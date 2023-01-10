Read full article on original website
🏀 Halstead high school boys coach let go
HALSTEAD, Kan. — The Halstead USD 440 Board of Education approved the dismissal of high school counselor and head boys basketball coach Chris Santoya at their meeting Monday. The public rallied in support of the coach, but the board went ahead with the dismissal after learning that Santoya's license...
Thunder and OG&E Honor Moore Police Officer
Officer Daniel Gaucin is January OG&E Safety Partner Award recipient. OKLAHOMA CITY, Tuesday Jan. 10, 2022 – The Oklahoma City Thunder and OG&E will honor Officer Daniel Gaucin from the Moore Police Department as the January OG&E Safety Partner Award recipient, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 12 p.m., at 117 E. Main St., Moore. During the celebration the Thunder and OG&E will present Gaucin with a donation to the Moore Police Department. The event is free and open to the public.
🏀 High School Scores from Tuesday
St. Michael The Archangel Catholic 65, Wakefield School, Va. 34. Pike Valley 28, Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 22. Wakefield School, Va. 23, St. Michael The Archangel Catholic 17. Wallace County 50, Greeley County 32. Wamego 42, Abilene 17. Washburn Rural 47, Topeka 46. Wellington 82, Wichita Collegiate 17. West Elk 44, Burden...
🎥🏀 Hutch High Salthawks travel to Maize for key AVCTL Game
HUTCHINSON, Kan.—The Hutchinson Salthawk Basketball teams will be on the road tonight with games vs the Eagles at Maize High. The Girls game will tip at 6pm followed by boys action at 7:30pm. Video stream for both Freshman and JV teams will stream on the Hutch High NFHS Network...
