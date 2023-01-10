ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Action News Jax

JSO searching for suspect in Woodland Acres burglary

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect in a burglary in the Woodland Acres area. JSO says the burglary happened on Wednesday at a home on Hare Avenue between Arlington Road and Pecan Street. Anyone with information is asked to call the Jacksonville...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Suspect bragged about shooting on social media days after Prince Holland’s murder, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville police are saying that Prince Holland’s accused killer went on social media days after his death to talk about the shooting. According to a less redacted version of the arrest warrant, the accused shooter, Marcel Johnson, discussed the shooting online just two days after the murder of 13-year-old Prince. Johnson was live on his personal Instagram page, holding a semi-automatic gun while talking about a man fighting for his life in the hospital.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

1 dead, 2 hospitalized in crash on Yellow Bluff Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One person is dead, and two others were rushed to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries following a crash Thursday afternoon on Jacksonville’s Northside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Peck, with the Sheriff’s Office, said units were called to the scene...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Zoey Fields

Green Cove Springs man arrested for threatening, resisting officers

A Green Cove Springs man was arrested Thursday morning for driving under the influence, resisting officers and threatening with death or serious bodily harm, deputies said. Clay County Sheriff’s Office received a call at approximately 8:23 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13 in reference to a drunk suspect driving a white Jeep in the 2000 block of State Road 16 West. While out in the area, deputies saw the Jeep traveling west on Stauffer Road, according to the arrest report.
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, FL
Action News Jax

JSO: Man shot in leg during overnight dispute in Hyde Park

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was shot on Watergate Lane. STORY: Trio of homeowners would like to pay their own money to move public boardwalk. Detectives said that at approximately 7:25 p.m. Monday, officers responded and located a man with a single...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

JSO looking for missing man with dementia on the Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for 78-year-old Germilus Nonord on the Westside. Police say Nonord is 5 feet and 6 inches tall, 160 pounds, bald and has brown eyes. He was last seen around 4 p.m. Tuesday on foot, in the 5700 block of Billmore Circle East, near Connie Jean Road and 103rd Street.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

