KTEN.com
Brokers, Take Notice: Industry Watchdogs Eye Reg BI Compliance
Financial professionals recently received a reminder that industry overseers are closely monitoring how firms are implementing standards and practices under Regulation Best Interest (Reg BI). In mid-January, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) issued an annual report that, among other topics, addresses and reviews firms’ compliance with this broker-dealer standard of conduct. The takeaway: It’s time to get with the program when it comes to Reg BI. Here’s what securities brokers should know.
Are You Using the Golden Ratio of Finance?
There’s no shortage of budgeting and spending rules when it comes to personal finance. One says you shouldn’t spend more than 30% of your monthly income on housing. Another says to always save 10% of your income. Don’t take more than 4% out of your retirement nest egg. And then there’s the golden ratio budget. Here’s why Morningstar says you should consider this strategy.
Are tips taxed?
Originally Posted On: https://www.cashbasic.com/blog/posts/are-tips-taxed. Are tips taxed? Everything you need to know about tips and taxes. Summary: Every time that you earn money, the law says that the IRS gets a cut. Your reward for complying is…drumroll…not going to jail. When you only earn regular wages or a salary at work, it’s pretty simple – you complete a W-4 when you first start, and your employer’s payroll handles it for you. But what if you don’t just earn a salary? Are tips taxed? Yes, but there are some twists that you need to know about. Taxes are considered income and are taxable, just like wages. But unlike wages, there’s also a little legwork on your part to make sure that the reporting and payment are done right.
