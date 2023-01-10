ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eater

The 12 Most Anticipated Los Angeles Restaurant Openings, Winter 2023

It’s a tremendously busy time of year for LA’s restaurant scene, with new openings happening multiple times per week in just about every single neighborhood. All that action can only mean one thing: Angelenos are hungry for big, new projects from known names and first-timers alike. In just the first few months of 2023 there are restaurants from chef Jason Neroni (of the Rose fame in Venice), Top Chef’s Jackson Kalb, and an award-winning Toronto restaurateur here to make a big Westside splash. From the depths of the San Fernando Valley to the heart of Beverly Hills, here are just 12 of the most anticipated coming restaurant openings for the year so far.
LOS ANGELES, CA
yovenice.com

Famed NYC Pizzeria Opening in Venice

Prince Street Pizza opening on Lincoln Boulevard in Venice. Venice is getting a new New York pizzeria soon as reported by What Now Los Angeles. Vegan restaurant Honeybee Burger is no more at 326 Lincoln Boulevard, having recently closed up shop, and the good news is that Prince Street Pizza will be moving in.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

LA’s Newest Bagel Contender Opens in Santa Monica From a Tartine and Gjusta Alum

A new bagel shop called Layla debuts this Saturday, January 14 at 1614 Ocean Park Boulevard in Santa Monica. Sergio Espana, a Tartine and Gjusta alum, will be baking a bagel that he describes as a cross between Montreal and New York styles. “What makes the bagels great is that we’re incorporating levain, better known as sourdough, into the mix to help break down some of the gluten making it easier to digest,” Espana tells Eater. The bagels, which come in flavors like plain, poppy, sesame, and everything, are “not sweet or too dense, but very flavorful and light,” he says.
SANTA MONICA, CA
L.A. Weekly

What’s Popping Up? Long Beach Black Restaurant Week Is Back

The city-wide second annual Long Beach Black Restaurant Week takes place from Sunday, Jan. 22 through Sunday, Jan. 29. Organized by the nonprofit Long Beach Food & Beverage, the event is an eight-day festival devoted to celebrating African, African American, and Caribbean fare, in and around Long Beach. The event highlights Black-owned food businesses, as well as Black chefs and bartenders, to showcase the city’s diverse Black food scene.
LONG BEACH, CA
brentwoodnewsla.com

Popular Santa Monica Italian Restaurant Opening in Brentwood This Month

January opening for Rosti Tuscan Kitchen at 11740 San Vicente Boulevard. Rosti Tuscan Kitchen is returning to Brentwood and opening a location this month according to a post on their Instagram page. The post says, “CIAO, Los Angeles. We’re bringing an Italian countryside dining experience back to Brentwood. Coming January 2023! Celebrate our return home with $20 OFF your first order at Rosti Brentwood. Sign up for Rosti Rewards now and get $20 off!* *offer is valid for new rewards accounts only. Link in bio.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

The Hottest Pop-Ups in Los Angeles Right Now

It’s hard to think of a time when pop-ups weren’t a part of Los Angeles’s dining fabric. Aside from offering some of the most creative meals in town, these ephemeral events can sometimes provide a preview of up-and-coming brick-and-mortar restaurants. Over the past decade, these makeshift businesses have grown in popularity to become an integral part of how Angelenos eat and drink today. This is a periodic compilation of notable one-off and ongoing pop-ups.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

World-Famous La Brea Bakery Cafe Bids Farewell to Los Angeles

La Brea Bakery is no more — at least not in a retail cafe sense. 34 years after opening on its namesake La Brea Boulevard (in what is today a portion of République’s space), the Nancy Silverton and Mark Peel-founded bread company has closed its physical locations to move entirely into the wholesale and grocery retail game, save for a few lingering airport branding deals. That means that while there will no longer be traditional storefronts for the company, the famous lowercase-B logo with the loaf in the middle will still be available on store shelves nationwide.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

Bon Shabu Is Koreatown’s Impressive New All-You-Can-Eat Hot Pot Destination

Koreatown has become a bit of an all-you-can-eat destination for shabu-shabu, with the enduring popularity of Shabuya, Seoul Garden, Aki Shabu, and now the return of fan-favorite Bon Shabu. The sleek, minimalist restaurant sits on the ground floor of a high-rise building in Koreatown and feels like it might have been plucked right out of Seoul’s Gangnam District.
LOS ANGELES, CA
centurycity-westwoodnews.com

Unique Ice Cream Shop Opens in Westfield Century City

Hokey Pokey up and running in former Pudu Pudu space. The Westfield Century City mall already has a new dessert option in its second-floor food court as reported by ToddRickAllen.com. Only two months ago, the pudding-centered sweet shop Pudu Pudu closed after an all too brief time. Now a new restaurant called Hokey Pokey LA has taken over Pudu Pudu’s old space and seeks to satiate Century City shopper’s collective sweet tooth.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

LL Cool J bringing hair salon franchise to Inglewood

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (2UrbanGirls) – The Inglewood Planning Commission approved a special use permit (SUP) during a special planning commission meeting held on Jan. 11. Phenix Salon Suites are preparing to open a new location in the Crenshaw-Imperial shopping center, which is backed by rapper LL Cool J, whose real name is James Todd Smith. Smith co-owns 80 locations across the United States.
INGLEWOOD, CA
Eater

Another Powerhouse LA Chain Jumps to a Coastal Orange County Space

Orange County this week, as the quickly-growing Canadian chain Joey is set to debut at Newport Beach’s Fashion Island in just a few days’ time. The restaurant first came to prominence in Woodland Hills and Downtown Los Angeles back in the summer of 2019, almost immediately becoming a millions-a-year staple for the Financial District set and tourists looking to enjoy a bit of everything from the wide-ranging menu. A follow-up location surfaced in Manhattan Beach in 2021, and now the group is bringing its sushi, pasta, burgers, salads, and more to coastal Orange County. The Orange County Register has even more details on the upcoming arrival, slated for January 19 at Fashion Island, which comes fresh on the heels of news that Sugarfish will also be opening up in 2023, just down the street in Corona del Mar.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
luxury-houses.net

Brand New Los Angeles Mansion with 20,000 SF of Venerable Beauty and An Artful Abundance of Sophistication Hit The Market for $68 Million

1859 Bel Air Road Home in Los Angeles, California for Sale. 1859 Bel Air Road, Los Angeles, California is a premier tri-level estate in Bel Air by award-winning architectural firm Tag Front and world-renowned interior designer Cesar Giraldo, is a home of impeccable attention to detail, an unmistakable eye for global design, and one of the finest vast view lots in Los Angele. This Home in Los Angeles offers 9 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms with over 20,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1859 Bel Air Road, please contact Sally Forster Jones (Phone: 310-579-2200) & Tomer Fridman (Phone: 310-919-1038) at Compass for full support and perfect service.
LOS ANGELES, CA
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

No, New York is not ‘Little Los Angeles’

Last week, New York Times media correspondent Michael M. Grynbaum caused quite a stir around town when he penned an essay dissecting the Los Ang-ularity of New York’s current cultural scene—blasphemy to locals’ ears given the perennial battle between all things East and West. All it took...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy