Officer Daniel Gaucin is January OG&E Safety Partner Award recipient. OKLAHOMA CITY, Tuesday Jan. 10, 2022 – The Oklahoma City Thunder and OG&E will honor Officer Daniel Gaucin from the Moore Police Department as the January OG&E Safety Partner Award recipient, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 12 p.m., at 117 E. Main St., Moore. During the celebration the Thunder and OG&E will present Gaucin with a donation to the Moore Police Department. The event is free and open to the public.

MOORE, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO