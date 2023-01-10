Read full article on original website
Japanese government offers families 1m yen a child to leave Tokyo
Japan’s government is offering 1m yen ($7,500) per child to families who move out of greater Tokyo, in an attempt to reverse population decline in the regions. The incentive – a dramatic rise from the previous relocation fee of 300,000 yen – will be introduced in April, according to Japanese media reports, as part of an official push to breathe life into declining towns and villages.
China admits its Covid deaths are 'huge' and 70% of Shanghai's 25m residents have been infected
The steep rise in infections came after years of Beijing's 'zero-Covid' approach was abruptly stopped last month with little warning, and quickly overwhelmed hospitals and crematoriums.
‘Japan will learn with a shudder’ its military buildup was ‘wrong choice’, says North Korea
North Korea has threatened to take “bold and decisive military steps” against Japan and said the country will learn with “a shuddering shiver”, the consequences of gearing up to build up its defence forces.Last week, Japan’s prime minister Fumio Kishida announced the £263bn military buildup plan that will be its biggest since the Second World War.He said the move was “the answer to the various security challenges that we face” and described Japan’s people as being at a “turning point in history”.On Tuesday, North Korea’s foreign ministry issued a statement and accused Tokyo of attempting to acquire “pre-emptive capability...
The world’s most powerful passports revealed
A list of the world’s most powerful passports has been revealed, with Japan taking first place for the fifth year running. The Henley Passport Index is a comprehensive list which compares passports using data from the International Air Transport Association, specifically looking at holders able to gain visa-free access. Some 199 passports are examined as part of the process, for travel to 227 destinations. Singapore came joint second with South Korea, followed by Germany and Spain. The UK slid into sixth place alongside Ireland and Portugal, beating the US, which came joint seventh with Belgium, Czech Republic, New Zealand,...
China stops issuing some visas for South Koreans, Japanese in retaliation for travel restrictions
Chinese authorities have stopped issuing short-term visas to South Korean citizens in the first country's retaliation against Covid entry restrictions on arrivals from China.
Tokyo lodges protest after China punishes Japanese travellers over Covid test requirements
Japan has lodged a protest with Beijing over its decision to suspend the issuance of visas to Japanese citizens in retaliation for Covid testing requirements for travellers from China. Chief cabinet secretary Hirokazu Matsuno characterised the move as an act of revenge rather than a public health measure and requested...
Pokemon Go regional exclusives list & where to find them
There are loads of regional exclusives in Pokemon Go that can only be caught in specific locations around the world, so here’s a list of every region-locked Pokemon and tips on how to get them all. Catching ’em all is the name of the game in Pokemon Go. While...
Pikachu remains Pokemon fan-favorite as trainers reveal most-searched monsters
Google search data reveals which countries prefer certain Pokemon, though Pikachu remains the fan-favorite pocket monster. Since the beloved franchise’s inception over 20 years ago, Pikachu has more or less served as the face of the brand. It makes sense given the character’s prominence across Pokemon’s long-running anime series.
Pokemon Go Lunar New Year event 2023: Shiny Darumaka, dates, times
Pokemon Go just revealed its Lunar New Year 2023 event featuring increased odds for Shiny Darumaka, Lucky Pokemon in trades, and much more. Here’s everything trainers need to know about it. Pokemon Go has yet another New Year-themed event planned, this time centering around Lunar New Year celebrations which...
Ash’s returning team revealed for Pokemon ‘Aim to be a Pokemon Master’ anime
An early look at the Pokemon ‘Aim to be a Pokemon Master’ anime miniseries confirmed which members of Ash’s team will return in early episodes. As Ash’s journey in the Pokemon anime slowly but surely comes to a close, fans have received more and more details about his upcoming send-off miniseries titled ‘Pokemon: Aim to be a Pokemon Master’ in Japan.
New Valorant Yoru Fakeout glitch is “destroying” players’ eardrums
A new bug in Valorant episode six is causing major issues for Yoru’s Fakeout ability, with the Valorant community posting how the new glitch is affecting entire lobbies when playing matches online. Valorant episode six has brought with it a few new in-game bugs and problems that players have...
Meet Prime Tracker’s founder: The story behind the viral app’s creation saved by KSI
PRIME Hydration is the #1 paid Shopping App in the App Store right now — but its current prosperity almost didn’t happen. We spoke with the app’s founder about the highs of achieving online success and the lows of facing deletion from one of his idols. Last...
Overwatch 2 streamers demand Ramattra nerfs as ultimate duels become “staring contests”
Overwatch 2 streamers are urging the developers to do something about Ramattra’s ultimate as duels between two tanks turn into outrageously long staring contests. The long-awaited mid-season Overwatch 2 patch is still scheduled for later this month, but players are hoping that Ramattra receives some nerfs to his ultimate due to how slow matches become when both teams use him.
Apex Legends leak suggests Wraith Heirloom recolor & update is coming
An Apex Legends leak has suggested that recolors for Wraith’s Kunai Heirloom may finally be arriving in the Outlands. In total, there are now 16 Heirlooms in Apex Legends with the latest one arriving for Seer with the Spellbound Collection event. While the majority of characters on the roster...
GTA Online Stash House collectibles: How it works
GTA Online is getting a new daily collectible in the form of stash houses so you can grab some business goods and cash. Here’s everything we know about it. With the calendar turning over to 2023, there are plenty of GTA fans hoping that this will finally be the year that Rockstar Games starts to reveal a few details about GTA 6.
Japan estimates Fukushima water release to start in 'spring or summer'
TOKYO, Jan 13 (Reuters) - The Japanese government gave an estimation for when the water from the destroyed Fukushima nuclear power plant will be released into the sea, saying at a cabinet meeting held on Friday it could happen sometime "around this spring or summer."
US News and World Report
China Imposes Transit Curbs for S.Korea, Japan; WHO Voices Concern Over Data
BEIJING/GENEVA (Reuters) -The World Health Organisation said a lack of data was making it challenging to help China manage the risks of a COVID-19 surge over the Lunar New Year holiday, as the world's second-largest economy reopens after three years of isolation. The holiday, known before the pandemic as the...
msn.com
China Signals Military Response as U.S., Japan Accelerate Defense Plans
China on Thursday signaled plans to retaliate militarily to new security initiatives between Japan and the U.S., warning that the allies’ accelerated cooperation will create new threats for themselves in the region. Citing a Chinese military analyst, the English-language Global Times newspaper warned that if Japan continued dramatic increases...
torquenews.com
Tesla in Indonesia: Factory Rumors Abound, but Multiple Sources Disagree on Production Numbers
We have multiple sources reporting that Tesla is just about to announce a Giga Factory in Indonesia that will build around 1 million vehicles. Multiple sources are reporting that Tesla is close to an initial deal to build a factory in Indonesia, according to many people familiar with this matter. Tesla is looking to tap into Southeast Asia's key battery materials.
Japan lodges protest to China over visa suspension
TOKYO, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Japan lodged a protest to China over the suspension of visas for Japanese citizens and asked that it overturn the action, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Wednesday.
