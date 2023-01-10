Read full article on original website
KSBW.com
Propane, gas in high demand amid power outages in Santa Cruz Mountains
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. — Demand for gas and propane is high in the Santa Cruz Mountains as power outages caused by recent storms have dragged on for days, and in some cases, weeks. "Once you lose power, PG&E is going to prioritize areas of higher population densities so...
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz mountains still without phone and internet service
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — With a break in stormy weather, people in the Santa Cruz Mountains rushed to clear roads and restore power ahead of evening rain, Thursday. About 2,000 people in the Zayante area are going on two weeks with no phone service and internet, according to the Zayante Fire Department.
KSBW.com
Officials update on storm response ahead of another weekend of heavy snow, rain
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Officials with the California Office of Emergency Services and FEMA spoke in Sacramento County on Friday to give the latest updates on the state’s storm response. Cal OES director Nancy Ward said that 6,000 people remained under evacuation orders from previous storms, and 19 people...
KSBW.com
3 saved from teetering car on cliff edge in the Santa Cruz Mountains by CHP officer
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — A California Highway Patrol officer saved three people stuck in a car teetering on the edge of a cliff in Santa Cruz County. According to CHP- Santa Cruz, an officer was dispatched after they received a call of a car teetering on a ditch in the area of 885 Old Mill Rd., in a remote area north of Scotts Valley. Officer Murphy, who responded to the incident, arrived to see the car teetering off a cliff and not a ditch.
KSBW.com
Oregon congresswoman suffers concussion after being struck by car while crossing street
Democratic Rep. Suzanne Bonamici of Oregon is recovering at home after she and her husband were struck by a car Friday evening “while were they walking across a street in a crosswalk.”. Bonamici’s communications director, Natalie Crofts, who shared the news of the accident in a tweet Saturday, said...
KSBW.com
Biden approves major disaster declaration for Santa Cruz, 2 other counties
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Amid a series of atmospheric river storms that have ripped across California, on Saturday, President Joe Biden approved a major disaster declaration which was requested by Gov. Gavin Newsom. The declaration will help people and businesses recover from any storm damage. The funding is available...
KSBW.com
IRS and FTB deadline extended for those impacted by California storms
The Internal Revenue Service and the California Franchise Tax Board have extended their filing deadline for those impacted by storms in California. The April 18 deadline has been extended to May 15 for both federal and state taxes. This deadline relief is being offered to any area the IRS is...
