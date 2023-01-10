Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Ayakashi Triangle Releases Anime Opening: Watch
Ayakashi Triangle has now made its official anime adaptation debut as part of the new slate of releases hitting as part of the Winter 2023 anime schedule, and with the anime's first episode comes its opening theme sequence! Kentaro Yabuki's newest manga series has been getting a lot of attention among manga fans over the past year as not only did the series notable move from Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine to the exclusive Jump+ app, but it also lost its English simulpub release due to the nature of the content found in the manga (which is like many of Yabuki's series from the past).
ComicBook
Pokemon Cosplay Shows Off the Sinnoh Champion Cynthia
Pokemon recently celebrated its 25th Anniversary by bringing back some of the biggest names from the anime's past for new battles over the course of Pokemon Journeys, and now one awesome cosplay is helping to remind fans of why Cynthia's such a heavy hitter as the Sinnoh League Champion! As part of the 25th Anniversary anime series, Pokemon Journeys saw Ash Ketchum taking on some big names from his past, and that meant that fans got to see some of the battles that they have been asking to see for a very long time through the years of the anime franchise's releases thus far.
dexerto.com
Ash’s returning team revealed for Pokemon ‘Aim to be a Pokemon Master’ anime
An early look at the Pokemon ‘Aim to be a Pokemon Master’ anime miniseries confirmed which members of Ash’s team will return in early episodes. As Ash’s journey in the Pokemon anime slowly but surely comes to a close, fans have received more and more details about his upcoming send-off miniseries titled ‘Pokemon: Aim to be a Pokemon Master’ in Japan.
epicstream.com
Is Evil Dead Rise a Reboot or a Sequel?
A brand-new Evil Dead movie will be tearing its way into theaters this year, titled Evil Dead Rise (2023). It's the fifth movie in the Evil Dead franchise, but the brand-new trailer doesn't offer any clue as to whether or not it's connected to any of the previous movies. So, is Evil Dead Rise a reboot or a sequel?
ComicBook
James Gunn's Superman Movie Confirmed to Include "Major Characters"
Yesterday brought bittersweet news for DC fans as it was confirmed that a brand new Superman movie was in the works at DC with James Gunn already writing the script, the unfortunate side being that Henry Cavill wouldn't be reprising the role. According to The Suicide Squad filmmaker, the new Superman film, one of the first movies that is being developed by his newly formed DC Studios, is "focusing on an earlier part of Superman's life." Gunn went on to note that the movie isn't an "origin story," with reports revealing that it will focus on Superman/Clark Kent living in Metropolis and working at The Daily Planet. Now Gunn has offered a new cryptic tease for the film, its supporting cast.
HBO Max is debuting the most anticipated show of 2023 this weekend
I got caught up with HBO’s brilliant second season of The White Lotus a little late, but now that I’ve finished this addictive black comedy anthology from creator Mike White — and now that I finally know whose dead body that was floating past Daphne in Episode 1 — I’m ready for my next HBO binge. And, luckily, it’s coming sooner rather than later, in the form of the network’s highly anticipated adaptation of The Last of Us video game franchise that’s debuting this weekend.
dexerto.com
Apex Legends dev responds as third-person easter egg is removed
Apex Legends players have noticed that the limited third-person mode is no longer accessible in the game’s firing range; a developer has since responded to the mode’s surprise removal. The third-person mode has been a staple of the Apex experience for quite some time. Respawn once removed the...
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 players recreate classic stealth mission in DMZ and it’s amazing
Two Warzone 2 players decided to spice up their DMZ experience by roleplaying as Ghost and Soap. Warzone 2’s gameplay has a distinct rhythm and flow. Squads, land, loot, and gradually move towards the final circle before engaging in an intense final battle. DMZ shares the same universe and some elements of WZ2 but allows players to craft their own experience.
dexerto.com
The Ancient Magus’ Bride Season 2 confirms release date in first trailer
The Ancient Magus’ Bride Season 2 has been a long time coming, but now there’s both a trailer and a release date. Since 2017, fans have been waiting desperately for any sequel to the hit anime series The Ancient Magus’ Bride, which was based on the manga of the same name – Mahō Tsukai no Yome in Japanese – by Kore Yamazaki.
dexerto.com
Pokemon celebrates all 1008 monsters with commemorative Pokedex video
The Pokemon Company has released a brand new video celebrating 1008 Pokemon being available following the release of Scarlet & Violet. It’s now two months since Pokemon Scarlet & Violet were released on Nintendo Switch, with fans around the globe keeping themselves busy trying to catch all of the new creatures available in the Pokedex.
dexerto.com
Apex Legends leak suggests Wraith Heirloom recolor & update is coming
An Apex Legends leak has suggested that recolors for Wraith’s Kunai Heirloom may finally be arriving in the Outlands. In total, there are now 16 Heirlooms in Apex Legends with the latest one arriving for Seer with the Spellbound Collection event. While the majority of characters on the roster...
IGN
Netflix Adds Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge to iOS and Android
Tribute Games’ beat-em up title Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge is available to play on your mobile phone if you have a Netflix subscription. The latest in the TMNT franchise is available to play as a mobile exclusive on Android and iOS for Netflix subscribers. The game is inspired by the hit animated series from 1987 and popular arcade games such as Turtles in Time.
game-news24.com
The Card of the Pokemon. P.S. 37: Full Art Regis
In November 2022, Pokemon TCG released the last series from the Sword and Shield era. The expansion, Sword & Shield Silver Tempest, was announced on September 9th, 2022. This is the twelfth set under the Sword & Shield banner, and it takes the Japanese sets Incandescent Arcana and Paradigm Trigger with its trainers to adapt cards fromVMAX Climax. The prestigious Sword & Shield Silver Tempestalso continues Radiant Pokemon and the Trainer Gallery, which includes rare characters, Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Sword & Shield Brilliant Stars. As long as you appreciate the artwork, discuss the address of the card’s point of view in the set and what certain elements of the expansion may be in line with the future of the Pokemon TCG. Today, I’m continuing the Full Art section of Sword & Shield Silver Tempest.
Polygon
Ash Ketchum inspired a generation of Pokémon fans — and his voice actor
After 25 years of adventures, Ash and Pikachu’s time together is about to come to an end. The duo, who have long starred in the anime based on the popular video games, set out with the ultimate goal to become the very best. Now, the two have finally accomplished that goal by winning a world championship in an episode of Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series in late 2022. That winter, The Pokémon Company International announced that Ash and Pikachu’s journey would be coming to an end, and a new set of heroes would take up the mantle.
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go fans praise Twinkling Fantasy event’s wild spawn list
Pokemon Go fans have praised the variety of Pokemon available to catch during the game’s Twinkling Fantasy event. While many Pokemon Go fans undoubtedly have a love-hate relationship with developer Niantic thanks to certain decisions like event ticket pricing or lackluster seasonal events. It seems Pokemon Go fans have...
dexerto.com
New Valorant Yoru Fakeout glitch is “destroying” players’ eardrums
A new bug in Valorant episode six is causing major issues for Yoru’s Fakeout ability, with the Valorant community posting how the new glitch is affecting entire lobbies when playing matches online. Valorant episode six has brought with it a few new in-game bugs and problems that players have...
dexerto.com
Pokemon’s official TikTok accidentally uses explicit sound
The official Pokemon TikTok account appears to have accidentally used an explicit audio track in a video, before swiftly deleting it from their page. Pokemon’s official TikTok page regularly posts cute videos of Pikachu and friends that match the brand’s family-friendly tone – but an unusual TikTok shared on January 13 was anything but family-friendly.
dexerto.com
Skull & Bones release date delayed for seventh time by Ubisoft
In a financial call, developer Ubisoft stated that the upcoming open-world pirate game Skull & Bones was being delayed once again. It’s been a decade since Ubisoft Singapore began production on the open-world swashbuckling game Skull & Bones. After the success of its previous pirate title, Assassin’s Creed: Black...
dexerto.com
Destiny 2 Raids & Dungeons: All endgame content ahead of Lightfall
Here’s every Destiny 2 raid and dungeon so far to help you get powered up for Lightfall next month. Destiny 2 certainly caused a stir when it launched in 2017 and didn’t bring across much of what Destiny 1 had added to that point. While the Red War campaign was great (although we can’t play it anymore), the game’s lack of endgame content outside of the Leviathan raid was certainly a disappointment.
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 community in total disarray as Ramattra skin gives hero shiny toenails
A recent tweet from the Overwatch 2 team is going viral after the account posted an image of Ramattra’s new Poseidon skin, including a close-up of the character’s feet. The newest event in Overwatch 2 – Battle for Olympus – is all about the Greek gods. With new skins based on some of the most iconic figures in ancient Mythology. The Battle for Olympus in-game event introduces new skins, a fresh game mode, and much more, all in the theme of Greek Mythology.
