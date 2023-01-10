ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMBF

Bon appetit! S.C. Restaurant Week kicks off in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Get ready to dig in! You can check out fan favorites, order more food and see a smaller bill than usual with South Carolina Restaurant Week kicking off. Restaurant week started more than 10 years ago to drive up business during the off-season by offering...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

These Grand Strand restaurants are participating in Restaurant Week

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — This week marks restaurant week 2023 for the state of South Carolina, an 11-day celebration at hundreds of restaurants across the state. During the celebration, participating restaurants will offer new menu items, fan favorites, and multi-course items. Below is a list of all the participating restaurants in the Grand Strand […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Cherry Grove Pier repairs set to begin as materials to rebuild arrive

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Repairs to a tourist favorite pier in the Grand Strand can soon begin since materials to begin reconstruction have arrived. The Cherry Grove Pier fell victim to the path of Hurricane Ian as it swept through parts of the Grand Strand in September 2022. The middle section of the pier was demolished leaving the structure in two pieces.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Grab your friends and head to the Ripley’s Fin & Tonic this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Led by a Cape Fear Distillery expert, you will create three sea-riously amazing cocktails using their award-winning Maritime Gin. A perfect complement to the oceanic wonders at Ripley’s Aquarium. While learning the mixology of your craft cocktails, snack on decadent tapas made by Chef...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

North Myrtle Beach hikes hourly parking to $3

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — It’s going to cost visitors more to park in North Myrtle Beach starting in March. City council members unanimously approved a resolution Monday night that raises the city’s hourly rate to $3. It had been $2 in standard lots and $1 in value lots. A city spokesman said it’s […]
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

New speed limit for school zone on Carolina Forest Boulevard

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Government has established a new 35 mph speed limit for a school zone on Carolina Forest Boulevard. The speed zone will be in effect weekdays from 7:30-8:30 a.m., 2:45-3:45 p.m., and whenever bus lights are flashing. “Thank you to everyone for doing your part to keep kids […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

See the history of the Grand Strand at the Horry County Museum

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Horry County Museum was established in 1979 and opened its doors to the public in 1981. The Museum focuses on the history, pre-history, and natural history of Horry County, and educates the public about these subjects through exhibits, outreach programs, and events. They also...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
southcarolinapublicradio.org

“G” is for Georgetown County

“G” is for Georgetown County (815 square miles; 2020 population 63,404). Named in honor of King George III, Georgetown County lies in the fertile plain surrounding Winyah Bay. Native Americans—the Sampit, Santee, Pee Dee, and Waccamaw, whose names grace the region’s rivers—were Georgetown’s first inhabitants. European settlement began in the early eighteenth century and, with the production of rice and indigo, the area became one of the wealthiest in the colony. In the late nineteenth century pine trees were planted on thousands of acres of agricultural land. Lumber and pulpwood (for paper production) became the backbone of the local economy. More sedate than the rambunctious tourist meccas of Myrtle Beach, upscale beach communities such as Murrells Inlet, Litchfield Beach, Pawleys Island, and Debidue Beach have provided a peaceful respite for vacationers from across the country.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
People

West Virginia Dog Who Went Missing on Vacation Found Years Later on South Carolina Highway

Roscoe, a five-year-old pit bull mix, was recently found on the side of a highway with an injured leg after disappearing from a vacation in South Carolina almost three years ago When a South Carolina rescue received a five-year-old pit bull mix found alone on the side of a highway, it wasn't sure the best way to help the dog at first. All 4 Paws Animal Rescue usually doesn't take in strays, but Peyton Kennedy, who works there, decided to take a chance on the dog from...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Crews extinguish commercial vehicle fire in Little River

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews were able to put out a commercial vehicle fire Wednesday afternoon in Little River. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 12:41 p.m. to the fire on Eversheen Drive. The fire was under control as of 1:30 p.m. Crews said no one...
LITTLE RIVER, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy