Hutchinson, KS

🏀 Halstead high school boys coach let go

HALSTEAD, Kan. — The Halstead USD 440 Board of Education approved the dismissal of high school counselor and head boys basketball coach Chris Santoya at their meeting Monday. The public rallied in support of the coach, but the board went ahead with the dismissal after learning that Santoya's license...
HALSTEAD, KS
NBA

Thunder and OG&E Honor Moore Police Officer

Officer Daniel Gaucin is January OG&E Safety Partner Award recipient. OKLAHOMA CITY, Tuesday Jan. 10, 2022 – The Oklahoma City Thunder and OG&E will honor Officer Daniel Gaucin from the Moore Police Department as the January OG&E Safety Partner Award recipient, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 12 p.m., at 117 E. Main St., Moore. During the celebration the Thunder and OG&E will present Gaucin with a donation to the Moore Police Department. The event is free and open to the public.
MOORE, OK
🏀 High School Scores from Tuesday

St. Michael The Archangel Catholic 65, Wakefield School, Va. 34. Pike Valley 28, Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 22. Wakefield School, Va. 23, St. Michael The Archangel Catholic 17. Wallace County 50, Greeley County 32. Wamego 42, Abilene 17. Washburn Rural 47, Topeka 46. Wellington 82, Wichita Collegiate 17. West Elk 44, Burden...
Hutchinson, KS
Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

