Robert Gallion
4d ago
so far terrible job. all that has been destruction of why people moved here. major, unsafe traffic areas, terrible traffic around schools, turn lanes not added to road projects.You should resign your positions!
Carlos r
4d ago
I need to run for city consular.we need to prioritize first roads. schools, police stations fire departments. then bring the business.
Judy Vires
4d ago
Stop building condo’s apartments and houses.The traffic is horrible and the roads can’t support the traffic here.
