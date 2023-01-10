Read full article on original website
Related
Look inside a Pompeii home, restored nearly 2,000 years after volcano
POMPEII, Italy (AP) — The newly restored remains of an opulent house in Pompeii that likely belonged to two former slaves who became rich through the wine trade offer visitors an exceptional peek at details of domestic life in the doomed Roman city.
See the newly restored Pompeii home that was once buried by Mt. Vesuvius
A house in the ancient Italian city of Pompeii was reopened to the public on Tuesday after an extensive restoration, 1,900 years after the city was destroyed by a massive volcanic eruption. Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images The House of the Vettii was buried by the eruption of Mt. Vesuvius in 79 AD. Believed by experts to have been originally built in the second century, the house was lost to eternity until it was unearthed during an archeological dig in the late 1800s. The house was located in the wealthiest part of the city, and was owned by two former slaves who gained immense...
ancientpages.com
Mysterious Ancient Circular Structure Discovered In Turkey – Has Zippalanda, The Lost City Of The Hittites Been Found?
Jan Bartek - AncientPages.com - Archaeologists excavating in Turkey have unearthed a mysterious, ancient circular structure that could be part of something much bigger. Scientists are now considering the possibility the enigmatic ancient structure, along with other findings made during previous excavation campaigns, could help confirm that the site is truly the ancient holy city of Zippalanda of the Hittites.
Tomb of 'Jesus' midwife' excavated, revealing remarkable courtyard and oil lamps
Archaeologists in Israel have discovered new artifacts and carvings from the Cave of Salome, a place of pilgrimage for early Christians who thought that it was the burial place for Salome, the supposed midwife of Jesus.
Peek inside newly uncovered Roman sanctuary showing life in Netherlands 1,700 years ago
About 80,000 artifacts were found at the site, archaeologists said. Photos show some of the stunning finds.
dornob.com
Shockingly Well-Preserved Statues Unearthed in Italy Rewrite the History of Ancient Rome
The transition from Etruscan to Roman rule was a time of violence and upheaval in ancient Italy, with the two civilizations struggling for dominance over what is now Tuscany, western Umbria, and northern Lazio. But an incredible discovery of 24 bronze statues in the Tuscan town of San Casciano dei Bagni (San Casciano of the Baths) could rewrite that period of history, shedding light on peaceful interactions between Etruscans and Romans that historians never knew about.
Tri-City Herald
What was life like in ancient Rome? These finds from 2022 reveal a luxurious lifestyle
The Roman Empire once stretched across swathes of Europe, the Middle East and North Africa to encircle the Mediterranean Sea. While the empire is long gone, remnants of its inhabitants’ lives remain scattered throughout the region, waiting to be rediscovered. From the Netherlands to Morocco, archaeological findings in 2022...
Gold fit for a queen: Ornate jewelry is found on the remains of a young Egyptian woman wrapped in textiles buried 3,500 years ago in an ancient city built by King Tutankhamun's father
A treasure of ornate gold jewelry delicately placed on the remains of a young woman who died 3,500 years ago has been unearthed in an ancient Egyptian city built by King Tutankhamun's father. Archaeologists found the woman, wrapped in textile and plant-fiber matting, wearing a necklace with raindrop-shaped pendants, three...
ancientpages.com
More Greek Gods’ Heads And A Life-Sized Statue Of A Man Unearthed In The Ancient City Of Aizanoi
Conny Waters - AncientPages.com - Undoubtedly, ancient Greek Gods and Goddesses were highly significant in the ancient city of Aizanoi. During previous excavations, archaeologists discovered the statue heads of Aphrodite, the mythological goddess of love and beauty, and Dionysus, the god of wine, in Aizanoi, a city dating back to 3,000 B.C.
allthatsinteresting.com
Archaeologists Just Discovered A 3,500-Year-Old Jewelry Collection In An Egyptian Necropolis
The collection of jewelry was discovered at the Tell El-Amarna necropolis by a team of Egyptian and English archaeologists. Researchers working at the Tell El-Amarna necropolis along the eastern bank of Egypt’s Nile River recently uncovered a collection of ornate gold jewelry dating back 3,500 years in the grave of a young adult woman.
5 stunning archaeological discoveries that may finally be unearthed in 2023
Here are five predictions about what archaeologists may dig up in 2023.
ancientpages.com
Beautiful Gold ‘Lynx’ Earrings Discovered In The Ruins Of The Ancient Lost City Of Ani Go On Display In 2023
Conny Waters - AncientPages.com - The ancient city of Ani was once the capital of the Kingdom of Armenia. It was a powerful and flourishing city where traders met and passed. "Founded more than 1,600 years ago, it grew to become a walled city of more than 100,000 residents by the 11th century and became the rival of Constantinople, Baghdad, and Damascus."1.
msn.com
Lost to Time: The Mysterious Disappearance and Rediscovery of a Beautiful Roman City in the Desert
Slide 1 of 31: Welcome to the mysterious city of Timgad, a city in the heart of the Sahara that was suddenly abandoned by its Roman inhabitants. What could have caused the citizens of this southern stronghold to suddenly pack up and leave? For centuries, archaeologists have been trying to uncover the secrets of Timgad, a city that was swallowed up by the desert and left to the sands of time.
2,000-Year Old Statues of Greek Gods Uncovered in Ancient City of Aizanoi in Turkey
Archaeologists from Kütahya Dumlupınar University have unearthed several statues and heads of statues depicting Greek gods in the ancient city of Azanoi in central Turkey, according to a statement released by the university last week. Stone heads of Eros, Dionysus, Herakles, and others were uncovered, as well as a full statue of an unidentified hero of Azanoi, of which there are many. The statue measures at over two meters, or just over six and half feet, and is missing a few chunks from its pedestal and foot. “I hope that we will find this missing piece of the statue in...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Quarry workers stumble upon remains of rare 16th-century English ship, researchers say
The remains of a rare 16th-century vessel were unexpectedly unearthed along the English coastline by quarry workers last year, archaeologists said. Workers for CEMEX, a building materials company, were dredging a quarry near Kent in April when they stumbled upon the remnants of the wooden ship and contacted experts, according to a Dec. 30 news release from Wessex Archaeology.
800-year-old royal temple ruins unearthed in Beijing. Take a look at the items found
Jade books, dragon tiles and pottery statues were found at the site near a dried-up river.
Jewish Collector’s Heirs Sue the Met Over an Allegedly Nazi-Looted Vincent van Gogh Painting
Vincent van Gogh is in the spotlight again this week as the heirs of a Jewish collector have sued the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the Basil and Elise Goulandris Foundation in Athens for the return of an allegedly Nazi-looted painting. The federal court filing in San Francisco contends that the Met secretly sold van Gogh’s 1889 painting La cueillette des olives (Olive Picking) around 1972 without the knowledge of its original owner, Hedwig Stern, who had reportedly sought its restitution. It is currently on view at the Athens museum operated by the foundation of the late Greek shipping tycoon Basil Goulandris and his wife, Elise. The plaintiffs — Judith Silver and Deborah Silver;...
Storied Pompeii Site Reopens, Banksy Online Sale for Ukraine Targeted, and More: Morning Links for January 11, 2023
To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines OPEN HOUSE. It might be time to book that ticket to Italy! After 20 years of renovations, the sumptuous House of the Vettii has reopened in the doomed city of Pompeii. The ancient Roman home—sometimes referred to as the Sistine Chapel of Pompeii, due to its remarkable paintings—was owned by two formerly enslaved men (maybe brothers, maybe not) who ended up minting a fortune trading agricultural products, like wine, BBC New reports. Sex work apparently occurred at their place, too. The Guardian has some impressive photos, as does Smithsonian magazine, but this is clearly a marvel to be experienced in person....
Evidence that the archaeologist who discovered King Tut's tomb also stole artifacts from the tomb
Howard Carter (1874 - 1939) was the famous archaeologist who discovered King Tut's tomb in 1922. While growing up, Carter had always been interested in Egyptian antiques. At a young age, he started working under the tutelage of senior archaeologists studying and excavating the tombs of ancient Egyptian pharaohs.
2,000 years later, ancient Roman concrete still stands — and experts finally know why
Modern concrete crumbles in decades, but the concrete Colosseum still stands — a mystery that puzzled scientists.
Comments / 0