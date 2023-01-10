Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
South Carolina witness reports triangle object with bright lights hovering nearbyRoger MarshMyrtle Beach, SC
WMBF
Bon appetit! S.C. Restaurant Week kicks off in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Get ready to dig in! You can check out fan favorites, order more food and see a smaller bill than usual with South Carolina Restaurant Week kicking off. Restaurant week started more than 10 years ago to drive up business during the off-season by offering...
These Grand Strand restaurants are participating in Restaurant Week
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — This week marks restaurant week 2023 for the state of South Carolina, an 11-day celebration at hundreds of restaurants across the state. During the celebration, participating restaurants will offer new menu items, fan favorites, and multi-course items. Below is a list of all the participating restaurants in the Grand Strand […]
Stars and Strikes: New entertainment venue opening soon at Coastal Grand Mall
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A new entertainment venue will be soon opening in Myrtle Beach. Georgia-based Stars and Strikes expects to open its third South Carolina location in February at the Coastal Grand Mall, bringing more than 100 new jobs to the Grand Strand and featuring a state-of-the-art laser tag arena; robots bringing food […]
WMBF
Cherry Grove Pier repairs set to begin as materials to rebuild arrive
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Repairs to a tourist favorite pier in the Grand Strand can soon begin since materials to begin reconstruction have arrived. The Cherry Grove Pier fell victim to the path of Hurricane Ian as it swept through parts of the Grand Strand in September 2022. The middle section of the pier was demolished leaving the structure in two pieces.
WMBF
Grab your friends and head to the Ripley’s Fin & Tonic this weekend
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Led by a Cape Fear Distillery expert, you will create three sea-riously amazing cocktails using their award-winning Maritime Gin. A perfect complement to the oceanic wonders at Ripley’s Aquarium. While learning the mixology of your craft cocktails, snack on decadent tapas made by Chef...
New program will help prevent beach erosion, maintain healthy water quality in North Myrtle Beach
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A new stormwater outfall program will work to remove drainage pipes from beach access areas in North Myrtle Beach, according to a news release. By moving storm drain discharge offshore, the city will be able to help prevent beach erosion. The program will also help the city better maintain […]
Myrtle Beach park undergoing renovations; new playground, walking path to come
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Major additions and improvements are coming to Futrell Park in Myrtle Beach this spring, according to Myrtle Beach City Government. Futrell Park is located at 1053 Futrell Drive in Myrtle Beach. A splash pad, two new play structures, a swing set, a fence, an artificial turf playground covering and a […]
WMBF
Myrtle Beach firefighters stress importance of safety during Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - January is Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month which sheds light on how fire crews across the country and right here in the Grand Strand are fighting more than just flames. Captain Jon Evans with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department said 10 years ago, occupational cancer was...
WMBF
Construction underway on North Myrtle Beach’s newest stormwater outfall project
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Construction on North Myrtle Beach’s newest outfall project at 18th Avenue North is currently underway. The project has forced crews to close the 18th Avenue North and 16th Avenue North beach accesses. The $35 million project is expected to take one year...
This Is The Best All-You-Can-Eat Brunch In South Carolina
LoveFood found the best endless brunch spots in the country, including this old-school favorite in South Carolina.
North Myrtle Beach hikes hourly parking to $3
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — It’s going to cost visitors more to park in North Myrtle Beach starting in March. City council members unanimously approved a resolution Monday night that raises the city’s hourly rate to $3. It had been $2 in standard lots and $1 in value lots. A city spokesman said it’s […]
New speed limit for school zone on Carolina Forest Boulevard
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Government has established a new 35 mph speed limit for a school zone on Carolina Forest Boulevard. The speed zone will be in effect weekdays from 7:30-8:30 a.m., 2:45-3:45 p.m., and whenever bus lights are flashing. “Thank you to everyone for doing your part to keep kids […]
myhorrynews.com
New neighborhood possible after Water Tower Road area annexed into North Myrtle Beach
Over 200 acres of land off Water Tower Road and Long Bay Road have been added to the city of North Myrtle Beach and a proposed development at this site could bring more than 500 homes. City council unanimously approved the annexation and rezoning of the land after a second...
WMBF
See the history of the Grand Strand at the Horry County Museum
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Horry County Museum was established in 1979 and opened its doors to the public in 1981. The Museum focuses on the history, pre-history, and natural history of Horry County, and educates the public about these subjects through exhibits, outreach programs, and events. They also...
southcarolinapublicradio.org
“G” is for Georgetown County
“G” is for Georgetown County (815 square miles; 2020 population 63,404). Named in honor of King George III, Georgetown County lies in the fertile plain surrounding Winyah Bay. Native Americans—the Sampit, Santee, Pee Dee, and Waccamaw, whose names grace the region’s rivers—were Georgetown’s first inhabitants. European settlement began in the early eighteenth century and, with the production of rice and indigo, the area became one of the wealthiest in the colony. In the late nineteenth century pine trees were planted on thousands of acres of agricultural land. Lumber and pulpwood (for paper production) became the backbone of the local economy. More sedate than the rambunctious tourist meccas of Myrtle Beach, upscale beach communities such as Murrells Inlet, Litchfield Beach, Pawleys Island, and Debidue Beach have provided a peaceful respite for vacationers from across the country.
West Virginia Dog Who Went Missing on Vacation Found Years Later on South Carolina Highway
Roscoe, a five-year-old pit bull mix, was recently found on the side of a highway with an injured leg after disappearing from a vacation in South Carolina almost three years ago When a South Carolina rescue received a five-year-old pit bull mix found alone on the side of a highway, it wasn't sure the best way to help the dog at first. All 4 Paws Animal Rescue usually doesn't take in strays, but Peyton Kennedy, who works there, decided to take a chance on the dog from...
WMBF
‘It can happen anywhere’: Two additional human trafficking task forces coming to the Pee Dee
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Two additional human trafficking task forces are coming to the Pee Dee region in 2023. Currently, the region has one task force -- the Coastal Region Human Trafficking Task Force, but the upper and lower regions will soon have their own teams. Although Horry County...
Delta will add seasonal non-stop flights between Myrtle Beach and Boston in May
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Delta will add seasonal non-stop flights from Myrtle Beach to Boston beginning in May, according to an airline spokesperson. The route will begin on May 27, according to the airline. The flights will be twice weekly on Saturdays and Sundays, the airline said. The flight will operate as DL1632. The […]
WMBF
Police investigate large fight, shooting outside 2 Myrtle Beach area bars
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An investigation is underway after a person was shot outside of two bars in the Myrtle Beach area. Horry County police were called around 2:30 a.m. to Klockers Tavern and Barfields Bar and Grille along Highway 17 Bypass for a large fight that was happening outside.
wpde.com
Crews extinguish commercial vehicle fire in Little River
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews were able to put out a commercial vehicle fire Wednesday afternoon in Little River. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 12:41 p.m. to the fire on Eversheen Drive. The fire was under control as of 1:30 p.m. Crews said no one...
