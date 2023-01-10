ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carmel-by-the-sea, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSBW.com

Santa Cruz mountains still without phone and internet service

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — With a break in stormy weather, people in the Santa Cruz Mountains rushed to clear roads and restore power ahead of evening rain, Thursday. About 2,000 people in the Zayante area are going on two weeks with no phone service and internet, according to the Zayante Fire Department.
KSBW.com

3 saved from teetering car on cliff edge in the Santa Cruz Mountains by CHP officer

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — A California Highway Patrol officer saved three people stuck in a car teetering on the edge of a cliff in Santa Cruz County. According to CHP- Santa Cruz, an officer was dispatched after they received a call of a car teetering on a ditch in the area of 885 Old Mill Rd., in a remote area north of Scotts Valley. Officer Murphy, who responded to the incident, arrived to see the car teetering off a cliff and not a ditch.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy