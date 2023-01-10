ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“People are mad at me”: MTG throws Trump under the bus after right-wing backlash over McCarthy

By David Edwards
 2 days ago
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., complained on Monday that she is receiving hate from the MAGA movement because she supported Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., for House Speaker.

During an interview with right-wing host Charlie Kirk on the MAGA-oriented Real America's Voice network, Greene responded to an angry viewer who wanted to know why she had not opposed McCarthy like other staunch conservatives in the Freedom Caucus.

"I just also need to remind everyone, while people are mad at me, President Trump endorsed and supported Kevin McCarthy," Greene said. "Jim Jordan endorsed, supported, voted for and nominated Kevin McCarthy."

"So, people that are overly mad at me, I shouldn't be your punching bag," she added. "Be very clear-eyed about what this is and I'll continue to prove exactly who I am through my actions and not my words and emails, social media posts and interviews on television."

Comments / 516

toesinthesand
2d ago

Hello!!! Any Republican leaders out there who can offer something more than whining!!! We have a country to run! Do your job!!!

Reply(37)
444
Lisa
2d ago

Their beast is releasing on their owners. They made this animal, and shouldn't be surprised when it became uncontrollable when fed hate and anger daily....

Reply(8)
287
ekk
2d ago

Best part of MTG’s Interview: So, people that are overly mad at me, I shouldn't be your punching bag," she added. "Be very clear-eyed about what this is and I'll continue to prove exactly who I am through my actions and not my words and emails, social media posts and interviews on television." So, we are NOT to believe what she says, her emails, social media, and interviews on television?? WTF!!??

Reply(19)
165
