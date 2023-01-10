Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kgns.tv
What do Laredoans want to see in the new city manager?
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s been exactly one week since Laredo City Council held a special meeting to discuss the city manager position. During the meeting, it was revealed that SGR, the firm used to help recruit the candidates had several applicants for the position. As the city continues...
kgns.tv
No show witnesses in Laredo election lawsuit may be forced to answer questions
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - There are new developments in the Laredo City Council District Two lawsuit between Ricardo Rangel Jr. and Daisy Campos Rodriguez. Four of the witnesses in the case could land behind bars due to the noncompliance of a several subpoenas. The lawsuit claims 51 people should not...
kgns.tv
Ballots missing in the recount for Laredo Council District Two Race
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A recent election recount for Laredo City Council District Two results in more questions than answers. Election officials are trying to explain just how 269 ballots have allegedly gone missing and are unaccounted for. The allegation of missing ballots is being made by Richie Rangel who...
kgns.tv
Newly elected County Commissioner for Precinct Four plans to tackle Mines Road congestion
WEBB COUNTY, TX (KGNS) - It was the first day on the job for recently elected Webb County Commissioner for precinct four, Ricardo Jaime. The life-long resident of precinct four, former firefighter, and former small business owner said he is ready to be fully dedicated to his new position. One...
kgns.tv
Webb County approves pay raise for part-time correctional officers
WEBB COUTNY, TX (KGNS) - Some Webb County Correctional Officers will soon be seeing an increase in pay. During Monday’s Commissioners Court meeting, Webb County officials approved an increase in pay for jailers at the Webb County Jail. Before the item was brought to commissioners, the standard pay for...
kgns.tv
Webb County Commissioners to dedicate community center after Ricardo Molina Sr.
Webb County, TX . (KGNS) - The Rio Bravo Community Center will officially be renamed in memory of UISD Board member and public servant. During Monday morning’s Commissioners Court meeting, officials were able to unanimously approve the item to name the building the “Ricardo Molina Sr. Community Center.
kut.org
Laredo, already the dominant land port between the U.S. and Mexico, could soon play a larger role
Laredo has long been the dominant land port between the United States and Mexico, but according to reporting by The New York Times, the city may soon play an even larger role on the global economic stage. In the wake of supply chain upheaval and alarmed by tensions with China,...
kgns.tv
District Attorney’s Office prepares for Burgos & Chavez trials
WEBB COUNTY, TX (KGNS) - Two notorious murder cases that made national headlines are moving closer to trial. According to Webb County District Attorney Isidro Alaniz, Joel David Chavez, the man accused in the death of Gracy Espinoza, and her unborn child, filed a motion to suppress evidence. The evidence...
kgns.tv
Webb County Sheriff’s Office presents upcoming projects
WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - With the start of a new year, the Webb County Sheriff’s Office has made a list of things they want to accomplish for the community, especially keeping its residents safe. From public to private rankings, Webb County is considered one of the safest places...
kgns.tv
Laredo Animal Care Services to conduct annual oral rabies vaccination program
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo Animal Care Services Department will be conducting its annual Oral Rabies Vaccination Program. The program targets wildlife along the U.S. Mexico border and uses an oral rabies vaccine to prevent the reintroduction of wildlife rabies in the surrounding areas. LACS officers will...
kgns.tv
Laredo Medical Center opens new primary care clinic in north Laredo
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Families in north Laredo will have another option where they can receive primary care from medical professionals. Laredo Medical Center (LMC) opened its fourth clinic in conjunction with its partner, Primary Care Associates of Laredo. The grand opening ceremony for the facility took place on Wednesday, January 11.
kgns.tv
Laredo International Airport impacted by FAA outage, flights delayed
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo International Airport was not unsusceptible to that critical Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) computer system that went down before the sun came up on Wednesday morning, January 11. Gilberto Sanchez, the airport director, said he received notification about the outage around 5 a.m. As a...
kgns.tv
Preparing for the Laredo Crime Stoppers Menudo Bowl
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The next Menudo Bowl is just a few days away. Influencers in the community got together on Tuesday morning, January 10 to get people excited. It’s the event many people look forward to, getting to taste menudo from some of the best cooks around all while fundraising for the Laredo Crime Stoppers.
kgns.tv
Update: Fake bomb threat reported to Laredo Police
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A bomb threat reported to the Laredo Police Department results in the evacuation of a local barbecue eatery. The incident happened on Wednesday afternoon at around 1 p.m. when Laredo Police received a bomb threat that was directed towards LPD headquarters. Laredo Police and the Laredo...
kgns.tv
Accident reported on Chicago Street
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - An accident in west Laredo sends two children to the hospital. The accident happened on Wednesday at the 1200 block of Chicago Street at around 4 p.m. Laredo Police confirmed that two children were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. At this time there is...
kgns.tv
Crash between two SUVs sends one person to the hospital
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A two-vehicle accident ends with one person in the hospital and a vehicle on its side. Laredo Police were called out to Gallagher Avenue and Calton Road shortly after noon Thursday. Details are light at the moment on what led up to the accident, but the...
kgns.tv
City of Laredo proclaims January as Cervical Cancer Awareness month
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Cervical cancer is one of the most preventable cancers. With routine screenings and a vaccine, the number of deaths relating to it has decreased drastically in the last few years. The symptoms of cervical cancer can be very different for different women. Some see the signs,...
kgns.tv
UISD and LISD see students return to the classrooms
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s back to the books for Laredo area students after returning to school from the winter break. This past Monday, both UISD and LISD saw a majority of its students return to campus. According to UISD, out of 40,400 students in the district, 94 percent...
kgns.tv
Driver crashes into patrol unit while Laredo Police were responding to hit and run arrest
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Two men are detained and an elderly woman is hospitalized after two separate but related accidents were reported on Loop 20 early Monday morning. The first incident happened after 1 a.m. when Laredo Police were called out to a hit and run near the 2300 block of Loop 20.
kgns.tv
Tractor trailer breaks in half; stalls traffic in central Laredo
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Traffic is stalled near a central Laredo overpass after a tractor trailer broke in half. According to Laredo Police, the incident happened at overpass near Mann Road and San Dario. All eastbound traffic headed to San Dario is closed. Laredo Police are advising drivers to avoid...
Comments / 2