Originally Posted On: https://www.cashbasic.com/blog/posts/are-tips-taxed. Are tips taxed? Everything you need to know about tips and taxes. Summary: Every time that you earn money, the law says that the IRS gets a cut. Your reward for complying is…drumroll…not going to jail. When you only earn regular wages or a salary at work, it’s pretty simple – you complete a W-4 when you first start, and your employer’s payroll handles it for you. But what if you don’t just earn a salary? Are tips taxed? Yes, but there are some twists that you need to know about. Taxes are considered income and are taxable, just like wages. But unlike wages, there’s also a little legwork on your part to make sure that the reporting and payment are done right.

1 DAY AGO