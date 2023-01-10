Read full article on original website
Rare Opportunity: Tours of the Stearns County Jail & Law Enforcement Center Facilities
Stearns County is giving you an opportunity to explore what may be a curious location, the Stearns County Jail. They’re giving residents a rare opportunity to tour the Stearns County Jail and Law Enforcement Center. The Sheriff’s Office is hosting an open house event on Saturday, January 21st from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Two Semi-Trucks Collide Going Opposite Directions on Interstate 94 Near Clearwater
Two semi-trucks ran into each other going eastbound on Interstate 94. Minnesota State Patrol Public Information Officer Sgt. Jesse Grabow reports that at approximately 10:50 a.m. on Tuesday officers arrived to mile marker 181 on I-94 in Clearwater Township. They came to the eastbound lane to find an accident between two semi-trucks.
Three Hospitalized After Two Vehicle Collision on Highway 10
A two car collision on Highway 10 just north of Monticello hospitalized three Sunday morning. The Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office says the accident happened around 7 a.m. A Mazda being driven by 20-year-old Morgan Rassatt of Ramsey was heading westbound on Highway 10 when it struck A Subaru Outback driven by 22-year-old Big Lake native Bryce Cameron in the intersection.
