CBS News
These are the gun control laws passed in 2022
Several high-profile mass shootings and a sustained rise in gun violence across the United States in 2022 have spurred law enforcement officials and lawmakers to push for more gun control measures. President Joe Biden in June signed into law the first major gun safety legislation passed in decades. The measure...
The Law for Carrying Firearms in Public in Every State
Earlier this month, America observed a grim 10th anniversary, the Sandy Hook Elementary School mass shooting. On Dec. 14, 2012, Adam Lanza killed 20 children aged 6- and 7-years old and six adults at the Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut before taking his own life. It was one of the worst school shootings in […]
New Biden administration guidance closes ‘ghost guns’ loophole in federal rule
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) issued an open letter to federal firearms dealers on Tuesday saying a rule that went into effect in August applies to certain partially completed pistol frames and parts kits, subjecting them to regulation. The August rule from the Department of Justice subjected gun kits to regulation and provided regulatory definitions for terms…
Controversial N.J. concealed carry gun bill passes despite Republican outcry. Murphy vows to sign it into law.
Despite more outcry from Republicans, the Democratic-controlled state Senate voted narrowly Monday to send Gov. Phil Murphy a controversial proposal that would rework and strictly limit the concealed carry of guns in New Jersey in response to a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling making it easier for Americans to carry firearms in public.
Washington Examiner
Illinois illustrates how Democrats continue to fail on gun control
The Democratic Party’s gun control agenda follows a reliable pattern. In stage one, politicians who have no idea what they are talking about pass a law that wouldn’t solve anything. In stage two, the law gets struck down by the courts anyway. Illinois is the latest state to...
DeSantis Stuns the Nation by Declaring State of Emergency in Florida
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency after several hundred immigrants arrived in the Florida Keys. In an executive order, DeSantis activated the National Guard and other state resources to “protect Floridians from the dangerous impacts of the Biden Border Crisis."
'Ethnically Insensitive': Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Lays Down The Law On Her First Day In Office, Bans Use Of 'Latinx'
Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders used her first day in office as Arkansas' first female governor to prohibit the use of "Latinx" in state documents, RadarOnline.com has learned. The former White House press secretary initiated an executive order to enforce the new vocabulary ban. Sanders, 40, cited pew research to support her decision to prohibit the "ethnically insensitive" term. After making history when she was officially sworn into office on January 10, Sanders got to work. Important topics like State infrastructure, public education, and healthcare were not targeted. Instead, the fresh governor took aim at the gender-neutral terminology that is used...
brytfmonline.com
Trump’s accomplice convicted – Judge overturns verdict
NEW YORK (Dagbladet): Weisselberg, who has worked with the Trump families since 1973, has been sentenced to five months in prison for tax evasion from work benefits worth $1.7 million (about 17 million kronor). During his sentencing on Tuesday, Judge Juan Manuel Merchant Allen Weisselberg expressed his regret at agreeing...
Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority
The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
POLITICO
Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.
The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
Illinois Republicans Vow to Defy Assault Weapons Ban: 'We Will Not Comply'
"A government willing to defy our Constitution is a government that is completely out of control," Illinois Rep. Blaine Wilhour said after the ban was passed.
A top Republican says Biden's proposals to make monthly student-loan payments cheaper are a 'backdoor' for his 'radical free college agenda'
Rep. Virginia Foxx took aim at the Department of Education's new regulations, which would make income-driven repayment plan payments cheaper.
As Illinois Approves Assault Weapons Ban, Here Are the Other States That Have Similar Laws
Illinois lawmakers on Tuesday have approved a new law that will ban the sale, manufacture and ownership of assault weapons beginning in Jan. 2024, a move applauded by gun control groups and vehemently opposed by conservative groups. The new law, which will be signed into law by Illinois Gov. J.B....
‘Stand Your Ground’ and Shall Issue Laws Increase Gun Violence, Study Finds
A sweeping synthesis of gun policy research has found supportive evidence that “stand your ground” and shall-issue concealed carry laws increase levels of violence, and that child access prevention policies reduce firearm injuries and deaths among children. The conclusions come from the latest edition of the RAND Corporation’s...
The U.S Supreme Court has shut down the GOP's attempt to uphold former President Trump's immigration policy
President Biden ended the Trump administration's policy changes in March 2021, reversing the February 2020 policy. Paxton had support from attorneys general from multiple states, such as Alabama and West Virginia.
Judge issues temporary restraining order against New Jersey gun control law
A federal judge has issued a temporary restraining order against a recently enacted New Jersey law that bans concealed-carry permit holders from being armed in so-called "sensitive locations" in public.
Lawsuit targeting Minneapolis schools' racial layoff policy dismissed by judge
MINNEAPOLIS — A district judge has dismissed the lawsuit filed by a Minneapolis taxpayer claiming the Minneapolis Public School District's new policy to lay off white teachers before teachers of color is unconstitutional. Judge Christian Sande ruled that the plaintiff, Deborah Clapp, lacked legal standing to make the claim....
Lawmakers to consider gun bills in legislative session (including one Dems aren't ready to talk about)
DENVER — Colorado Democrats started the new legislative session on Monday with the most power they have ever had. Democrats control 69 of the state's 100 legislative seats. All Republicans can really do is stall and delay, a tactic they practiced on day one, with an unexpected 30-minute delay during the vote for House Speaker.
Supreme Court allows New York gun law placing restrictions on concealed firearms to remain in effect pending legal challenges
The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed a New York gun law that places restrictions on carrying a concealed firearm to remain in effect while legal challenges play out.
Wyden reacts to lawmakers cutting cannabis banking from omnibus funding bill
The SAFE Banking Act, a piece of legislation that would have allowed state-regulated cannabis businesses to access banking services, did not make it into the omnibus, $1.7-trillion government funding bill federal lawmakers are set to vote on this week.
