Dr. Bert Greenwalt to be Inducted in Arkansas Agriculture Hall of Fame
This is A-State Connections on KASU. I’m Johnathan Reaves. An Arkansas State University professor is one of five inductees into the Arkansas Agriculture Hall of Fame. Dr. Bert Greenwalt is professor of Agricultural Economics at Arkansas State. Greenwalt co-founded and direct’s the annual Agri business conference at Arkansas State. This year’s conference takes place February 8th. Greenwalt also helps manage the Greenwalt Company in Hazen, Arkansas, which focuses on conserving natural resources, especially water. Greenwalt also has previously served as a director of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis and has served on the St. Louis Fed Agribusiness Council. Others being inducted in the Arkansas Agriculture Hall of Fame are Arkansas Century Farm owner/operator and philanthropist Ellis Bell of Forrest City; Rice farmer Chris Isbell of Humnoke; Cotton farmer and industry leader Steve Stevens of Tillar; and the late Jessie (J.D.) Vaught of Horatio, who was named a pioneer in contract livestock production. Induction ceremonies take place Friday, March third at the Little Rock Convention Center.
Arkansas Senate and House Minority Leaders Announce Legislative Goals and Respond to Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders's Inaugural Addresses
LITTLE ROCK -- On Wednesday morning, Senate Minority Leader Greg Leding (State Senate, District 30 - Fayetteville) and House Minority Leader Tippi McCullough (State House, District 70 - Little Rock) announced their policy goals for the 2023 legislative session. “Arkansas made history with the inauguration of Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders,...
Governor Sanders Issues Executive Order that Addresses Critical Race Theory
Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders has issued several executive orders. Here is the text of one of those orders. EXECUTIVE ORDER TO PROHIBIT INDOCTRINATION AND CRITICAL RACE THEORY IN SCHOOLS. WHEREAS: Schools must educate, not indoctrinate students; and their education policies must protect children and prepare them to enter the workforce;
Texas legislature takes up ailing Juvenile Justice Department in new session
Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Paul Flahive, accountability reporter for Texas Public Radio, about the investigation into the Texas Juvenile Justice Department over allegations of sexual and physical abuse of youth. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Flash floods kill 14 in California as rain persists
At least 14 people are dead after torrential rain in California caused flash flooding across the state. The water is the result of the latest atmospheric river to slam the region and despite the ongoing devastation — and the rain shows no sign of letting up. Dan Brekke, reporter...
