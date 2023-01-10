ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zephyrhills, FL

Comments / 11

Robert Gallion
4d ago

so far terrible job. all that has been destruction of why people moved here. major, unsafe traffic areas, terrible traffic around schools, turn lanes not added to road projects.You should resign your positions!

Reply
8
Carlos r
4d ago

I need to run for city consular.we need to prioritize first roads. schools, police stations fire departments. then bring the business.

Reply
7
Judy Vires
4d ago

Stop building condo’s apartments and houses.The traffic is horrible and the roads can’t support the traffic here.

Reply
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFLA

Lakeland Electric blasts into a post-coal chapter with Saturday implosion

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA)— Frank Bodami explodes buildings for a living. It still never gets old. “Every time we do one it’s an adrenaline rush,” said Bodami, owner of Total Wrecking & Environmental. “Other than playing drums on a stage, it’s a childhood dream, I guess.” Ninety percent of the Buffalo-based company’s business around the country […]
LAKELAND, FL
Beach Beacon

Dunedin residents speak out on Stirling Park proposals

DUNEDIN — "Re-wild" Stirling Park. Build a facility in Dunedin for pickleball courts. Create a stormwater education area. Those are some of the comments an made by the more than 200 attendees on the Stirling Park master plan at a community input meeting the evening of Jan. 4 at the Hale Senior Activity Center.
DUNEDIN, FL
Daily Energy Insider

Tampa Electric completes work on Big Bend Modernization project

Tampa Electric finished work on its project to modernize the Big Bend power plant, eliminating coal as the fuel for Unit 1 and installing combined-cycle technology. Construction began in August 2019 and was finished ahead ... Read More » The post Tampa Electric completes work on Big Bend Modernization project appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
TAMPA, FL
villages-news.com

FDOT year-end report reiterates decision to halt Florida Turnpike extension

In a year’s end status report on the proposed Florida Turnpike extension, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) reiterated its decision to temporarily halt the project without a route recommendation and improve Interstate 75. That decision, announced in August, bowed to strong opposition from residents of Wildwood’s historically black...
FLORIDA STATE
Lakeland Gazette

Lakeland Downtown Farmers Curb Market

Lakeland Downtown Farmers Curb Market brings locals and visitors alike to the downtown area every Saturday. The Market is a stage for our talented local artisans and growers, selling fresh produce, plants and locally handcrafted items. Event Contact. (863) 683-2783. Sat, Jan 14, 2023. Add to Calendar. Additional Dates. Sat,...
LAKELAND, FL
suncoastnews.com

Spring Hill doctor charged with indecent exposure

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office has arrested a Spring Hill doctor for exposing himself to a juvenile. Keivan Tavakoli, 52, was arrested at the University of South Florida campus on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Surveillance video showed Tavakoli on the USF campus several times. At the time of Tavakoli’s arrest, he...
SPRING HILL, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy