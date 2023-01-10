Read full article on original website
Pokemon Go Battle Weekend: Steven Stone rewards & schedule
The next Pokemon Go Battle Weekend is themed around Steven Stone, with players able to unlock themed avatar items and rewards for taking part. While the Pokemon Go Battle League has its own selection of rewards available for players who rise through the ranks, Battle Weekends offer extra incentives to take part in PvP Battles with other Trainers around the world.
Where to find Murkrow & Honchcrow in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet bring back a lot of returning Pokemon from past Generations, including the two Dark/Flying-types Murkrow and Honchkrow. Here’s how trainers can find them in Generation 9. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet have a Pokedex with 400 Pokemon for trainers to find and collect throughout their journey...
Best Espathra build for seven-star Cinderace Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Cinderace is back in seven-star Tera Raids, and Espathra is one of the best damage-dealing Psychic-types players can use to take down the challenging fire bunny. Cinderace, the final evolution of the Gen 8 fire starter, can finally be obtained in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. However, players will have to take on the fighting Tera Type in seven-star raids to get their hands on one.
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players beg teammates to stop using Slowbro in Cinderace Tera Raids
Cinderace is the featured Pokemon in the second wave of incredibly challenging seven-star Tera Raids, and trainers are sick of seeing the same solo Slowbro build in online play. When Charizard was in seven-star Tera Raids, it didn’t take long for players to find the optimal Pokemon to take down...
Apex Legends streamer Nokokopuffs claims controller is superior “in every way”
Apex Legends streamer Christian ‘Nokokopuffs’ Feliciano has claimed that controller is superior in “every way” to keyboard and mouse, after a concerted stint with a controller. The mouse and keyboard versus controller debate is nothing new, in any game or esport. In Apex Legends, it perpetually...
Overwatch 2 Xbox players stun pro PC team in crossplay showdown: “I respect console now”
An Overwatch 2 console team showed why you shouldn’t underestimate controller players after they took a pro PC Contenders squad to the limit in a crossplay match. Despite being available on Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch, Overwatch 2 is widely considered to be a primarily PC game when it comes to pro play, especially due to the advantages of using a mouse and keyboard.
Fortnite & Family Guy crossover still in the works according to new leaks
According to newly leaked information, Epic Games is still developing content for a Fortnite and Family Guy crossover. Hints at a Family Guy collaboration began making the rounds in February 2021 when a sprite sheet featuring a host of codenames hit the web. The codename “FrenchFry” appeared in the listing,...
iitzTimmy praises Seer Heirloom in Apex Legends but baffled by one part
Popular streamer Timmy ‘iitzTimmy’ An is impressed with Seer’s Showstoppers Heirloom in Apex Legends, but one aspect of it “makes no sense” to him. Apex Legends’ Spellbound Collection Event arrived on January 10 and it introduced an array of fresh cosmetics, private matches, and brought back the fan-favorite Control LTM.
Fortnite players divided over new Shockwave Hammer nerf
After unvaulting the Shockwave Hammer, Fortnite developers nerfed the number of bounce charges the weapon holds, which has divided fans. Introduced at the start of Chapter 4 Season 1, the Shockwave Hammer acts as a weapon and another means of transportation. It featured a fair few hiccups at launch, however,...
Best Slowbro Tera Raid build: How to solo Cinderace raids with Stored Power
Players have found a way to easily beat Cinderace in seven-star Tera Raids, and it’s by using this incredibly powerful Stored Power Slowbro build – but it’s for Solo play only. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s post-game is almost entirely made up of Tera Raiding. Despite a brief...
Apex Legends dev footage may have leaked new Pathfinder Passive
During an Apex Legends dev live stream, Respawn may have leaked a new Pathfinder Passive or Ultimate buff coming in Season 16. With a 9.7% pick rate in Apex Legends Season 15, Pathfinder is one of the most popular characters in the Outlands. Despite this, since the introduction of Recon...
League of Legends spinoff game Mageseeker will star Sylas according to leaks
A leak from South Korea’s Game Ratings Committee has revealed that Riot Forge’s next spinoff will be titled Mageseeker: A League of Legends story, and will star Sylas, one of LoL’s most popular champions. League of Legends has a lot of lore behind its characters, with several...
Secret Warzone 2 landing trick is perfect for quick getaways
Warzone 2’s secrets are still being unveiled and one tricky player has discovered one that makes getting out of tough situations a little easier. Whether it’s on the first landing of the match or during a hectic escape, many Warzone 2 players will be familiar with the pain of not having a good place to land when things are moving fast.
Apex Legends Horizon is still “busted” with multiple weapons despite nerf
Apex Legends streamer Taxi2G has revealed that a few weapons are still “busted” when used with Horizon’s Gravity Lift despite the recent issues with her tactical. With Respawn making a few tweaks to the current roster of legends, players have been clamoring for a Horizon nerf, with many claiming she is overpowered as a result of her Gravity Lift making no noise.
Overwatch 2 players want Mercy’s “unfun” pocket abilities replaced
The Overwatch 2 devs are being urged to rework some of Mercy’s abilities as players insist that the hero is unfun to play against or as. Mercy has been one of Overwatch’s most popular heroes since its release. Despite receiving a big rework in the first game with Resurrection being moved to a standard cooldown ability, players believe that the hero is in line for more changes.
Sean Gares says 100T wanted Oxygen Valorant star: “He’s insane”
In a stream reviewing the North American Valorant Challengers Open Qualifier matches, Sean Gares, the former head coach of 100 Thieves’ Valorant team, revealed that he wanted one of the Oxygen Esports stars on his squad during their rebuild. When Gares joined 100 Thieves, he was tasked with rebuilding...
Riot devs reveal what went wrong with LoL 2023 cinematic
Following an apology from Riot’s development team about LoL’s 2023 cinematic, it’s been revealed that a full cinematic starring Aatrox was planned and scripted but never completed. For a few years, Riot has made it a tradition to release a cinematic that gets players hyped for the...
Xbox takes green to a new level with groundbreaking console update
To reduce Xbox’s carbon footprint, Microsoft has introduced carbon-aware features in a new console update that will soon unlock access to energy settings. In recent years, the likes of Microsoft and Sony have to great lengths to be more environmentally friendly. Sony Corp. launched its Green Management 2025 plan in 2020, for example, committing to limiting plastic use. And the PS5’s fully recyclable packaging reflected as much.
Nexus Blitz may never come back to League of Legends
A reddit thread where developers at Riot discussed League of Legends’ recent issues has revealed that, while devs are looking into ways to bring back the mode, we may never see it again. Once upon a time, League of Legends had a wide variety of game modes to choose...
Nadeshot calls for “comprehensive ranked system” in Warzone 2 as player count plummets
Former Call of Duty pro and 100 Thieves founder Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag has called for the Warzone devs to add a robust ranked system as the BR’s player count continues to drop. Since its release in November, Warzone 2’s player count has been on a decline.
