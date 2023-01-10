Read full article on original website
Related
KXLY
Waist-to-Hip Ratio Genetic Risk Score Inversely Linked to Weight Loss
MONDAY, Jan. 9, 2023 (HealthDay News) — For patients with severe and complicated obesity, there is an inverse association between the waist-to-hip ratio (WHR) genetic risk score (GRS) and weight loss as part of a 24-week meal-replacement program, according to a study published online Nov. 9 in the Journal of Personalized Medicine.
KXLY
Three in 10 Adults With Chronic Pain Use Cannabis to Manage Condition
TUESDAY, Jan. 10, 2023 (HealthDay News) — Three in 10 adults with chronic pain in states with medical cannabis laws report using cannabis to manage their pain, according to a study published online Jan. 6 in JAMA Network Open. Mark C. Bicket, M.D., Ph.D., from the University of Michigan...
U.S. experts recommend weight-loss drugs for obese children
Jan 9 (Reuters) - The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) on Monday recommended use of weight-loss drugs in children ages 12 years or older for treatment of obesity, which impacts about 14.4 million kids and adolescents in the United States and can lead to serious health complications.
KXLY
Antipsychotics Increasingly Being Prescribed to Children
WEDNESDAY, Jan. 11, 2023 (HealthDay News) — Antipsychotics are increasingly being prescribed to children, according to a study published online Jan. 10 in The Lancet Psychiatry. Maja R. Radojčić, Ph.D., from the University of Manchester in the United Kingdom, and colleagues describe up-to-date trends in antipsychotic prescribing among all...
MedicalXpress
Study reveals obesity-related trigger that can lead to diabetes
People who are overweight or obese have a significantly increased risk of developing diabetes, but exactly how that happens is not well understood. A new study at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis may help explain how excess weight can contribute to diabetes and may provide researchers with a target to help prevent or delay diabetes in some of those at risk. The findings suggest that many people with elevated levels of insulin—an early marker of diabetes risk—also have defects in an enzyme important to the processing of a key fatty acid from the diet.
Should You Consider Taking A Vitamin B12 Supplement With Metformin?
Metformin, a drug used to treat type 2 diabetes, has been found to potentially reduce the body's ability to absorb vitamin B12. Should you take a supplement?
Older adults are 40% more likely to get heart disease & cancer if they sleep less than 5 hours a night, says new study
Nearly one-third of human life is spent sleeping. A published article recently conducted a cohort study to determine whether sleep duration correlates with individual chronic diseases common in older adults. For this study expressly, the incidence of an individual's first chronic disease and subsequent mortality were analyzed over a 25-year period. [i]
How to treat and prevent dumping syndrome, a common and sometimes serious side effect of bariatric surgery
Eating foods high in sugar or simple carbs after bariatric surgery may lead to dumping syndrome, which can cause stomach upset, fatigue, and weakness.
iheart.com
Study: Intermittent Fasting Linked To Several Eating Disorders In Teens
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — A recent study out of the science journal Eating Behaviors found that a New Year's resolution to practice intermittent fasting to shed a few pounds may not be as safe as originally believed for some adolescents. Intermittent fasting is the dietary practice of switching between...
MedicalXpress
Increased coffee consumption may reduce severity of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease in those with type 2 diabetes
A new study by the University of Coimbra, published in Nutrients, has revealed that caffeine, polyphenols, and other natural products found in coffee may help reduce the severity of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) among overweight people with type 2 diabetes (T2D). NAFLD is a collective term for liver disorders...
Even in Advanced Liver Disease, It's Never Too Late to Quit Alcohol
Patients with advanced liver cirrhosis can live longer, with fewer complications, if they stop drinking alcohol. Complications can still develop, however, and regular checkups are recommended. These findings support longstanding recommendations to avoid booze altogether if you have cirrhosis. THURSDAY, Dec. 15, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Quitting alcohol can help...
Medical News Today
What are suitable blood sugar target ranges for people with type 2 diabetes?
Type 2 diabetes (T2D) is a health condition that may cause a person’s blood sugar levels to become too high. It is important to monitor blood glucose and keep it within an appropriate range to help manage the condition. T2D occurs when a person’s body can no longer effectively...
KXLY
Implementation of WHO Sodium Benchmarks Offers Considerable Health Impact
TUESDAY, Jan. 10, 2023 (HealthDay News) — Implementation of the World Health Organization sodium benchmarks for packaged foods in Australia could prevent about 1,770 deaths/year, according to a study published online Jan. 10 in Hypertension. Kathy Trieu, Ph.D., M.P.H., from the George Institute for Global Health at the University...
KXLY
MRI-Guided Adaptive Brachytherapy Beneficial in Cervical Cancer
THURSDAY, Jan. 12, 2023 (HealthDay News) — A magnetic resonance imaging-based image-guided adaptive brachytherapy (MR-IGABT) approach is beneficial for locally advanced cervical cancer, according to a study published online Jan. 4 in the Journal of Clinical Oncology. Maximilian P. Schmid, M.D., from the Medical University of Vienna, and colleagues...
Common hypothyroidism myths debunked
Nearly five out of 100 Americans 12 and older have hypothyroidism, though the disease is most common in women over the age of 60, according to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases. Hypothyroidism is an underactive thyroid gland, which means that the gland responsible for regulating metabolism doesn’t make enough thyroid hormones to keep the body running normally. In most patients, it is a permanent condition that requires lifelong treatment in the form of daily thyroid hormone replacement medication. ...
TODAY.com
New AAP childhood obesity guidance includes medication, surgery: What parents should know
The American Academy of Pediatrics has updated its guidelines for evaluating and treating childhood obesity for the first time in 15 years, recommending early and intensive treatment — which includes medications and surgery for some young patients. The new guidance provides more options for children and parents, according to...
KXLY
Antibiotic Exposure Positively Linked to IBD Development
TUESDAY, Jan. 10, 2023 (HealthDay News) — There is a positive correlation between antibiotic exposure and development of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), especially among adults aged 40 years and older, according to a study published online Jan. 9 in Gut. Adam S. Faye, M.D., from the NYU Grossman School...
KXLY
Symptoms in Late Reproductive Years Similar to Menopause
WEDNESDAY, Jan. 11, 2023 (HealthDay News) — Late reproductive-stage women experience multiple symptoms often associated with menopause, according to a study published online Jan. 10 in Menopause. Yamnia I. Cortés, Ph.D., M.P.H., from the School of Nursing at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and colleagues compared...
KXLY
Study Pushes Back Smallpox Origins Another 2,000 Years
WEDNESDAY, Jan. 11, 2023 (HealthDay News) — While the origins of smallpox has remained a mystery for centuries, researchers now believe that it dates back 2,000 years earlier than previously thought. Until recently, the earliest genetic evidence of smallpox, the variola virus, was from the 1600s. And in 2020,...
Medical News Today
How common is osteoporosis?
Data from 2017–2018 shows that osteoporosis is common. In adults aged 50 years and over, 12.6% had osteoporosis of the hip, spine, or both. Among females, the prevalence was 19.6%, compared with 4.4% of males. These figures come from the. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Osteoporosis is...
Comments / 0