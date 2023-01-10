Read full article on original website
Vanguard Says Workers Are Tapping Retirement Money Early, Recommends These Better Options
Workers are prematurely tapping their retirement savings, a sign that households are coming under increased financial pressure, a troubling development that’s likely to get worse if the U.S. economy falls into recession in the coming months. According to the recent Vanguard Investor Expectations Survey, “Investors are feeling more pessimistic...
Bank earnings fail to impress investors as recession worries rise
JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Citigroup and asset management giant BlackRock posted results that topped Wall Street's forecasts Friday, but investors were nonetheless a little disappointed at first. Trading was choppy, with most bank stocks falling at the open before rebounding. Shares of JPMorgan Chase were up about 2.5% in...
CFund Capital will make financial disclosures in accordance with FASB latest cryptocurrency accounting standards
According to a post on the FASB website, the Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) on January 5, 2023 updated its December 14, 2022, "provisional decision on Accounting and Disclosure of crypto assets." Updated accounting standards documents indicate that investment companies and non-profit entities should separately report financial statements for their crypto assets in accordance with corresponding requirements.
How Long Can a Trust Remain Open After Death?
If you leave a trust to a loved one, it’s probably because you want to ensure that they are taken care of after you are gone. But that very act may cause you to wonder how long can a trust remain open after somebody has died? The answer is 21 years, which, of course, begs another question – what happens to the trust after 21 years? That gets a little more complicated. So we’ll explain how a trust works and what happens to a trust after 21 years.
What Is In-Service Withdrawal for 401(k) Plans?
You might be able to transfer a portion of your 401(k) to an individual retirement account (IRA) while still employed. This is known as an in-service withdrawal. While in-service withdrawals can be a good option, that isn’t always the case. Here is what you need to know and how in-service withdrawals work.
Are tips taxed?
Originally Posted On: https://www.cashbasic.com/blog/posts/are-tips-taxed. Are tips taxed? Everything you need to know about tips and taxes. Summary: Every time that you earn money, the law says that the IRS gets a cut. Your reward for complying is…drumroll…not going to jail. When you only earn regular wages or a salary at work, it’s pretty simple – you complete a W-4 when you first start, and your employer’s payroll handles it for you. But what if you don’t just earn a salary? Are tips taxed? Yes, but there are some twists that you need to know about. Taxes are considered income and are taxable, just like wages. But unlike wages, there’s also a little legwork on your part to make sure that the reporting and payment are done right.
