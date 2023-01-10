ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sartell, MN

kvsc.org

Three Hospitalized After Two Vehicle Collision on Highway 10

A two car collision on Highway 10 just north of Monticello hospitalized three Sunday morning. The Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office says the accident happened around 7 a.m. A Mazda being driven by 20-year-old Morgan Rassatt of Ramsey was heading westbound on Highway 10 when it struck A Subaru Outback driven by 22-year-old Big Lake native Bryce Cameron in the intersection.
MONTICELLO, MN

