FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Orange Park Mall says goodbye to 3 restaurants in food courtZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Green Cove Springs man arrested for threatening, resisting officersZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
Father-Son Duo Sentenced to Federal Prison For IRS FraudTaxBuzzJacksonville, FL
Orange Park’s new household pets ordinance allows chickens, but peacocks?Zoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
4,000-home development planned for Green Cove Springs by Fort Lauderdale companyLauren FoxGreen Cove Springs, FL
Action News Jax
Woodland Acres burglar on the loose, JSO needs help identifying suspect
JACKSOVNILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community to help identify a burglary suspect. On Wednesday, Jan. 4, the pictured thief entered a residence around 7700 Hare Ave. He was confronted by the victim as the burglary was taking place. If anyone has information...
Action News Jax
Investigators believe car Prince Holland was riding in was chased before suspect 'indiscriminately' began shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An arrest and booking report from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has revealed news details in the murder of 13-year-old Prince Holland. Marcel Johnson was arrested in connection to the December shooting, however, Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters does not believe he acted alone. The teen was killed...
News4Jax.com
Man shot several times in front of Planet Fitness on the Westside: JSO
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man in his 30s was shot several times in front of a Planet Fitness on 103rd Street on the Westside. This shooting happened at 1 a.m. on Thursday. Police have arrested a suspect. The victim was taken...
Action News Jax
Suspect bragged about shooting on social media days after Prince Holland’s murder, JSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville police are saying that Prince Holland’s accused killer went on social media days after his death to talk about the shooting. According to a less redacted version of the arrest warrant, the accused shooter, Marcel Johnson, discussed the shooting online just two days after the murder of 13-year-old Prince. Johnson was live on his personal Instagram page, holding a semi-automatic gun while talking about a man fighting for his life in the hospital.
JSO: Teen shot near Lonnie C. Miller park in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A teenager is expected to be OK after shooting in Lonnie C. Miller Sr. Regional Park in Jacksonville Thursday afternoon, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say at approximately 2 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of 7600 Price Road in reference to gunfire....
Action News Jax
Police report: Suspect in 13-year-old’s murder originally told officers he wasn’t involved
A new police report shows a man arrested in the death of a Jacksonville 13-year-old originally said he wasn’t involved. Action News Jax first reported Monday when Marcel Johnson was charged with the murder of Prince Holland. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The new report states that...
News4Jax.com
1 dead, 2 hospitalized in crash on Yellow Bluff Road
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One person is dead, and two others were rushed to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries following a crash Thursday afternoon on Jacksonville’s Northside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Peck, with the Sheriff’s Office, said units were called to the scene...
Green Cove Springs man arrested for threatening, resisting officers
A Green Cove Springs man was arrested Thursday morning for driving under the influence, resisting officers and threatening with death or serious bodily harm, deputies said. Clay County Sheriff’s Office received a call at approximately 8:23 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13 in reference to a drunk suspect driving a white Jeep in the 2000 block of State Road 16 West. While out in the area, deputies saw the Jeep traveling west on Stauffer Road, according to the arrest report.
Yahoo!
Lacrosse coach at Atlantic Coast High faces fraud, theft charges after arrest on campus
EDITOR'S NOTE: On July 17, 2017, adjudication of guilt was withheld in this case. The conditions of the defendant's probation have been met and on Dec. 5, 2022, the court ordered her case sealed from public records. A girls lacrosse coach at Atlantic Coast High is facing several criminal charges...
Action News Jax
Arrested Jacksonville officer claimed person he improperly arrested pushed him backward, report says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A new report shows what led up to a Jacksonville officer being arrested. Action News Jax first reported Friday when the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Officer Cecil Grant arrested someone without having probable cause and documented it wrong. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<
Action News Jax
JSO: Man shot in leg during overnight dispute in Hyde Park
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was shot on Watergate Lane. STORY: Trio of homeowners would like to pay their own money to move public boardwalk. Detectives said that at approximately 7:25 p.m. Monday, officers responded and located a man with a single...
Action News Jax
Suspect in 13-year-old’s murder possibly tied to Jacksonville rap scene
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — New details reveal Jacksonville’s rap culture could be at the center of a drive-by shooting that left a young teen dead. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that Marcel Johnson, 22, was charged with 2nd degree murder in connection with the death of Prince Holland.
JFRD: Three children critically injured in crash on Jacksonville's Westside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Three children are in critical condition after a traffic crash near Maxville on the Westside, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department. Police say the crash happened on U.S. 301 and Maxville-MacClenny Road and involves a sedan vs. pickup truck. One child is in critical...
Action News Jax
NCSO: Victim of deputy-involved shooting had a history of mental health concerns
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — It was a tragic ending for the life of a Nassau County mother of two after the sheriff said she pointed what looked like a rifle at deputies. A deputy fired back and killed her. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. In a press...
Jacksonville man with dementia found alive in the woods after days
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An 78-year-old man who's been missing since Tuesday has been found alive in the woods, according to police and family members. Germilus Nonord is currently being treated at St. Vincent's Riverside, his family explains. He went missing on Tuesday. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office confirmed that Nonord...
First Coast News
Arrest made in shooting death of Jacksonville 13-year-old leaving football tryouts
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An arrest has been made in the murder of 13-year-old Prince Holland, who was killed in a car in Moncrief on Dec. 3, Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters announced Monday. Marcel Johnson was arrested for the crime. Waters said this is "the first domino to fall" in...
JSO looking for missing man with dementia on the Westside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for 78-year-old Germilus Nonord on the Westside. Police say Nonord is 5 feet and 6 inches tall, 160 pounds, bald and has brown eyes. He was last seen around 4 p.m. Tuesday on foot, in the 5700 block of Billmore Circle East, near Connie Jean Road and 103rd Street.
