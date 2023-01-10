Read full article on original website
Los Angeles Rams Lose CoachOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Viral Videos Show Los Angeles River Overflowing as Heavy Storms Hammer Southern CaliforniaDylan BarketLos Angeles, CA
Flood Watch Issued for Saturday Across Portions of Southern California, Including Los Angeles and Surrounding ZonesSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
Lottery ticket worth $3.9 million sold at California storeBeth TorresCalifornia State
LeBron James Out With InjuryOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Eater
The 12 Most Anticipated Los Angeles Restaurant Openings, Winter 2023
It’s a tremendously busy time of year for LA’s restaurant scene, with new openings happening multiple times per week in just about every single neighborhood. All that action can only mean one thing: Angelenos are hungry for big, new projects from known names and first-timers alike. In just the first few months of 2023 there are restaurants from chef Jason Neroni (of the Rose fame in Venice), Top Chef’s Jackson Kalb, and an award-winning Toronto restaurateur here to make a big Westside splash. From the depths of the San Fernando Valley to the heart of Beverly Hills, here are just 12 of the most anticipated coming restaurant openings for the year so far.
yovenice.com
Famed NYC Pizzeria Opening in Venice
Prince Street Pizza opening on Lincoln Boulevard in Venice. Venice is getting a new New York pizzeria soon as reported by What Now Los Angeles. Vegan restaurant Honeybee Burger is no more at 326 Lincoln Boulevard, having recently closed up shop, and the good news is that Prince Street Pizza will be moving in.
Eater
LA’s Newest Bagel Contender Opens in Santa Monica From a Tartine and Gjusta Alum
A new bagel shop called Layla debuts this Saturday, January 14 at 1614 Ocean Park Boulevard in Santa Monica. Sergio Espana, a Tartine and Gjusta alum, will be baking a bagel that he describes as a cross between Montreal and New York styles. “What makes the bagels great is that we’re incorporating levain, better known as sourdough, into the mix to help break down some of the gluten making it easier to digest,” Espana tells Eater. The bagels, which come in flavors like plain, poppy, sesame, and everything, are “not sweet or too dense, but very flavorful and light,” he says.
L.A. Weekly
What’s Popping Up? Long Beach Black Restaurant Week Is Back
The city-wide second annual Long Beach Black Restaurant Week takes place from Sunday, Jan. 22 through Sunday, Jan. 29. Organized by the nonprofit Long Beach Food & Beverage, the event is an eight-day festival devoted to celebrating African, African American, and Caribbean fare, in and around Long Beach. The event highlights Black-owned food businesses, as well as Black chefs and bartenders, to showcase the city’s diverse Black food scene.
brentwoodnewsla.com
Popular Santa Monica Italian Restaurant Opening in Brentwood This Month
January opening for Rosti Tuscan Kitchen at 11740 San Vicente Boulevard. Rosti Tuscan Kitchen is returning to Brentwood and opening a location this month according to a post on their Instagram page. The post says, “CIAO, Los Angeles. We’re bringing an Italian countryside dining experience back to Brentwood. Coming January 2023! Celebrate our return home with $20 OFF your first order at Rosti Brentwood. Sign up for Rosti Rewards now and get $20 off!* *offer is valid for new rewards accounts only. Link in bio.”
The Most Walkable Neighborhood In Los Angeles
Who says you need to get stuck in L.A. traffic? If you want to ditch the car while enjoying the sunshine, check out the city's most walkable neighborhood.
Eater
The Hottest Pop-Ups in Los Angeles Right Now
It’s hard to think of a time when pop-ups weren’t a part of Los Angeles’s dining fabric. Aside from offering some of the most creative meals in town, these ephemeral events can sometimes provide a preview of up-and-coming brick-and-mortar restaurants. Over the past decade, these makeshift businesses have grown in popularity to become an integral part of how Angelenos eat and drink today. This is a periodic compilation of notable one-off and ongoing pop-ups.
Eater
World-Famous La Brea Bakery Cafe Bids Farewell to Los Angeles
La Brea Bakery is no more — at least not in a retail cafe sense. 34 years after opening on its namesake La Brea Boulevard (in what is today a portion of République’s space), the Nancy Silverton and Mark Peel-founded bread company has closed its physical locations to move entirely into the wholesale and grocery retail game, save for a few lingering airport branding deals. That means that while there will no longer be traditional storefronts for the company, the famous lowercase-B logo with the loaf in the middle will still be available on store shelves nationwide.
Eater
Bon Shabu Is Koreatown’s Impressive New All-You-Can-Eat Hot Pot Destination
Koreatown has become a bit of an all-you-can-eat destination for shabu-shabu, with the enduring popularity of Shabuya, Seoul Garden, Aki Shabu, and now the return of fan-favorite Bon Shabu. The sleek, minimalist restaurant sits on the ground floor of a high-rise building in Koreatown and feels like it might have been plucked right out of Seoul’s Gangnam District.
centurycity-westwoodnews.com
Unique Ice Cream Shop Opens in Westfield Century City
Hokey Pokey up and running in former Pudu Pudu space. The Westfield Century City mall already has a new dessert option in its second-floor food court as reported by ToddRickAllen.com. Only two months ago, the pudding-centered sweet shop Pudu Pudu closed after an all too brief time. Now a new restaurant called Hokey Pokey LA has taken over Pudu Pudu’s old space and seeks to satiate Century City shopper’s collective sweet tooth.
Headlines: Old-School Shop ‘Tacos La Estrella’ On Figueroa Street in Highland Park Closing Tomorrow
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Highland Park: Highland Park’s community Facebook group “90042” is reporting that the famed old school corner taquería “Tacos La...
2urbangirls.com
LL Cool J bringing hair salon franchise to Inglewood
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (2UrbanGirls) – The Inglewood Planning Commission approved a special use permit (SUP) during a special planning commission meeting held on Jan. 11. Phenix Salon Suites are preparing to open a new location in the Crenshaw-Imperial shopping center, which is backed by rapper LL Cool J, whose real name is James Todd Smith. Smith co-owns 80 locations across the United States.
Eater
Another Powerhouse LA Chain Jumps to a Coastal Orange County Space
Orange County this week, as the quickly-growing Canadian chain Joey is set to debut at Newport Beach’s Fashion Island in just a few days’ time. The restaurant first came to prominence in Woodland Hills and Downtown Los Angeles back in the summer of 2019, almost immediately becoming a millions-a-year staple for the Financial District set and tourists looking to enjoy a bit of everything from the wide-ranging menu. A follow-up location surfaced in Manhattan Beach in 2021, and now the group is bringing its sushi, pasta, burgers, salads, and more to coastal Orange County. The Orange County Register has even more details on the upcoming arrival, slated for January 19 at Fashion Island, which comes fresh on the heels of news that Sugarfish will also be opening up in 2023, just down the street in Corona del Mar.
luxury-houses.net
Brand New Los Angeles Mansion with 20,000 SF of Venerable Beauty and An Artful Abundance of Sophistication Hit The Market for $68 Million
1859 Bel Air Road Home in Los Angeles, California for Sale. 1859 Bel Air Road, Los Angeles, California is a premier tri-level estate in Bel Air by award-winning architectural firm Tag Front and world-renowned interior designer Cesar Giraldo, is a home of impeccable attention to detail, an unmistakable eye for global design, and one of the finest vast view lots in Los Angele. This Home in Los Angeles offers 9 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms with over 20,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1859 Bel Air Road, please contact Sally Forster Jones (Phone: 310-579-2200) & Tomer Fridman (Phone: 310-919-1038) at Compass for full support and perfect service.
7 Places to Feel Superhuman in Los Angeles for 2023
Los Angeles is consistently ranked as one of the healthiest cities in the nation, thanks to a sunny climate and a willingness to try anything new in the quest for everlasting life. Here are 7 Places to Feel Superhuman in Los Angeles for 2023 that will have you loving life.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
No, New York is not ‘Little Los Angeles’
Last week, New York Times media correspondent Michael M. Grynbaum caused quite a stir around town when he penned an essay dissecting the Los Ang-ularity of New York’s current cultural scene—blasphemy to locals’ ears given the perennial battle between all things East and West. All it took...
La Brea Bakery shuts down locations in Downtown Disney, LA after decades in business
La Brea Bakery shut down its Downtown Disney and Los Angeles locations on Monday, the company announced.
LA’s Mayor Wants To Solve Homelessness. But At One Downtown Hotel The Future Is Uncertain
With less than three weeks to go before the L.A. Grand Hotel is set to close – residents say they’ve received mixed signals about whether they have to vacate.
La Brea Bakery Permanently Closes After 20 Years At Downtown Disney
The La Brea Bakery at Downtown Disney has officially closed its doors. 😢
