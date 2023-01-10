Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Metformin use significantly reduces risk of joint replacement in people with type 2 diabetes
Osteoarthritis is a common chronic condition that usually causes joint pain and can be severe enough to require knee and hip replacements. In the United States, the number of total knee replacement (TKR) and total hip replacement (THR) surgeries is estimated to reach 572 000 per year by 2030. No medications are currently known to prevent or reverse osteoarthritis.
COVID isn’t just infecting you—it could be reactivating viruses that have been dormant in your body for years
COVID can cause reservoirs of some viruses you’ve previously battled to reactivate, potentially leading to symptoms of Chronic Fatigue Syndrome—a condition that resembles long COVID, a recent study found. You had COVID a few months ago and recovered—but things still aren’t quite right. When you stand...
PsyPost
New study links inflammation to decreased cognitive functioning in those with depression and obesity
A new study from researchers in China attempts to understand the relationship between major depressive disorder, obesity, and cognitive functioning. Examining participant body mass, biological inflammation markers, major depressive disorder diagnosis, and processing speed revealed that the higher the body mass when diagnosed with major depressive disorder (MDD), the slower the processing speed.
MedicalXpress
New therapeutic approach to COPD involves targeting and inhibiting protein RIPK1
Research led by the Centenary Institute, the University of Technology Sydney and Ghent University Hospital, Belgium has identified a new therapeutic approach for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)—the targeting and inhibition of a protein called RIPK1. The third leading cause of death worldwide and with no effective treatments, COPD...
KXLY
Three in 10 Adults With Chronic Pain Use Cannabis to Manage Condition
TUESDAY, Jan. 10, 2023 (HealthDay News) — Three in 10 adults with chronic pain in states with medical cannabis laws report using cannabis to manage their pain, according to a study published online Jan. 6 in JAMA Network Open. Mark C. Bicket, M.D., Ph.D., from the University of Michigan...
Study: Hearing loss linked to dementia
Older adults with greater severity of hearing loss are more likely to have dementia, according to a new study by researchers at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.
NIH Director's Blog
Science Update: Compound in olive leaves may provide endometriosis treatment, NIH-funded mouse study suggests
Oleuropein, a compound found in olive oil and olive leaves, may have the potential to treat endometriosis with fewer side effects than current treatments, suggests a study of mice and human tissue cultures funded by the National Institutes of Health. The study was conducted by Yuri Park, Ph.D., and Sang...
Medical News Today
Inflammatory bowel disease: Why antibiotic use can increase the risk for IBD
Inflammatory bowel disease is a chronic condition. Certain factors can increase someone’s chances of developing inflammatory bowel disease. Researchers are still working to understand inflammatory bowel disease risk factors and the steps people can take to modify potential risk factors. Data from a recent study found that antibiotic use...
The Jewish Press
Treating Crohn’s Disease: Israeli Study Finds Nutrition More Effective Than Steroids
A 15-year study by Israeli researchers found that nutrition is a more effective treatment for children with Crohn’s disease than the steroids commonly used. Crohn’s disease and the more severe ulcerative colitis cause inflammation of the tissues in the digestive tract. Symptoms can include abdominal pain, severe diarrhea, fatigue, weight loss, malnutrition, loss of appetite and bloody stools. It is characterized by periods of relaxation and periods of flare-ups which are traditionally managed by steroids and avoiding foods that can cause new outbursts.
KXLY
Global Acceptance of COVID-19 Vaccines Is on the Rise
WEDNESDAY, Jan. 11, 2023 (HealthDay News) — While COVID-19 vaccine acceptance rose around the world between 2021 and 2022, wide gaps remain, according to new research. Teams from the Barcelona Institute for Global Health in Spain (ISGlobal) and City University of New York (CUNY) also noted the need to address vaccine hesitancy with tailored communication strategies.
optometrytimes.com
Long-term metformin use not associated with AMD risk
A multicenter US study revealed that the long-term use of metformin to treat diabetes and lifestyle changes in patients with diabetes were not associated with the risk of age-related macular degeneration (AMD). A multicenter US study1 revealed that the long-term use of metformin to treat diabetes and lifestyle changes in...
Medical News Today
Why females may be less likely to experience brain inflammation than males
Males show greater susceptibility to obesity-related cardiovascular and metabolic comorbidities than females. Males also tend to store a greater amount of fat as visceral fat around the abdomen, whereas females store excess energy in fat depots under the skin, referred to as subcutaneous fat. A recent animal study suggests that...
KXLY
Antibiotic Exposure Positively Linked to IBD Development
TUESDAY, Jan. 10, 2023 (HealthDay News) — There is a positive correlation between antibiotic exposure and development of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), especially among adults aged 40 years and older, according to a study published online Jan. 9 in Gut. Adam S. Faye, M.D., from the NYU Grossman School...
KXLY
Computer breakdown sows chaos across US air travel system
NEW YORK — Thousands of flights across the U.S. were canceled or delayed Wednesday after a system that offers safety information to pilots failed, and the government launched an investigation into the breakdown, which grounded some planes for hours. The Federal Aviation Administration said preliminary indications “traced the outage...
KXLY
Salt Restriction Does Not Lower Blood Pressure Variability
THURSDAY, Jan. 12, 2023 (HealthDay News) — Urinary sodium excretion and salt intake are not independently associated with 24-hour blood pressure variability (BPV), according to a study published online Dec. 24 in the Journal of the American Heart Association. Tan Lai Zhou, from Maastricht University in the Netherlands, and...
Healthline
Understanding the Symptoms of MIS-C
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) is a serious condition that can develop after a COVID-19 infection. It causes inflammation in multiple organs and systems of the body. Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) is rare. It’s an inflammatory condition that affects some children following a COVID-19 infection. There...
Medical News Today
Relationship between COVID-19 and diabetes
Diabetes and COVID-19 may have a bidirectional relationship, meaning they may affect each other. People with diabetes, especially unmanaged diabetes, have a higher risk of severe COVID-19. Also, COVID-19 may increase the risk of new or worsening diabetes. Diabetes. the immune system. People with any type of diabetes may be...
KXLY
Too Few Kids Are Getting Recommended Vaccines, CDC Warns
THURSDAY, Jan. 12, 2023 (HealthDay News) — Vaccinations among kindergarteners declined for the second year in a row, leaving hundreds of thousands of young children vulnerable to dangerous infectious diseases, U.S. health officials reported Thursday. About 93% of kindergarteners had their required vaccinations during the 2021-2022 school year, including...
KXLY
Flight departures resume across the United States after FAA system outage
The Federal Aviation Administration lifted its order to halt all domestic flight departures across the United States Wednesday after it restored the system providing pilots with pre-flight safety notices. The overnight outage caused extensive disruption, and thousands of flights remain delayed across the country. The agency put a ground stop...
KXLY
Want a clue on health care costs in advance? New tools take a crack at it
Need medical treatment this year and want to nail down your out-of-pocket costs before you walk into the doctor’s office? There’s a new tool for that, at least for insured patients. As of Jan. 1, health insurers and employers that offer health plans must provide online calculators for...
