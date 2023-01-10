Unit 609. SOLD by Bill Cullin, #1 Selling Realtor at The Henlopen, The Premier Oceanfront Building In Rehoboth! Closed at: $1,625,000. Visit: TheHenlopen.com, on the first page of Google!

Read full article on original website
Cape Gazette
Gaia’s Organic Grocery opens on Forgotten Mile
Is there still a natural living and organic food store behind Bin 66 on the Forgotten Mile outside Rehoboth Beach? Yes, but it’s got a new name and new owners. Beginning with the turn of the calendar to 2023, Good Earth Market became Gaia’s Organic Grocery, and is now under the ownership of Kevin and Wendy Morris.
Cape Gazette
Outdoor cat houses to be given to colony caretakers Jan. 13
Humane Animal Partners, a statewide animal welfare organization with locations in Rehoboth Beach, Stanton/Christiana and Wilmington, is distributing 50 free outdoor cat houses for Sussex County cat colony caretakers. The cat houses will be available from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Friday, Jan. 13, at at HAP’s Rehoboth Beach adoption...
Cape Gazette
Change in leadership for Rehoboth Beach Main Street
Rehoboth Beach Main Street, an organization focused on promoting downtown, has announced a change in leadership to the board of directors – Richard Byrne has taken over for Greer Maneval as president. Greer had been president of Main Street for four years, during which she oversaw a 10-fold growth...
Cape Gazette
NEW LISTING-19721 PRINCE ST-REHOBOTH BEACH
19721 Prince Street, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971 - Nice single-wide in desirable Camelot Meadows. Only two traffic lights into downtown Rehoboth, conveniently located just off of Route 1, you'll have access to everything Rehoboth Beach and the surrounding area has to offer! Home to fantastic beaches and tons of shopping, this is the prime location for any resident in Sussex County. Used by owners as 2nd home for many years. 3 bedrooms 1-1/2 baths with three-season room with a/c and outlets for a heater. Also has an outside shower and nice shed. Whether you are looking for a new permanent residence or a summer get-away - this home would be perfect! All offers are subject to Park approval.
Cape Gazette
Historic Lewes Farmers Market announces 2023 scholarship recipients
For 16 years, the Historic Lewes Farmers Market has awarded scholarships to small-scale Delmarva farmers to help them attend sustainable farming conferences including the PASA Farming for the Future Conference, Future Harvest CASA Conference, and Mid-Atlantic Fruit and Vegetable Conference. This year, HLFM awarded three scholarships. A grant from the...
Cape Gazette
New Price in Coastal Club – 19117 Cavendish Way, Lewes
PRICE IMPROVEMENT! Coastal Elegance best describes this light, bright and open twin home in the Prince Edward neighborhood within Coastal Club. This home is all you’ve dreamed of, boasting a covered front porch and a spacious first-floor primary suite with two closets and views of the woods and backyard. The primary bath has a tiled shower, two sinks and tile floor. The oversized great room has a warm gas fireplace, hardwood floors and a wall of windows also overlooking the woods in the backyard of this premium lot! The original owners picked this lot for privacy in the backyard and a larger overall property to enjoy, and a huge bonus is the open space across the street for more privacy, nature and room to roam. Upper-level quartz sets off the gleaming white kitchen and counter-height breakfast bar. All stainless steel appliances and so many upgrades make this a kitchen you’ll enjoy cooking in. Upstairs is a large loft that could be enjoyed as a family room or an office. There is a 2nd bedroom with an adjacent bathroom which could be a 2nd floor owners suite just by adding a door to the entry hall. This bedroom also walks out onto the second-level balcony overlooking the landscaped open space across the street. Two more guest rooms share a generously sized and appointed hall bath. DON’T MISS THE WALK-UP ATTIC! This home has easily reachable and abundant storage. The garage offers a hose bib to wash your own car. Enjoy evenings on the patio or mornings outside with your coffee in any of the three outdoor living spaces. And if you'd like more outdoor space, many neighbors have screened porches etc. so with HOA approval it will be easy to expand on the outdoor living space in the backyard. This fabulous property is located in Lewes’ most amenity-rich community that also includes the most open space in the area. Coastal Club amenities include a large infinity pool with swim up bar, waterslide and splash pad, indoor pool, tennis courts, 3-mile nature walking/running/biking trail, dog park, community garden plots, pool tables, fitness room, and a clubhouse with catering by Big Fish Grille. Live the Club life with activities each week like yoga, Pilates, aerobics, canasta, poker, mah-jong, crafting, lunch groups and more.This incredible opportunity would make a killer weekly rental. Contact us for more details. Owners are DE Licensed Realtors.
delawarepublic.org
DNREC issues Notice of Violation to campground community for wastewater issues
The owner of the Pine Haven Campground Community is issued a Notice of Violation for ongoing wastewater issues. DNREC issued the violations Tuesday after a month-long investigation into reports of illegal wastewater discharge within Pine Haven near Lincoln in Sussex County. The Notice of Violation faulted the Beach Bungalows DE,...
Cape Gazette
OPEN HOUSE-SAT-JAN 14-10AM-12PM-29425 PEMBROKE LANDING-MILLSBORO
29425 Pembroke Landing, Millsboro, DE 19966 - Plantation Lakes - This polished 3 bed/ 2.5 bath home could be everything that you are looking for, and more! With plenty of worth-while amenities: Golf/ Golf Shop, Tennis and Basketball Courts, Clubhouse with an amazing restaurant, a Community Center with a large pool and trails for those evening strolls! The inside of the home is in beautiful condition, its primary bedroom is complete with a large ensuite and walk-in closet, with all bedrooms residing on the first floor, and 767 square feet of finished basement; perfect for those family game nights, or even a relaxing get-away for your next stay-cation! Some added bonuses comprise of a large kitchen with space for entertaining and elegant granite countertops, a retractable awning for those hot summer days, an irrigation system, and a fenced-in backyard. This welcoming community could be just what you're searching for, so come on in!
Cape Gazette
James Carroll Crowl, helped others
James Carroll “Jim” Crowl, 82, of Lewes, died Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, as a result of an accident. Jim was born Jan. 22, 1940, the oldest son of the late Webster and Ruth Crowl. He was born and raised in Street, Md., on his parents’ farm, attended Highland Elementary School, and graduated from North Harford High School.
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Delaware
Located inside the Bombay Hook National Wildlife Refuge, Shearness Pool is the largest man-made lake in Delaware. This man-made freshwater impoundment has a surface area of 203 acres. At that size, it ranks not only as the largest man-made lake but the overall largest freshwater lake in Delaware. The pond is home to over 350 different bird species, making it a haven for bird watchers and nature enthusiasts.
Cape Gazette
Accepting An Offer
Your real estate agent has just brought you an offer on your home, and you want to think about it. You would like your agent to contact the other people who have shown an interest in your home. Whether your home has been listed for three days or three months, there is always a desire to hold out for a better offer, and sellers can feel considerable resistance to making a decision.
Cape Gazette
FRANK HORNSTEIN MARKET MINUTE 1-11-23
Welcome to the Frank Hornstein Market Minute for the new year. Since the first of the year business has been picking up. I have noticed all of my colleagues mentioning the same. This looks like a good sign. There is good news and bad news for the new year. Let’s...
Cape Gazette
Houston-White Co. thrived in Millsboro
Houston-White Co. was a mill and basket company founded in the late 19th century that thrived in the early 20th century in Millsboro. The large campus was located off Washington Street/Main Street and Monroe Street along the Pennsylvania Railroad tracks. Today, the site is across from Millsboro Town Hall and home to Brandywine Village Apartments, First Shore Federal and Tidemark Federal Credit Union. Houston-White was incorporated in 1905 by Sen. Henry Houston and William White. As the lumber business grew, they expanded their reach throughout the entire Eastern Seaboard and furthered their operations with a second mill in Lumberton, N.C. It wasn’t before they discovered a unique method of making agricultural baskets that would have a major impact on agricultural shipping throughout the entire United States.
Cape Gazette
Vendor space remains for Merchants' Attic sale Feb. 18
The Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce will hold one supersized Merchants' Attic sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 18, at Cape Henlopen High School. Up to 100 vendors will be selling their wares including excess business inventory, handmade items, antiques, collectibles and secondhand household items. Refreshments will also be sold.
Cape Gazette
NEW PRICE! Home in Ridings of Rehoboth - Only Minutes to the Beaches in Lewes, Rehoboth Beach, and Cape Henlopen State Park!
This beautiful 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom ranch home located on a premium home site where no homes can be built behind it, featuring all on one floor living, open floor plan, hardwood floors, granite counters, first floor primary suite with a luxury bath with seated shower, walk-in closets, sunroom, laundry room, mud room, screened porch, and lawn irrigation with its own well. All of this is in the community of The Ridings at Rehoboth where you can enjoy the community center, exercise room, pool, and just minutes from shopping, restaurants, and the beaches in downtown Lewes, Rehoboth Beach, and Cape Henlopen State Park.
Cape Gazette
Crushers taking over Port 251 space in Rehoboth Beach
Crabs, crushes and ice cream are summer staples in the Cape Region, and Rehoboth Beach’s newest restaurant venture will be featuring all three beginning this spring. Local restaurateur Bryan Derrickson recently announced he would be opening Crushers in the restaurant space on Rehoboth Avenue that has been Port 251 for the past few summers. In addition to Crushers, Derrickson announced Cup’r Cone would be opening an ice cream stand in the small building on the opposite side of the parking lot.
Cape Gazette
DNREC fines Pine Haven community owner
After a month-long investigation into reports of illegal wastewater discharge within the Pine Haven community near Lincoln, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control issued a notice of violation for wastewater violations to property owner Blue Beach Bungalows DE LLC and parent company Blue Water Development Corp. of Ocean City, Md.
Four Places For Pizza Lovers on Delmarva
Whether you love thin-crust pie topped only with cheese or thick, doughy supreme pizza, there are so many places to get a satisfying slice on Delmarva. Here are four places on the peninsula where you can get your own piece of pizza of heaven, just the way you like it.
Cape Gazette
News Briefs 1/10/23
The Delaware Department of Transportation announces the nighttime closure of Route 24 between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. through Friday, Jan. 13, for work on the Burtons Pond Dam. Detours: Westbound Route 24 traffic will turn right onto Robinsonville Road, left onto Conleys Chapel Road, left onto Beaver Dam Road, then left onto Hollymount Road to return to Route 24. Eastbound Route 24 traffic will turn left onto Hollymount Road, right onto Beaver Dam Road, right onto Conleys Chapel Road, then right onto Robinsonville Road to return to Route 24.
Cape Gazette
Community Briefs 1/11/23
Lewes man at The Citadel honored for academic achievement. The Citadel announced Jackson Handlin of Lewes was awarded a gold star in recognition of academic achievements during the spring 2022 semester. Gold stars are awarded to cadets and students at The Citadel who achieved a 3.7 grade point average or higher. Those who achieve gold star recognition are also placed on The Citadel dean's list.
