscores the threat that long COVID poses to patients. “A lot of people think of long COVID as associated with long-term illness,” said Farida Ahmad, a CDC health scientist and lead author of the study. “This shows it can be a cause of death.” Long COVID is typically associated with symptoms including cognitive issues, fatigue, and breathlessness. It’s thought that as many as 1 in 13 adults experience symptoms that last three months or more after initially being infected with the virus, the CDC says.
MedicalXpress
COVID: unvaccinated people may be seen as 'free riders' and face discrimination
Five billion people globally have now been vaccinated against COVID-19. Of course, many of the three billion or so who haven't may not yet have been able to access a COVID vaccine, particularly in low-income countries. But a portion of those who are unvaccinated have chosen not to get a shot.
MedicalXpress
Measles outbreak in Ohio infects 82 kids, most of them unvaccinated
A measles outbreak in central Ohio has now infected at least 82 children. Most of those impacted by the outbreak have been under the age of 5, state officials reported. Since details of the first measles cases were announced last month by Columbus Public Health, 32 children have been hospitalized.
New COVID variant XBB.1.5 rapidly spreading in US, CDC data shows
Happy New Year! A new Omicron variant is rapidly spreading in the US just in time to ring in 2023, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The strain, known XBB.1.5, accounts for about 41% of confirmed COVID cases across the nation, the data shows. The mutation has gained considerable traction over the past week, the CDC noted — jumping from just 21% seven days ago. It was first reported in mid-November and has now overtaken the BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 variants, which dominated cases in the fall. XBB.1.5, a relative of the XBB strain, has mainly been reported in the...
Updated COVID booster prevents majority of hospitalizations, CDC data show
New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) show the bivalent COVID-19 booster shot was effective at reducing the risk of hospitalization and emergency room visits by at least 50 percent. Two separate reports released by the CDC Friday offer some of the first evidence of the booster’s effectiveness against hospitalizations and…
CDC says respiratory viruses may continue to spread for weeks, ‘possibly even months': report
Respiratory viruses are continuing to infect Americans across the U.S., causing an influx of patients in hospitals and forcing officials to put emergency orders in place.
Why you keep getting sick, according to infectious disease experts
You're likely to get sick more often from being around lots of people (especially kids) and if you don't wash your hands enough, experts say.
hcplive.com
Two-Dose COVID-19 Vaccination Among Nursing Home Staff Waned in Benefit Against Omicron Variant
New longitudinal data support bolstered use of booster doses among health care workers in US nursing homes. Despite success against earlier waves of COVID-19, the recommended 2-dose vaccine regimen against SARS-CoV-2 infection was not associated with reduced rates of adverse outcomes among US nursing home staff and residents during the Omicron variant wave last year.
NBC New York
CDC: New Most Contagious COVID Strain May Now Be Up to 81% of NY Cases, Less in US
The new most transmissible-yet COVID variant prompting renewed global wariness in recent weeks continues to assert its dominance in the New York City area, while the latest CDC data published Friday indicates a loosening grip on the nation as a whole. That XBB.1.5 strain, another omicron descendant, is a highly...
CDC Warns Parents About 'Invasive' Illness Affecting Children
Several children’s hospitals have detected increases in invasive group A strep infections, prompting the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to issue an official warning. Group A streptococcus is a type of bacteria that can cause a range of illness—from strep throat and scarlet fever to skin infections....
Newly dominant COVID variant may evade antibodies, but not seen as likely to cause more serious disease
With a new subvariant of the novel coronavirus now dominant in the U.S., vaccinated people may be more likely to develop COVID-19 but still be well protected from serious disease, according to preliminary reports. The XBB.1.5 subvariant “has raised concerns about another potential wave of COVID cases following the busy...
Study on Risk of POTS From COVID and Its Vaccine Is Suspicious if Not Propaganda
If we push the pro-vax narrative with bad science, it’s no different than what the anti-vax narrative does. A new study published in Nature Cardiovascular Research, found an increased risk of postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS) from both Covid-19 and its vaccines — and that such risk is 5-times higher from Covid-19 than its vaccines — has taken the media by storm.
The scientific study founds that influenza responsible for nearly 300k heart disease deaths per year
Analysis of linked data from compulsory registration in 10 countries provides insight into the impact of influenza on deaths from ischemic heart disease worldwide. An analysis of data from 13.2 million diagnoses of ischemic heart disease in adults aged 50 and over from 2010 to 2019 found that the population risk of influenza for these ischemic heart disease deaths was nearly 4%, with fever accounting for 275,000 ischemic heart diseases per year during the study.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Nearly 250,000 Kindergartners in U.S. Are Vulnerable to Measles Due to Slide in Vaccination Rates, CDC Says
The CDC, in a report published Thursday, found that 93% of kindergartners were up to date with state-required vaccines during the 2021-22 school year, a decline of 2% from 2019-20. CDC officials said this leaves a quarter of a million kindergartners vulnerable to measles. The officials said disruptions to schools...
New COVID-19 variant, XBB, now dominant in parts of Northeast according to CDC
A new variant of COVID-19 is now apparently dominant in parts of the Northeast, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Omicron subvariant XBB accounts for about 52.6% of all cases in New England between Dec. 18 and 24, according to the CDC. The new variant accounts for 18.3% of cases across the country.
‘Pandemic potential’: bird flu outbreaks fuelling chance of human spillover
Multiple waves of avian influenza have left a trail of devastation across the globe, leading to the deaths and culling of more than 300 million chickens, ducks and geese and an unknown number of wild birds between 2005 and 2021. Today, with parts of Europe and North America in the...
