Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Once Popular Seafood Restaurant Now ClosedGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Former Major League Baseball Star DiesOnlyHomersScottsdale, AZ
Man in critical condition after shooting in Tempe: Police searching for cluesEdy ZooTempe, AZ
Local Casual Restaurant Opens Second LocationGreyson FTempe, AZ
Arizona witness describes hovering cigar-shaped object overheadRoger MarshArizona State
Related
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix Police asking for public comment on its use of force policy: What you should know about their rules
PHOENIX - Officials with the Phoenix Police Department are asking the community for input, after the department revisited its use of force policy. On Jan. 11, we obtained a draft document on the policy. While the draft is not the full use of force policy, it does cover a number of issues.
kjzz.org
How metro Phoenix police departments are handling non-lethal weapons
Several metro Phoenix police agencies are discontinuing the use of bean bag shotguns after questions arose about the speed at which they are deployed — and how dangerous they can be. ABC15 reported Phoenix Police Department, Goodyear Police Department and the Arizona Department of Public safety have all gotten...
kjzz.org
Banner Poison Center reports increase in calls of kids ingesting marijuana edibles
Over the last two years, the Banner Poison and Drug Information Center in Phoenix has seen a dramatic increase in calls for young children ingesting marijuana edibles. Managing director Maureen Roland says marijuana affects children differently than adults, causing nausea, vomiting and slowed breathing. She had this message for parents who use recreational marijuana in forms, like candy and cookies, that can be appealing to kids.
AZFamily
Maricopa County health inspector catches employee with cut finger cooking food
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
ABC 15 News
$8M settlement after deadly Mesa police shooting of Daniel Shaver now funded, attorney says
MESA, AZ — An $8 million settlement between the City of Mesa and Laney Sweet, the widow of Daniel Shaver, has been reached and funded. Attorney Karen Moskowitz with Richards & Moskowitz made the announcement of the settlement funding Monday. The settlement was reached in November 2022, years after...
kjzz.org
How Phoenix is changing the hiring process to better recruit, retain employees
Phoenix thinks it can cut the time it takes to hire new employees by 35% to 45%. For more than a year, the city’s Human Resources Department has been working to streamline the process from when a department head requests approval for a position to the day a new employee starts. Depending on the job, it can take more than 80 days.
Phoenix New Times
Phoenix Police Shoot, Kill Two People in Deadly Start to New Year
Just a week into the new year and Phoenix police officers have already shot and killed two people. On January 3, officers shot and killed a man in South Phoenix. Four days later, on January 7, Phoenix officers killed another man, whom police had been searching for after a bloody standoff a day earlier in downtown Phoenix.
AZFamily
Phoenix City Council approves $300K to help mobile home tenants forced to relocate
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Talk to any resident at the Periwinkle Mobile Home Park in Phoenix, and they’ll tell you they’re scared to end up on the street. Ray Bernier has lived in the park for 15 years. “They expect me to get an apartment with what, my looks?” said Bernier. “I don’t think I’ll get an apartment with my looks. It’s too expensive.” All of the tenants here have been given notice to pack up and move out by the end of May.
MCSO arrests detention officer for allegedly trying to bring drugs into jail
MCSO Sheriff Paul Penzone says Officer Andres Salazar has been arrested after attempting to bring fentanyl pills and methamphetamine.
East Valley Tribune
Mesa OKs 396-unit complex near Gilbert
Opposition to high-density residential projects is common in Mesa, but usually the protests come from neighboring residents – not city staff. At a City Council hearing last month for the proposed 396-unit Millenium Springs apartment complex at Baseline and Recker roads, multiple city departments opposed the project, but no neighbors.
KOLD-TV
Suspect arrested after Make-A-Wish statue stolen from Phoenix office, destroyed
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man has been arrested in connection to the theft of a bronze statue from a Make-A-Wish office in Phoenix earlier this month. Part of the statue was also found but has been destroyed. Phoenix police say 32-year-old Troy Burke was arrested following an investigation...
How six controversies from 2022 can help Arizona fix its elections now
Every seat in the small lobby of the election headquarters was filled. With video cameras rolling and reporters kneeling on the floor, Maricopa County Supervisors Chairman Bill Gates apologized. “We will learn from it and do better,” Gates said, suited up behind a makeshift podium on Nov. 9, the windows behind him offering a glimpse […] The post How six controversies from 2022 can help Arizona fix its elections now appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
AZFamily
Phoenix company aims to create marijuana breathalyzer to detect high drivers
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Researchers at one Phoenix-based company are working to develop a breath test for marijuana. The test would be similar to current alcohol breathalyzers used by police, and it comes during a time when recreational marijuana has hit more than $85 million in estimated sales, according to the Arizona Department of Revenue. “We’ve legalized marijuana, but we don’t have tools that can test when someone has used marijuana,” said Evan Darzi, CEO and Cofounder of ElectraTect Inc.
kjzz.org
Maricopa County recorder proposes 12 election reform laws
Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer has proposed 12 laws to reform state election processes. The proposals range from closing early voting days sooner, reforming campaign finance laws, and making the county recorder a nonpartisan position. Around the time of the election, many complained that the process took too long. However,...
12news.com
'This is not a choice. I do not choose to be transgender': West Valley school board member becomes target of harassment
GOODYEAR, Ariz. — Paul Bixler has devoted her life to public education. Now, her fellow community members are showing up to school board meetings demanding that she resign. Bixler has had a decades-long, illustrious career in public education, ranging from teacher to administrator to principal. She decided to come out of retirement in 2020 to run for an open school board seat at Liberty Elementary after seeing turnover and turmoil around the pandemic, hoping to help.
AZFamily
Phoenix mobile home park residents forced to relocate
Residents of Rio Verde Foothills came together on Tuesday night, asking the council to reconsider the decision to stop water hauling. Evan Darzi, CEO and Cofounder of ElectraTect Inc, says the goal is that the breathalyzer will be portable, non-invasive, and easy to use. "Baked Alaska" sentenced for role in...
AZFamily
Phoenix hospital sets up triage tents as capacity remains high
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Phoenix hospital so packed that they’ve set up tents outside their emergency room. It’s leading many to question if they have enough space for patients in central Phoenix. A spokesperson for Dignity Health, which owns St. Joseph’s hospital, said in a statement that...
kjzz.org
New groundwater report shows people keep moving to AZ despite shrinking supply
A report released earlier this week found groundwater near Buckeye is short of a 100-year supply. And according to the director of the Department of Water Resources, the rest of the state could head in that direction. Tom Buschatzke said what is in the report means that the department will...
fox10phoenix.com
Why more people & manufacturing companies moving into Maricopa County is a good thing
PHOENIX - Census data shows that one person moves into Maricopa County every 5 minutes. In the latest census data, Arizona ranked 5th in the country for the biggest increase in 2021-2022 as the population went up by about 100,000 people. Scott Wilken digs into census data for Arizona's largest...
Recorder Richer suggests eliminating 'late early ballots' to get faster election results
PHOENIX — Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer thinks Arizona could get faster election results if the state sets new restrictions for the voters who drop off "late early ballots" on Election Day and expands Election Day to multiple days. The Republican election official released a set of recommendations on...
Comments / 0