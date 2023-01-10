ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laredo, TX

kgns.tv

What do Laredoans want to see in the new city manager?

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s been exactly one week since Laredo City Council held a special meeting to discuss the city manager position. During the meeting, it was revealed that SGR, the firm used to help recruit the candidates had several applicants for the position. As the city continues...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Ballots missing in the recount for Laredo Council District Two Race

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A recent election recount for Laredo City Council District Two results in more questions than answers. Election officials are trying to explain just how 269 ballots have allegedly gone missing and are unaccounted for. The allegation of missing ballots is being made by Richie Rangel who...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Webb County approves pay raise for part-time correctional officers

WEBB COUTNY, TX (KGNS) - Some Webb County Correctional Officers will soon be seeing an increase in pay. During Monday’s Commissioners Court meeting, Webb County officials approved an increase in pay for jailers at the Webb County Jail. Before the item was brought to commissioners, the standard pay for...
kgns.tv

District Attorney’s Office prepares for Burgos & Chavez trials

WEBB COUNTY, TX (KGNS) - Two notorious murder cases that made national headlines are moving closer to trial. According to Webb County District Attorney Isidro Alaniz, Joel David Chavez, the man accused in the death of Gracy Espinoza, and her unborn child, filed a motion to suppress evidence. The evidence...
WEBB COUNTY, TX
kgns.tv

Webb County Sheriff’s Office presents upcoming projects

WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - With the start of a new year, the Webb County Sheriff’s Office has made a list of things they want to accomplish for the community, especially keeping its residents safe. From public to private rankings, Webb County is considered one of the safest places...
WEBB COUNTY, TX
kgns.tv

Laredo Animal Care Services to conduct annual oral rabies vaccination program

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo Animal Care Services Department will be conducting its annual Oral Rabies Vaccination Program. The program targets wildlife along the U.S. Mexico border and uses an oral rabies vaccine to prevent the reintroduction of wildlife rabies in the surrounding areas. LACS officers will...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Laredo Medical Center opens new primary care clinic in north Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Families in north Laredo will have another option where they can receive primary care from medical professionals. Laredo Medical Center (LMC) opened its fourth clinic in conjunction with its partner, Primary Care Associates of Laredo. The grand opening ceremony for the facility took place on Wednesday, January 11.
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Laredo International Airport impacted by FAA outage, flights delayed

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo International Airport was not unsusceptible to that critical Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) computer system that went down before the sun came up on Wednesday morning, January 11. Gilberto Sanchez, the airport director, said he received notification about the outage around 5 a.m. As a...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Preparing for the Laredo Crime Stoppers Menudo Bowl

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The next Menudo Bowl is just a few days away. Influencers in the community got together on Tuesday morning, January 10 to get people excited. It’s the event many people look forward to, getting to taste menudo from some of the best cooks around all while fundraising for the Laredo Crime Stoppers.
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Update: Fake bomb threat reported to Laredo Police

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A bomb threat reported to the Laredo Police Department results in the evacuation of a local barbecue eatery. The incident happened on Wednesday afternoon at around 1 p.m. when Laredo Police received a bomb threat that was directed towards LPD headquarters. Laredo Police and the Laredo...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Accident reported on Chicago Street

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - An accident in west Laredo sends two children to the hospital. The accident happened on Wednesday at the 1200 block of Chicago Street at around 4 p.m. Laredo Police confirmed that two children were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. At this time there is...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Crash between two SUVs sends one person to the hospital

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A two-vehicle accident ends with one person in the hospital and a vehicle on its side. Laredo Police were called out to Gallagher Avenue and Calton Road shortly after noon Thursday. Details are light at the moment on what led up to the accident, but the...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

City of Laredo proclaims January as Cervical Cancer Awareness month

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Cervical cancer is one of the most preventable cancers. With routine screenings and a vaccine, the number of deaths relating to it has decreased drastically in the last few years. The symptoms of cervical cancer can be very different for different women. Some see the signs,...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

UISD and LISD see students return to the classrooms

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s back to the books for Laredo area students after returning to school from the winter break. This past Monday, both UISD and LISD saw a majority of its students return to campus. According to UISD, out of 40,400 students in the district, 94 percent...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Tractor trailer breaks in half; stalls traffic in central Laredo

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Traffic is stalled near a central Laredo overpass after a tractor trailer broke in half. According to Laredo Police, the incident happened at overpass near Mann Road and San Dario. All eastbound traffic headed to San Dario is closed. Laredo Police are advising drivers to avoid...
LAREDO, TX

