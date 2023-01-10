2 men charged in Staten Island road-rage incident; 1 needed 12 staples to close knife wound

A former NYPD officer was fatally stabbed in Staten Island on Wednesday night, according to police and sources. Nicholas Nelson, who was fired from the department in 2021, was knifed in the neck around 8 p.m. at 25 Elizabeth St. in West Brighton, police and sources said. Sources said the 37-year-old ex-cop was walking with his kids when he got into an argument with another man. He brought his children home but returned to continue the argument, during which the suspect stabbed him, according to sources. The suspect, described as a man dressed in all black and a ski mask, fled on foot in an...

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO