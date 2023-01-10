2 men charged in Staten Island road-rage incident; 1 needed 12 staples to close knife wound

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor New York, Kathy Hochul Wants To Legalize Basement Apartments In New York CityAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Row NYC Hotel throws away 'tons' of food because migrants housed there won't eat it, taxpayers foot the billAmarie M.New York City, NY
New York's Plan to End Homelessness - Will it Work?Tom HandyNew York City, NY
'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Star Jen Shah Sentenced to 6.5 Years in Prison in Fraud Case in NYCReynold AquinoSalt Lake City, UT
Hochul's planned Interborough Express is a step in the right direction but leaves Bronx residents in the coldWelcome2TheBronxNew York City, NY
Related
Former NYPD officer fatally stabbed on Staten Island, source says; suspect remains at large
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The 37-year-old man who was fatally stabbed in West Brighton previously worked as an NYPD officer, according to a source with knowledge of the investigation. Multiple sources identified the victim as Nicholas Nelson, although the NYPD has not yet released his name. The 37-year-old man...
‘Emotionally disturbed’ man in custody in fatal stabbing of Staten Island ex-NYPD officer; deadly encounter described
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A neighbor described as “emotionally-disturbed” has been charged with the fatal stabbing of a former NYPD officer in West Brighton after a dispute Wednesday night, according to police and law-enforcement sources. Eric Wilson, 26, who lives on Elizabeth Street just a few houses...
A man is in custody, charged in fatal stabbing of Staten Island ex-NYPD officer. Here’s what we know about stabbing suspect
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Following the arrest of a 26-year-old man Thursday in connection to the fatal stabbing of Nicholas Nelson in West Brighton, more insight has been revealed into the deadly dispute Wednesday night. Eric Wilson, 26, who lives on Elizabeth Street, just a few houses down from...
NYPD investigating fatal stabbing of man, 37, in front of Staten Island home
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police are investigating a fatal stabbing in West Brighton Wednesday evening that left a 37-year-old man dead. The alleged incident occurred around 7:55 p.m. in front of a home on Elizabeth Street, according to an NYPD spokesperson. The victim apparently got into a dispute with...
Arrest made in fatal neck stabbing of ex-NYPD officer: police
Police are investigating after a former NYPD officer was fatally stabbed on Staten Island Wednesday night, authorities said.
Former NYPD officer stabbed to death on Staten Island
A former NYPD officer was fatally stabbed in Staten Island on Wednesday night, according to police and sources. Nicholas Nelson, who was fired from the department in 2021, was knifed in the neck around 8 p.m. at 25 Elizabeth St. in West Brighton, police and sources said. Sources said the 37-year-old ex-cop was walking with his kids when he got into an argument with another man. He brought his children home but returned to continue the argument, during which the suspect stabbed him, according to sources. The suspect, described as a man dressed in all black and a ski mask, fled on foot in an...
Police: Man found dead in East New York apartment; deemed a homicide
The man, identified as 53-year-old James Hudley, of Brooklyn, had trauma to his head.
Detectives probing whether gray vehicle seen at scary Staten Island carjacking try is involved in ‘crime spree’
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Detectives are investigating whether a gray car caught on video at an attempted carjacking in Pleasant Plains is connected to a brazen car theft at a business in Arden Heights as well as multiple other incidents involving autos in what could be a frightening “crime spree,” officials said on Wednesday.
NBC New York
Video Shows NYC Driver Run Man Down in Crosswalk in Possible Hate Crime: NYPD
A violent hit-and-run in Brooklyn is being investigated as a possible hate crime, after police said video showed a driver run down a Jewish man in a crosswalk and then take off. Shocking surveillance footage showed the moment a car slammed into the 55-year-old man, who is Hasidic, as he...
Man with head trauma found dead in his Brooklyn apartment: NYPD
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A Brooklyn man was found dead in his bed Wednesday and his death has been deemed a homicide, police said. James Hudley, 53, was unconscious and lying face down on a bed when cops found him in his Hinsdale Street home at around 11:15 a.m., according to the NYPD. Hudley had apparently […]
NYPD touts seizure of loaded gun on Staten Island; Virginia man, 55, arrested
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD promoted the recovery of a loaded gun in Bloomfield. The gun was confiscated on Monday around 7 p.m. on the 1100 block of South Avenue near Lois Lane after a search warrant was executed, according to a spokesman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
SEEN HIM? Man stabs woman at Brooklyn eatery after smashing front door with chair
Police identified a man Wednesday who they believed stabbed a woman repeatedly at a Downtown Brooklyn restaurant after forcing his way inside with a chair.
NYPD: Man shot and killed overnight in East Flatbush
Police say a late night shooting left a man dead in East Flatbush Tuesday.
NBC New York
Chair-Thrower Stabs Woman at Downtown Brooklyn Restaurant: Cops
A man allegedly used a chair to smash his way into a downtown Brooklyn restaurant where his 39-year-old ex-girlfriend works, then stabbed her repeatedly before fleeing the scene a day ago, authorities say. The frenzied attack at Cava, on Adams Street, happened in broad daylight, just before 8 a.m. Tuesday.
Brooklyn man shot multiple times, killed
NEW YORK, NY – A Brooklyn man was shot and killed Thursday night in the area of East 56th Street and Church Avenue. The shooting was reported at around 9:30 pm when 911 received a call of a shooting. When police arrived, they found 36-year-old Philson Andrews with multiple gunshot wounds to his torso and right arm. He was transported by EMS to NYC Health & Hospitals/ Kings County, where he was pronounced deceased. No arrests have been made, and no suspects have been identified. The post Brooklyn man shot multiple times, killed appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police: Bronx gunpoint carjacking duo wanted
The NYPD is searching for two men accused of carjacking a 32-year-old man in Van Nest back in December.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Twenty-five years to life for murder of Tarrytown mother
WHITE PLAINS – A 32-year-old New York City man was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for the 2018 murder of a Tarrytown mother. Westchester County District Attorney and Tarrytown Police Chief John Barbelet said Cynell Brown shot and killed Jessica Wiltse, 34, in her home at about 7:10 a.m. on February 27, 2018. He shot her twice – the chest and arm – with a .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol in her White Plains Road home. She was pronounced dead at Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla.
fox5ny.com
Woman injured in violent attack on NYC street
NEW YORK - A woman was left with a fractured foot and finder, missing hair, and bruised after being attacked by a man in Manhattan. The NYPD says it happened about 4:16 p.m. last Sunday in the area of Greenwich Street and Park Place in Tribeca. The man simply walked...
Paterson Ex-Con Pinched With Loaded Gun, High-Capacity Mag, 48 Heroin Folds: Police
A 26-year-old ex-con from Paterson who's already spent most of the past six years behind bars could be returning for even longer after city police said they caught him carrying a loaded gun and four dozen folds of heroin. Devon Wells was one of three passengers in a Chevy Impala...
NYPD: Man, 23, stabbed on Staten Island; suspect remains at large
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 23-year-old man was stabbed early Monday morning in Mariners Harbor, according to police. The assault occurred at about 12:30 a.m. at 56 Roxbury St., according to a spokesman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information. The address supplied by the police is...
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
69K+
Followers
45K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 0